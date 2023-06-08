Google's Pixel 6 Pro is more affordable than ever at $649 – The Verge

By Cameron Faulkner
You have another chance to get a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro at their lowest respective prices. The 6.4-inch Pixel 6 is $100 off, costing $499 unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, or through the Google Store. The pricier Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display, a higher-res screen, more RAM, and most notably, a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom on its rear that sets it apart from many flagship phones out there. It normally costs $899, but you can get it for $649 through Amazon, Best Buy, or at the Google Store. To put the price in context, this beats the Prime Day price by $50.
You can nab these phones at Target, too, and if you’re very lucky, you may find an especially good deal at your local store on the Pixel 6 Pro. Some Reddit users found the Pixel 6 Pro on clearance for just $270. Others have come across it for $449. Don’t count on finding these deals, but it can’t hurt to stop by and check things out.
Google’s Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display and offers three rear cameras, including an excellent telephoto / zoom lens. The company’s Tensor chip enables a variety of new software features, too, such as Magic Eraser and vastly improved voice dictation capabilities.
Google’s lower priced Pixel 6 has the same Tensor processor and 50-megapixel primary camera as the Pixel 6 Pro but with a smaller (flat) display and no dedicated telephoto camera. But you’re getting largely the same experience in a more affordable, easier-to-handle form factor.
The Pixel 7 series phones are coming up on the horizon of tech launches this fall, so keep that in mind if you’re thinking of buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. At this point, you definitely shouldn’t pay more than this deal price for either phone. But even though they’re coming on a year old, they’re still a great value in terms of specs and camera performance. And, if your eyes are on the Pixel 6 at $499, paying $50 more will get you a considerably better value than the newer Pixel 6A that typically sells for $449. Read our review.
Nintendo recently released the latest batch of remastered tracks as paid DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s actually wave two of six coming to the game, which is an amazingly long tail of support given the game is a 2017 rerelease of the original Wii U version that launched in 2014. If for some reason you don’t own the game yet, you can grab the digital or physical edition for $39.99, the lowest price that we’ve seen for this must-own Switch game.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a popular kart racing game packed with plenty of courses and characters, as well as 48 new tracks set to launch over the next two years as paid DLC.
If you’re in the market for a high-end gaming and creator-focused laptop, Best Buy has the latest Gigabyte Aero 16 selling at a stellar price for today only. It normally costs $2,349.99, but you can pick one up for $1,399.99. You won’t find specs like this in other similarly priced laptops. Starting with the display, it features a 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio 4K OLED panel (3840 x 2400), and it just keeps getting better. The processor is Intel’s Core i7-12700H, and it features Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti graphics chip, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
While it’s short on ports, with just a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB-C 2.3 Gen 2 port, it includes a mini USB-C dock of sorts that adds on HDMI, an ethernet port, Mini DisplayPort, and a USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 port. You’ll be giving up one of your USB-C ports, though.
This configuration of Gigabyte’s 16-inch Aero laptop includes a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 3070 Ti for solid gaming performance.
My colleague Monica Chin reviewed a more high-end and costly version of the Aero 16, and I’d expect many of the same pros and cons to carry over to this more affordable version. Don’t expect much from its battery output, and it likely won’t be the coolest, quietest rig in the room wherever you plan to use it. But for the money, this seems like a great value in terms of power and specs. Read our full review.
