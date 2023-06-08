MOMOGURO NFT Project Overview – NFT Culture

BUY OUR COMMUNITY TOKEN

Have you heard about the exciting new NFT project called Momoguro? It’s a digital collectible game that takes place in the fantastical world of the Uno Plane, where creatures of all shapes and sizes use the magical power of Momoguro Energy to fuse together, forming ultra-powerful Momobeasts with unique abilities. To access this world, you’ll need your Holoself Avatar, which is the key to exploring the Uno Plane and discovering all kinds of Momos.

As you journey through the Uno Plane, you’ll discover and merge with creatures to gain their abilities and form ultra-powerful Momobeasts. Your mission is to defend the world from self-serving forces seeking to divide it, and the fate of Uno Plane is in your hands. You’ll need to collaborate with other players to succeed, and along the way, you’ll encounter a rich lore and a vibrant community.

This is the beginning of your journey to discover the Uno universe! Momoguro introduces a fantastical world where you collect creatures with unique powers. Choose which ones fuse with your Holoself avatar & gain their abilities as you merge together to fight to save Uno.

Momoguro is a franchise developed in collaboration with industry-recognized creators Martin Allais and Nico Casavecchia, and it’s just the beginning. With your unique Holoself Avatar, you’ll get early access to the digital collectible game and other digital collectibles, web3 platforms, and an expansion of the Momoguro franchise across media and entertainment.

Momoguro is developed by Baobab, a multi-platform franchise that believes great stories and characters transcend mediums. Their award-winning stories have been adapted into films, books, TV shows, and games, and their team has won nine Emmy Awards. Baobab investors include Disney, Peter Chernin, Shari Redstone, Comcast, Liz Murdoch, Samsung, Shanghai Media Group, and Youku/Alibaba.

At Baobab, storytelling is at the heart of their mission, and they want their audience to matter to the story. They aim to place you into their universes, have you form relationships with their characters, and impact the story. They’ve released nine blockbuster projects to date, including Baba Yaga, Invasion!, Asteroids!, Crow: The Legend, Bonfire, Paper Birds, Galatic Catch, and Namoo – all to critical acclaim and commercial success.

So if you’re ready to explore a new universe filled with unique creatures and exciting challenges, be sure to check out Momoguro and become part of the vibrant community. Who knows where your journey will take you next?

In a recent twitter thread the team made some surprising announcements:

Our vision for Momoguro 🧵 pic.twitter.com/tKDP0jr4f4

— Momoguro (@MomoguroNFT) February 23, 2023





→ Natalee

