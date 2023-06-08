Deals: Amazon Takes $150 Off M2 MacBook Air Models With the … – MacRumors

Amazon today has all-time low prices on Apple’s 2022 M2 MacBook Air, starting at $1,049.00 for the 256GB model. This one is available in Silver and Space Gray, and both are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple launched the redesigned MacBook Air this past July, and it comes with the new M2 chip, a 13.6-inch LCD display, MagSafe, and an entirely new design. For the 256GB model, Midnight and Starlight colors are available at $1,099.00, which is a decent second-best option as well.

Additionally, you can get the 512GB M2 MacBook Air at a discount, available for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in all colors except Space Gray, and it’s another record low price on the 2022 MacBook Air.

