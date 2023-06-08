Deals: AirPods 2 Available for $99.99 on Amazon ($29 Off) – MacRumors

Now that holiday shopping and deal season are over, we haven’t seen many all-time low prices on Apple products in a few weeks. There are, however, solid second-best prices available, today including the AirPods 2 for $99.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shipping is slightly delayed on this pair, but it has improved over the past few days. It’s estimated to arrive by the end of the month for all delivery options, with January 27 set as the fastest option.

This model of the AirPods launched in 2019 and comes with the Wired Charging Case. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

