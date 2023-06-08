How to find a lost Android – Fox News

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Avoid the panic of losing your phone with this expert guide to finding a lost device. Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson reports.
There’s nothing more anxiety-inducing than losing your phone, especially if you’re in an emergency and need to contact someone.
I want to help prevent that from happening. Luckily, there’s an easy way to find your smartphone should it ever get lost. For us Android owners, pay close attention to the steps below so that you always rest easy knowing where your Android device is located.
Luckily there’s an easy way to find your smartphone should it ever get lost. (Kurt Knutsson)
The first thing that any Android owner should do once they purchase a new device is install the Find My Device app. This app is designed to help you locate your lost Android and put a lock on it until you get it back so that no one can access your private information. Some of the features of this app include:
If you download this app on your Android as soon as you get it, you’ll then be able to track your device via another Android or tablet should you ever lose sight of it.
If you download this app on your Android as soon as you get it, you’ll then be able to track your device via another Android or tablet. (Kurt Knutsson)
If your Android gets lost, you can take a few steps to find, lock, or erase your device before it gets into the wrong hands. In order to do any of those things, that Android phone must:
If your Android gets lost, you can take a few steps to find, lock, or erase your device before it gets into the wrong hands. (Kurt Knutsson)
1. Go to android.com/find and sign-in to your Google Account.
2. The lost phone gets a notification. On the map, you’ll get info about where the phone is.
3. Next, you can enable lock and erase:
Let us know if you ever lost your Android and if you used any of the steps above to help locate it. We’d love to hear from you.
