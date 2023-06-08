ABC News Studios Announces 3 New True-Crime Docuseries for Hulu – Adweek

By A.J. Katz

ABC News Studios announced Monday three new non-fiction series streaming Thursdays in January 2023 on Hulu — Death in the Dorms, Web of Death and Killing County.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, Death in the Dorms debuts, which tells the tragic stories of six college students whose lives were cut short by violent crime.

Episodes of Web of Death start streaming Thursday, Jan. 19, and follow the investigations of amateur web sleuths as they use the power of digital technology and social media to solve puzzling murder cases.

Third, a deadly shooting at a local hotel causes one family to question everything they know about their community in the deeply personal and revealing series, Killing County. The series exposes the hard truths about the local police in Bakersfield, Calif., a law-and-order town where many residents trust and admire law enforcement. Killing County is executive produced by one-time NFL quarterback and activist/entrepreneur Colin Kaepernick and begins streaming Thursday, Jan. 26.

This new trio follows existing ABC News Studios docuseries for Hulu: IMPACT x Nightline (a weekly streaming newsmagazine which launched in October); behind the scenes of the sneaker industry in the upcoming series Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game, directed and produced by ESPN’s Hannah Storm; and the galvanizing look at the life and career of actor, model and icon Brooke Shields in the documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, set to premiere at Sundance in January.

