Hulu's Up Here: Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else We … – MovieWeb

Hulu’s latest series, Up Here, aims to combine oddball comedy with a genre you may not expect — musicals.

Musicals are as niche a genre as they come, especially nowadays. Thankfully, if you don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a single Broadway performance, streaming appears to be taking up some of the song-laden slack. The success of Hamilton's streaming debut on Disney+ and the praise given to Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! prove that there's an audience for musicals in an unconventional market. As in, the people who'd rather stay home and avoid the hassle that is New York City.

Hulu has caught onto this. Their latest original, Up Here, aims for a combination of musical sentimentality with and a heartfelt romance story. If you're familiar with stage plays, it's a formula you've seen before. Luckily, it's pretty difficult to mess up. Will this be a recipe for success? We'd like to think so, especially when you see some of the names attached to the project. For one thing, the same director who brought Hamilton to Disney+ will do the same for Hulu's Up Here.

This is everything we know about Hulu's Up Here.

The official plot synopsis for Up Here provided by Hulu is as follows:

"A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love — and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves — and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that live inside their heads."

If it weren't already a series, it'd be the perfect setup for your typical Broadway blockbuster. It's got it all. New York City, the turn of the millennium, a large cast justified through the use of personified thought processes — maybe not so much the last part. But it's usually a winning formula otherwise. Yes, the big gimmick of Up Here is that both love interests have a set of audible voices in their head, acted out as if they were real people alongside them. It's usually a technique you'd see on the stage instead of in front of a camera. Those who are used to musicals may find it a unique creative decision, but for others, it may take some getting used to.

Related: 20 Best Musicals for People Who Don’t Like Musicals

From the brief glimpses of the series we get in the accompanying trailer, it looks as though we'll get a sappy, if not genuinely sentimental, romantic comedy. The utilization of "voices" as separate characters provides an interesting way for each of the two lovebirds to act out their inner conflicts, all while serving as vessels for plenty of jokes and songs. Seeing as it'll affect both characters, we're bound to see some interesting interactions as a result.

No romance story would be complete without a pair of compelling leads, and thankfully, it looks like Up Here will deliver on that. Playing Lindsay and Miguel will be Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, respectively. Both actors have a unique filmography prior to Up Here, which may give them the skills necessary to deliver a promising performance.

Mae Whitman is primarily known for her voice-acting roles. However, she's done just about everything from Avatar: The Last Airbender to The Owl House while occasionally dipping into video game roles as well. Funnily enough, her association with Disney through the Kingdom Hearts series and Tinker Bell has likely given her the preparation needed for a full-on musical performance.

Carlos Valdes, conversely, is synonymous with the Arrowverse's The Flash. While critical reception towards the series waned prior to its cancelation, most would agree that Valdes did a terrific job in bringing the character of Cisco Ramon to the small screen before Ezra Miller's multiverse debut.

Related: Are Musicals Coming Back to the Mainstream?

Other names slated to appear in Up Here, whether they'll be playing real people or figments of Lindsay's and Miguel's imagination, include Adam Kaplan (The Big Leap), Noah Robbins (Grease Live!, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Julia McDermott (Women of the Movement), May Hong (Tales of the City), and Sean Kleier (Odd Mom Out).

Up Here will be streaming exclusively on Hulu starting Mar. 24.

Up Here has a significant amount of talent behind-the-scenes. We mentioned that Thomas Kail would be directing, but those who already enjoy musicals may be interested to know who else is involved.

Steven Levenson will handle writing duties for the series alongside Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Robert Lopez, and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Between them, their prior credits include Dear Evan Hanson, tick, tick… BOOM!, WandaVision, Frozen, Frozen II, and Coco. In addition to writing the actual story, both Robert Lopez and Anderson-Lopez will be writing original songs for the series. Yes, the same duo that wrote "Let it Go" for Frozen will get to work their magic for a whole television series. Depending on your own experience with the infamously-popular song, it'll either be a dream come true or your worst nightmare.

Sean Shuman graduated from Northern Virginia Community College with an Applied Associate’s Degree in Information Systems Technology. His true passion, however, has always been writing.

When he’s not contributing to Movieweb, Sean can be found playing video games, cooking, or listening to NoMeansNo — the greatest Canadian cultural export next to Rush.

source