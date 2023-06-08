Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and The Sandbox Are Up Today – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

It’s another glorious day to be a cryptocurrency investor. As of 2:15 pm ET Thursday, the entire cryptocurrency market had surged by 6.3% over the previous 24 hours, keeping its aggregate market capitalization well above the psychologically important threshold of $1 trillion.

Among the key drivers of this surge in value were the usual suspects. Bitcoin (BTC -0.79%) surged 7.7% over that time frame, hovering around the $25,000 level and touching an eight-month high. Ethereum’s (ETH -1.00%) 24-hour move of 7% came as investors brushed off concerns around the potential for more intense regulatory oversight of proof-of-stake blockchains. And The Sandbox (SAND -4.86%) took an even more impressive 24-hour move, surging 8.7% as this week’s token unlock appeared to have had a negligible effect on its near-term value.

The key factor driving interest in all digital tokens Thursday appears to be increased interest in assets that provide maximum exposure to the continued risk-on rally we’re seeing in financial markets. Indeed, the sector-specific headwinds that have arisen for crypto should, in theory, have driven diminished demand for these tokens. That said, it appears investor demand for cryptocurrencies remains high, as concerns about greater regulation and higher interest rates are being offset by euphoric enthusiasm in the markets.

The extent to which these sector-specific headwinds will meaningfully impact prices remains to be seen. That said, right now, regulatory risks appear to be higher than ever following the high-profile $300 million settlement between the Securities and Exchange Commission and crypto exchange Kraken, with the exchange shutting down its staking services altogether. For Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens like The Sandbox, this could be a big deal.

There’s clearly impressive bullish sentiment building among crypto investors and speculators betting on what could be a short squeeze among these high-risk assets. Despite being down from a leverage ratio of around 0.4 in October 2022, Bitcoin’s overall leverage ratio of around 0.26 remains much higher than its average over the previous bull market rally. Thus, Bitcoin and other top tokens appear to be more susceptible to higher-volatility moves on any sort of catalyst.

The impressive nature of this year’s risk-on rally has surprised many, including myself. We’ll see how long it lasts. But for now, it looks like it’s party time again in the crypto sector.

