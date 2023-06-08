Bing AI on Smartphones: How to download and use the AI chatbot on Android and iOS devices – Firstpost

Microsoft has updated the Bing and Edge mobile apps to make them compatible with the ChatGPT-powered Bing chatbot. Here’s how you can now access the Bing Chatbot on your phones.

Microsoft recently revealed an AI-enhanced Bing search and Edge browser. This was made possible by Microsoft’s tight collaboration with OpenAI, the authors of the popular ChatGPT chatbot.

The company has revealed that iPhone and Android smartphone users can now access updated Bing and Edge with ChatGPT-like AI powers. This means that users can pose questions and receive responses in a conversational manner.

Users must first acquire the Edge or Bing apps from their respective app stores in order to try this. Users must then ensure that they are logged in and registered for the Bing AI trial.

Microsoft claims that the newest update will benefit millions of customers. “Because we know that 64 per cent of queries happen on mobile phones, we are launching all new Bing and Edge mobile applications to serve as your copilot for the web even when you are away from your PC.”

To use the feature, first download and then launch the Bing app. Press the Bing icon at the bottom to start a conversation discussion. According to Bing AI, there are no restrictions on the amount of queries users can ask.

Do note, that you will be added to the waiting list for Bing AI. If your Microsoft account has already been cleared and you have access to Bing’s AI chatbot on your PC or Mac, you can use the chatbot on your smartphone as well.

According to Microsoft, users can specify whether they want replies presented in bullet points, text, or condensed responses. Some responses may include an emoticon to make them more human-like.

Furthermore, Bing AI on the Bing app provides citations to assist users to cross-check responses. People can continue to use the search engine in their usual manner. Microsoft is also incorporating voice to allow users to pose queries hands-free.

Microsoft is hoping to obtain an advantage over Google, which is also developing a ChatGPT-rival Bard. The AI-powered Bard will be integrated into Google to assist users in obtaining results in a talking manner.

However, the feature has not yet been made accessible to regular users, and more information from the business is anticipated shortly. Google may expand the AI function to the widely used Chrome browser as well.

