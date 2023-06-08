Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

Going forward more of our content will be permanently logged via blockchain technology—enabling us to provide greater transparency with authoritative verification on all changes made to official releases.

Author: Donna Epps

Full Transparency

Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

In a recent report, the National Disability Institute explored how autonomous vehicles could dramatically expand opportunities for people with disabilities. Their analysis demonstrates how readily available, easy to use transportation could give the economy a massive boost. For Verizon, it’s another example how next generation technology gives us the opportunity to think creatively about everyone’s future, and the policy choices that can allow that to happen.

The report, titled Economic Impacts of Removing Transportation Barriers, considers how autonomous vehicles (AVs) can help get people with disabilities into the workforce. People with disabilities are a large and underutilized part of our labor force. They have a much lower rate of workforce participation compared to non-disabled people (21% to 67%) and double the unemployment rate. From extensive interviews–with employers, employees, and transportation professionals–the National Disability Institute (NDI) heard over and over how one of the biggest obstructions to competitive integrated employment was a lack of accessible transportation.

If AVs become widely available, even a careful and cautious analysis of the impacts shows striking gains. Transportation challenges aren’t exclusive to people with disabilities: AVs could create 9.2 million new jobs within the United States, and 4.4 million new jobs for people with disabilities. The United States gross domestic product could grow by $867 million, and US output by $1.6 trillion. These big numbers demonstrate the massive cost of structural barriers to full participation for people with disabilities.

Network delays are horrible when you’re gaming, so imagine what problems a delayed network response could cause for an AV in busy traffic. As the technology matures, we’ll need a low latency wireless network to make sure everything can communicate. That’s one reason among many that the U.S., needs a balanced spectrum policy that includes both licensed and unlicensed spectrum. This can power the Internet of Things, including AVs. The technology within the vehicle is important, but so is the technology powering the smart stop lights, and every other piece of roadway infrastructure needed for a safe and secure journey. And all of those components need to be able to communicate as securely and efficiently with each other as possible. Licensed spectrum provides a level of security, reliability and responsiveness that could help enable more AVs to safely serve more people.

We look forward to more studies examining the possibilities of AVs and other accessible technologies. The availability of commercial spectrum is a key input for the types of innovation that will fuel advances in accessibility. Ensuring the U.S. has a robust pipeline of unlicensed and licensed spectrum will guarantee the U.S. remains a leading innovator, transforming both how we work, and who can work.

source