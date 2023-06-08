ChatGPT vs. Microsoft Bing vs. Google Bard: Which AI is most helpful? – Interesting Engineering

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock

According to some people, your business may be way behind if you do not already use at least one Artificial Intelligence (AI) application.

Indeed, AI is used in a wide variety of ways these days. It has already begun to alter how we work and live by simplifying and accelerating complicated tasks. New AI language models can understand and generate human-like responses, opening up various possibilities in various fields. These AI language models, like ChatGPT, will likely be a game-changer in areas as diverse as improving customer service and enhancing language translation.

It’s only normal to ask, then, which is the best among the top three (3) AI-driven chatbots: ChatGPT, Bing, and Google Bard. We have tested, read user reviews, and followed the news on all three models. This article will discuss and compare their underlying technologies and applications and explore the much-asked question: ChatGPT vs. Bing vs. Google Bard – which is better?

An AI language model is not a deterministic system, like regular software. Instead, they are probabilistic — they generate replies by predicting the likelihood of the next word based on statistical regularities in their training data. This means that asking the same question twice will not necessarily give you the same answer twice. It also means that how you word a question will affect the reply.

ChatGPT, Bing, and Google Bard are chatbots that all use AI language models developed to generate more human-like language. These models have been trained on large text datasets, allowing them to generate contextually relevant responses to a wide range of queries and conversations. They are used in various applications, such as customer service, language translation, personal assistance, and more.

It is not really possible to directly compare the three AI chatbots, as some of them are still in development, and new features and capabilities are being added all the time. However, we have some experience with Bing and Bard, even though many are still on a waiting list for access. ChatGPT has been around for a while. We analyze the available information to understand the differences among these chatbots better.

Modern AI language models that have revolutionized the field of natural language processing (NLP) include ChatGPT, Bing, and Google Bard. Each model stands out thanks to its own attributes and abilities, although these are not the only NLP chatbots out there. And, as you will see, they each use somewhat different AI technology.

ChatGPT (Chat-based Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a large language model developed by OpenAI. It has 6 billion training parameters (e.g. the weights and biases of the layers) and can generate human-like text in response to a given prompt.

ChatGPT is capable of understanding natural language queries and can provide relevant responses. It can perform a wide range of tasks, including language translation, question answering, summarization, and much more.

ChatGPT can also generate text in various styles and tones, making it useful for creative writing and other applications. ChatGPT is a computer program that uses advanced technology to create engaging and interactive conversations with users. It works by analyzing the training texts it has been given and using these to generate natural and engaging responses. This technology is based on a combination of natural language processing and machine learning, which makes it possible for ChatGPT to learn and adapt to different types of conversations.

Bing AI is a search engine developed by Microsoft. It is based on ChatGPT’s latest technology, ChatGPT-4. However, Bing has some major differences from ChatGPT; perhaps the biggest is that Bing has access to the entirety of the internet, while ChatGPT only has access to the data is was trained on.

As with the other chatbots here, Bing uses AI-driven natural language processing to understand user queries and provide relevant search results.

Bing can also perform various other tasks, such as providing weather forecasts, news updates, and sports scores. It can also be used for image and video searches, and it offers a variety of filters and settings to refine search results.

Unlike other chatbots that rely on GPT-based technology, Google Bard, uses a completely different technology powered by an extension of the in-house LaMDA that the company previewed a couple of years ago at Google I/O. However, some users have reported that Google Bard is less advanced than its competitors.

For example, ChatGPT's training datasets included materials like Wikipedia and Common Crawl, and LaMDA was trained using more human dialogues. The result is that ChatGPT tends to use longer and more well-structured sentences, while LaMDA has a more casual style.

Although Google is currently facing challenges in dealing with the bots' propensity to make factual errors and promote misinformation, the company is expected to improve its chatbot to compete with the growing competition from Microsoft and OpenAI.

Bard is capable of performing tasks such as answering questions, summarizing information, and creating content when given prompts. Bard has flexibility because it is connected to the internet as well as the Google search database.

Bard can also help users explore different topics by summarizing information from the internet and providing links to relevant websites for more in-depth information. While the platform has been trained on human dialogues and conversations, it's important to note that Google also incorporates search data to offer real-time information. Google Bard AI has access to the entire Internet.

ChatGPT, Bing, and Google Bard are all powerful systems with unique features and capabilities. Depending on the task, one of these may be more suitable than the others.

Users may interact seamlessly with ChatGPT, Bing, and Google Bard as AI language models, each giving a different user experience.

We tested these top 3 AI language models: ChatGPT, Bing, and Google Bard, asking over 200 questions in various categories. Each chatbot offered different user experiences and responses.

ChatGPT stood out with its helpful log of past activity in a sidebar, while Bing didn't allow viewing past chats. Bard displayed three different drafts of the same response. All three chatbots had varying response times and limitations on prompts.

Google Bard seemed to have more human-like agency, purporting to have tried products and expressing human attributes like having black hair or being nonbinary. Bard also provided strong opinions on topics like book banning. In contrast, ChatGPT and Bing Chat responded more objectively.

Creativity varied across chatbots, with ChatGPT boasting in a tech review about its own prowess and Bing Chat crafting a LinkedIn post about a fictional app. When testing the models' limits, Bing Chat attempted to self-censor, while ChatGPT refused to engage in offensive responses. Bard, however, provided both derogatory terms and irrelevant information.

In summary, our and many other users' experiences demonstrated that each AI language model provided unique user experiences, responses, and creativity levels, with some chatbots leaning more toward human-like qualities.

When a user submits a query to an AI NLP system like ChatGPT, Bing, or Google Bard, the system uses various algorithms and machine learning models for query interpretation and then generates a response.

The first step in interpreting a user query is understanding its intent. This is done using natural language processing (NLP) techniques, which analyze the syntax, semantics, and context of the query to determine its meaning. The system may also use machine learning models to classify the query into specific categories, such as "informational," "transactional," or "navigational."

Once the system has determined the query's intent, it retrieves relevant information from its database or the internet. This process may involve crawling web pages, analyzing documents, or searching databases for the most relevant and accurate information.

Finally, the system generates a response to the user query. This may involve generating a summary, answering a specific question, or providing a list of relevant results. The AI system may use various techniques to generate the response, including natural language generation (NLG), summarization algorithms, or chatbot frameworks.

The response generated by the AI system is based on the data it has analyzed and the algorithms it has used to interpret the user query. The accuracy and relevance of the response depend on the quality of the data and algorithms used, as well as the complexity and specificity of the user query.

Although Bard, Bing, and ChatGPT aim to provide human-like answers to questions, each has a unique approach.

Bing employs the same GPT technology as ChatGPT and can go beyond text to also generate images. Bard uses Google's LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) model and often provides less text-heavy responses. In contrast, Bing collaborates with OpenAI.

Now that we've seen how Chatgpt, Bing, and Google Bard work, how they compare in real life, and their differences, let's now talk about the applications of these AI language models in different use cases.

ChatGPT has some unique features that make it particularly useful for specific applications.

First, it is the most verbally flexible and can generate human-like text, making it difficult to tell whether a human or AI is behind a piece of writing. Second, it uses Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback to create interactive responses that evolve and adapt based on user feedback. Third, it can be used for translating text from one language to another, making it easier for users who speak different languages to communicate.

Fourth, it can summarize long texts, saving time for people too busy to read lengthy reports. It can also provide personalized content using machine learning algorithms.

Bing is best for getting information from the web. It has expansive use cases and applications such as:



Google Bard is currently more limited but has several potential uses that could make our lives easier and help us learn new things, such as:

There are multiple ways in which AI language models can benefit individuals and businesses. Several ways are:

Efficiency and productivity benefits

One of the biggest advantages of using AI in businesses is that it can handle some tasks, especially routine ones, faster and more efficiently than humans. They can even help with some routine coding tasks.

This means that people can focus more effort on those critical tasks that AI can't do, which leads to better use of human intelligence and empathy. By letting technology handle mundane and repetitive tasks, companies could save money and maximize the potential of their human workforce. Using AI can also speed up the development process and reduce the time it takes to move from the design phase to production and marketing. This means that AI could allow companies to see a quicker return on their investment.

Improved quality and fewer mistakes

By using AI in some of their processes, businesses can reduce errors and stick to established standards better.

Daily Use

Our lives today heavily rely on mobile devices and the internet. We use many apps, like Google Maps, Alexa, Siri, Cortana on Windows, and OK Google. We use them to take photos, call, and respond to emails. AI-based technology also helps us anticipate the weather today and in the future.

Many people use AI language models to have engaging conversations and learn new things like how to answer interview questions, the best jobs to apply for with their current CV, and so on.

Digital Help

Many organisations are using digital assistants to interact with users 24/7 without needing humans. Many websites use digital assistants to give users answers to commonly-asked questions. Increasingly, we are able to talk to these bots like we would to a human in a conversation.

Some chatbots are so well-designed that it's hard to tell if we're talking to a human or a chatbot. Businesses usually have a customer service team that helps customers with questions or concerns. But with AI, businesses can use a chatbot or voice bot to answer customers' basic questions automatically, providing more time for actual humans to handle trickier queries or those requiring empathy.

PROS:

● Can understand natural language accurately, create realistic conversations and generate coherent responses quickly.

● It is versatile: ChatGPT is a transformer-based language model that can produce writing that is grammatically correct and coherent, and it can also produce entire sentences, respond to queries, and even carry on a conversation.

● It is accurate: ChatGPT has a reputation for its remarkable text generation accuracy.

● It is flexible: ChatGPT can be modified to certain applications or domains, which makes it sufficiently flexible to accommodate a wide variety of use cases. For example, it can be trained on particular datasets to produce more accurate and relevant results in a given domain.

● ChatGPT has demonstrated its ability to write computer code using different APIs to generate a program that fetches the current weather based on the user's location.

CONS:

● It can be challenging to train the system to respond appropriately to a wide range of topics, and there is a risk of bias in the data used to train it transferring to the output.

● Some users have also reported issues with ChatGPT's ability to handle complex or specific queries and occasional grammatical errors.

● The model struggled with math problems, particularly with multiplying algebraic expressions.

● It had trouble with logical reasoning in a word problem that required it to deduce family relationships.

● No access to real-time data or information about current events.

● It can provide incorrect material, can make up fake information, and can promote misinformation that is difficult to distinguish from the truth. It has also been known to plagiarize content.

● Very high energy use, and it can be slow to respond.

PROS:

● Bing returns high-quality, clear images with licensing information and filter options in image search.

● Bing is the best for video searches.

● Bing integrates social media news into its search engine results, allowing users to access the latest topics easily.

● Bing ranks search engine results more carefully and often displays home pages rather than random blog posts.

● Bing is accessible to users worldwide and can handle inquiries in a variety of languages.

● Bing is easy to integrate into other programs or websites, enabling developers to offer customers a seamless search experience

CONS:

● Currently slower than Google search engine

● You cannot use it on a different browser besides Microsoft Edge.

● The video search engine does not always prioritize YouTube videos, which appears to be a strategic decision, rather than focusing on displaying the most relevant result.

● It does not perform well on other tasks and is mostly used for search queries

PROS:

● The language model Google Bard is excellent at carrying on conversations. It can produce cohesive responses, sound natural, and possess human qualities.

● Google Bard can produce text in multiple languages, including English, French, German, and Spanish.

● It's free and easy to use on different devices.

● It can be useful for language learning.

● Google Bard can react to queries in an instructive approach because it has access to an immense amount of data from Google's search index.

CONS:

● Some of the materials might not be accurate or helpful, or may simply be incorrect, and there's no personalized feedback or guidance to help learners improve.

● Only available (currently) in the UK and US at the time of writing.

● Bard returns plagiarized content sometimes.

● Some users have also reported issues with Google BARD's limitations in understanding complex or nuanced queries, as well as occasional errors in generating summaries and other content.

Overall, user experiences with ChatGPT, Bing, and Google BARD seem to be generally positive. However, each system has its strengths and limitations, and the user experience can vary depending on the specific use case and individual preferences.

ChatGPT is an NLP chatbot designed to provide natural language responses to a wide range of questions and prompts and can be used for tasks such as generating text, answering questions, and completing sentences. Bing and Google Bard, on the other hand, are NLP chatbots that focus more on allowing you to search for information on the web.

Ultimately, the best platform for you will depend on the task you need to accomplish. If you need to generate natural language text or have a conversation, ChatGPT might be a good choice. If you need to search the web for information, Bing or Google Bard might be more appropriate.

Each platform has its own strengths and weaknesses, and the best choice for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences.

In conclusion, the three AI language models have particular advantages and disadvantages. Because ChatGPT is so versatile and customizable, organizations and individuals can benefit from it. Bing is a remarkable search engine because it offers advanced filtering and sorting options and delivers incredibly accurate results. The imaginative Google Bard can provide outstanding material for many uses.

These chatbots are constantly improving as companies like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI feed them more data and make adjustments, so we can expect to see even better performance in the future.

