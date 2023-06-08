iPhone 15 predicted release window, specs, & price rumors – WePC – PC Tech & PC Gaming News

Home » PC Tech & Gaming News » iPhone 15 predicted release window, specs, & price rumors

When does the iPhone 15 come out? Read below for the best iPhone 15 release date prediction based on the latest rumors and information. There have already been a number of developments regarding the iPhone 15. From a new periscope lens (with improved optical zoom) to the awaited iPhone 15 USB-C port.

Even shortly after the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro line-ups released, plenty of rumors already started surfacing regarding the next generation of iPhones; the iPhone 15. It is still pretty early to say anything definitive about the iPhone 15, including its exact release date, as the iPhone 15 isn’t expected to launch until the Q3 of 2023, however there are various bits of information floating about that we can draw on. As we work our way through the year, we’ll be learning more and more about the upcoming iPhone 15.

Apple significantly changed the iPhone lineup with the iPhone 14 series by solidifying the design differences between the standard and the Pro iPhone models, as well as introducing a variant of the standard named the iPhone 14 Plus. Apple is likely to carry on this new line up to the iPhone 15, but you’ll also have to look out for the iPhone 15 Ultra.

As said earlier, Apple has a strict release window for iPhones and follows it meticulously every year without fail. The iPhone 14 series was launched September 16th 2022.

Apple usually picks a Tuesday or Wednesday to announce the new iPhone. After that, iPhone 15 will typically be available to pre order that same Friday, then hit the stores the following Friday.

This being the case, our money is on the iPhone 15 release date window being between the 15th – 29th of September, 2023. That being said, it’s possible the release could run on into October.

It is likely that the iPhone 15 will be announced at some time in September. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), took place between June 5th – June 9th 2023. It can provide some sneak peeks – but mostly focuses on iOS 17. Now that WWDC has passed, the iPhone wasn’t revealed – but we learnt about a ton of new features in iOS 17 as expected.

In the last few years, Apple has been putting out a more diverse line of products, however the iPhone still leads their product launches yearly in terms of sales revenue. The company has been following a strict Fall/Autumn release schedule for years now, and we expect 2023 to be no different.

For a better idea, let’s take a quick peek at the history of iPhone releases over the years.

*Update* It appears less likely now that a iPhone 15 120Hz refresh rate screen for the base model will be a reality. This is according to respected leaker yeux1122.

According to Apple’s new iPhone lineup, there is a standard iPhone line and a Pro line. The Pro version consists of two devices, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, while the standard version also consists of two: the base model iPhone and the iPhone Plus. The iPhone Plus model is the new addition. Apple will likely follow the same lineup for the iPhone 15.

*Update* The iPhone 15 Pro is also reported to have some big design changes, courtesy of 9to5Mac. A much bigger camera bump, additional colors, and new buttons are all expected. A thinner-than-ever bezel and titanium frame makes the iPhone look as sleek as ever. Due to the chunkier bump, the cameras could feature improved image sensors. There is also reason to believe that a new solid-state haptic button is on it’s way, and the same for the mute button, a change from the previous switch.

There’s no concrete information on the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus yet, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, leaker ShrimpApplePro, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have suggested the following:

From what we’ve heard of the latest rumors, the base model iPhone 15 doesn’t look like it will come with a faster 120Hz refresh rate, which is disappointing. It seems this feature will be limited to the Pro/Pro Max/Ultra versions.

The EU mandate forced Apple to switch to USB-C. So, a USB-C port is highly likely. It’s also expected that the iPhone 15 Pro models will support data transferring at a higher speed, in part thanks to the USB-C technology. The standard models are more likely to stick to a USB 2.0 level of speed, which is more the less the same as the Lightning connector on previous iPhones.

With the likely arrival of USB-C, that would mean saying goodbye to the lightning port. Proprietary connectors such as Apple’s lightning no longer comply with new European regulations designed to lessen electronic waste by making cables and connectors more universal. As we mentioned about, the twitch to USB-C is likely to be beneficial.

To echo what we said above, the cheaper iPhone 15 models are expected to upgrade to a triple stacked sensor. This includes the base iPhone 15 and the next step up, the the iPhone 15 plus. Meanwhile, the Pro Max could be seeing a periscope telephoto lens fitted.

iPhone 15 isn’t expected to use Touch ID, as they work towards improving Face ID and the Dynamic Island instead.

The Touch ID feature remains on the iPhone SE range as of late. Here’s a full list of iPhones which utilize Touch ID.

There is no expectation for the screen size of the iPhone 15 models to change, that means 6.1″ for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, with a jump up to 6.7″ for the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you had no problems with the iPhone 14, then we don’t expect the iPhone 15 to be too big for you, especially if you stick with one of the 6.1″ models.

Some users complained about the some of the high-end models of the iPhone 14 being too heavy – especially due to their bigger size and additional camera housing. However, the base model iPhone 15 shouldn’t be a problem with it’s expected 6.1-inch screen size. For the Pro Max, and possibly even Pro, it’s rumored that Apple are switching over to titanium frames. This will make them both more durable and sturdy, but also reduce the weight of the phone.

Now let’s talk a little bit about the price of the iPhone 15. With an expected 4 different models to choose from, of course the price will vary depending on how premium you go. Most predictions say that the iPhone will jump in price with each generation, but this isn’t what we saw last time with the iPhone 14 – at least in the US. The price for the iPhone 13 & 14 (base models) sat at $799. The iPhone 14 saw the removal of the Mini variant though, so the baseline price was brought up a notch in this respect, as the Mini was $100 cheaper.

We can still expect to see some sort of price increase for the iPhone 15 though, especially with the specs & design changes coming. Some sources claim that they expect the price to be bumped up around $100. This would mean that the Pro variant would likely be close to the $1000 mark, but this is yet to be confirmed.

We have no reason right now to believe that the iPhone 15 will be any cheaper than the iPhone 14 line-up. At minimum, we expect it to remain the same price. In all likelihood though, the iPhone 15 could see a price increase, even if by a small amount. As mentioned, both the 13 & 14 base models were priced at $799, so Apple may see it as a good time to refresh the pricing model.

With each new generation of iPhone often comes a new design, however slight that may be. Apple tend to mix things up every now and then though, so we’re going to find out if the iPhone 15 will feature any significant design changes. Continue reading below for a collection of design queries we thought might be of your interest.

It is possible the iPhone 15 will get a complete redesign. Apple usually changes the iPhone design every two-three years. The latest flat-edged design has been there since 2020. So, a significant design revamp is a possibility. As the bezels on the iPhone have gotten smaller and smaller over the years, and the infamous notch changed to a dynamic island pill design for the iPhone 14, this is likely being brought over to all models of the iPhone 15.

Over the years, we have seen plenty of color options available for your iPhone. People tend to customize further with cases, but what about the base model color options? Well, Apple tend to go with a range of bright colors to choose from to accompany the regular black or white designs. For the iPhone 15, we expect to see light blue, dark red, and pink designs featured.

Frosted glass is nothing new to iPhones, but it has been reserved for the Pro models in the past. One rumor floating around is that Apple will be switching over to using frosted glass for the standard models too. Alas, this is unconfirmed. Right now, these base models use a glossy back instead of the more premium-looking frosted glass.

It’s likely there will be changes to the iPhone 15 which alter the design. This means your iPhone 14 case may not fit a new iPhone 15. This is yet to be confirmed, but early leaks show that the new iPhone 15 range will have trouble fitting into a case from an older generation.

Right now though, it appears that the iPhone 15 Plus may be the exception, with leaked mock-ups showing the 14 Plus and 15 Plus to be largely similar in dimensions and camera design.

We don’t expect the iPhone 15 to feature the somewhat nostalgic home button from iPhones of the past. Apple’s iPhone range has generally moved on from this design, but the 3rd gen iPhone SE is still rocking the look, though this is a budget model. Solid-state buttons / physical buttons are still a part of the iPhone design overall though.

One related thing to have in mind though is that the iPhone 15 Pro may be featuring a ‘mutli-use action button’ – as MacRumors reports. We don’t know exactly how this will work just yet, but it could replace the ring/silent button which is familiar to any iPhone user. This is something similar to what we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Ultra – which features a customizable action button to edit at your will. Perhaps this acts as a replacement for either the mute switch or volume buttons.

Each generation of iPhone is bound to receive additional features and upgrades to the hardware. There are plenty of analysts out there which are paying close attention to the development of the iPhone 15. Many of the upgrades include many of the aspects we’ve already mentioned.

The introduction of USB-C is creating big changes to the iPhone 15, and providing upgrades aplenty. The introduction of this more universal port is reported to mean the iPhone 15 is thicker, housing a bigger camera bump too. This could point towards improved sensors or lenses.

iPhone 15 will also definitely be taking advantage of the latest iOS version – which will most likely be iOS 17 at the time of release.

There have been plenty of iterations to iPhones over the years. Some rumors point towards a little bit of a mix up moving forward. For the iPhone 14, we saw the re-introduction of the ‘plus’ model, something we hadn’t seen since the iPhone 8. The past few generations have settled on a quadruple phone line-up, but what will we see for the iPhone 15? Let’s take a look at some history.

We expect Apple to continue with a line-up of four models, but some reports point towards an iPhone 15 Ultra coming to replace the Pro Max. This is yet to be confirmed but we’re excited to see if this is simply a name change or represents more.

We fully expect the iPhone 15 to be announced during fall, as usual. Though we’ll see some related news at WWDC, this year starting on June 5th. As you can see above, there are plenty of reason to look forward to the iPhone 15, with a shift expected in a number of areas. Current rumors include the Dynamic Island for all models, alongside plenty of other upgrades and the move over to USB-C.

The iPhone 15 line up is still expected to be split between the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max – from the entry level to high-end. However, the Pro Max may be renamed the Ultra – this rumor is yet to be confirmed just yet.

The iPhone 15 release date is yet to be confirmed, but we’ll be updating you as soon as it’s official. Based on previous iPhones models releasing in September / October we would expect to see the release window of the iPhone 15 to be similar.

There is plenty of speculation around regarding how the line-up will shape up for the iPhone 15. With the apparent inclusion of the iPhone 15 Ultra as the flagship model, it’s uncertain whether or not this will replace or sit about the Pro Max.

Regardless, like with the iPhone 14, we will likely see a staggered release from the base iPhone 15 up to the Ultra.

We hope this iPhone 15 release date guide has helped to give you some idea of when to expect this new entry to the iPhone range. Why not also check out our various other smartphone related guides whilst you’re here.

