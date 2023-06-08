iOS 17 – 9to5Mac

iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma include even more privacy-preserving features while browsing the web.

Link Tracking Protection is a new feature automatically activated in Mail, Messages, and Safari in Private Browsing mode. It detects user-identifiable tracking parameters in link URLs, and automatically removes them.

The Apple Vision Pro announcement on Monday was impressive, but somewhat light on tech specs, partly because the device isn’t finalized yet and still at least six months out from going on sale.

In the marketing materials, Apple said each of the micro-OLED eye displays exceed 4K resolution, with a total of 23 million pixels. But it does not mention “ProMotion” or make any reference to the refresh rate of these panels, other than saying the latency of the overall system is about 12 milliseconds. But a WWDC developer session has the details here …

iOS 17, which was announced on Monday, has a lot of new features. But one of the features that immediately caught my attention was StandBy, a new mode that shows widgets in full screen when the iPhone is in landscape on the charger. While this mode is certainly a great addition to the iPhone, it feels like it was created for another category of product – like a home-focused device.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference marches onward this week, and today, the company has a nice treat for designers. Apple has officially joined the Figma community and released its own design kit with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 resources.

This week, Apple announced iOS 17, the next major update to the iPhone operating system, bringing numerous new features, including NameDrop, StandBy mode, more Lock Screen customization options, and a smarter keyboard. But not all of these features will work with every iPhone model supported by iOS 17. Read on as we detail which features work with which iPhones.

One of the big changes for Siri in iOS 17 is the ability to trigger the assistant by simply saying “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri.” While this change is enabled by default, Apple does give you the option to disable if you so choose. Here’s how to find those settings.

Apple previewed some amazing new Accessibility features in May called Personal Voice and Live Speech that allow anyone to create and securely store a replica of their voice and use it via text with their iPhone (or iPad). Now the voice banking feature is available with the iOS 17 beta. Here’s how to set up Personal Voice on iPhone.

Apple is out with a new press release today detailing more features coming to its various services platforms later this year. For Apple Cash users in particular, Apple says that iOS 17 will add support for recurring payments as well as the ability to automatically add money to Apple Cash balance when it gets low…

Apple Maps has improved leaps and bounds over the last decade, but one area it has always been lacking is offline use. Google Maps and others have let you download maps to be available offline for a long time.

That feature gap is now closed with iOS 17. Apple Maps now lets you download a maps region to store on your device, and use entirely offline for navigation and routing without an internet connection. Here’s how.

Unlike watchOS 10, which has a completely new interface, iOS 17 has kept the same design language as previous versions of iOS. But even without major changes, Apple has slightly refreshed the interface of an important native app: Podcasts. With the update, the app gets a new Now Playing screen, plus more search filters and a better Up Next experience.

One of the big changes coming to the iOS Phone experience (and third-party calling apps too) is personalized contact cards. Here’s what iOS 17 Contact Posters look like and how to customize the font, image, and background for yourself as well as your friends and family.

For years, access to the iOS developer beta and other developer builds has only been available through a $99/year developer account. Shaking things up this year and increasing access in a big way, Apple has just made the iOS 17 developer beta and other betas free to anyone who registers as a developer.

iOS 17 and watchOS 10 introduce a new way to easily swap contact information between iPhones, Apple Watches, or both. NameDrop, the new feature in beta now and debuting for everyone this fall, lets you control what information you share over AirDrop without having to create a separate contact card.

NameDrop isn’t the only update to the contact card experience in iOS 17, however.

iOS 17 comes with new features, including more options for customizing the Lock Screen, improved iMessage and FaceTime, StandBy mode, interactive widgets, and NameDrop. But another thing added to the system is a new default wallpaper. And if you don’t want to wait for iOS 17 to get the new wallpaper, you can download it right here.

In what looks like a bug with the iOS 17 developer beta rollout, some Apple users are seeing access to the software without having paid developer accounts. While you might be able to install the iOS 17 beta too, don’t expect the glitch to last.

Update 1:19 pm PT: As it happens it’s not a bug, in a generous move, Apple has made the developer betas free for registered developers.

With iOS 17 this year, Apple is further expanding on its set of features in Apple Maps for electric car owners. Starting this year, Apple Maps will show real-time charging availability information and let drivers choose a preferred charging network.

Apple software lead Craig Federighi has talked about the new privacy features announced in yesterday’s keynote, and how Apple intends to protect us from some of the threats presented by AI.

As part of this, he says, Apple will use AI to fight one of the dangers created by AI …

One of the headlining new features with iOS 17 is a smart landscape display mode for iPhone when it’s charging. Coming with different clock faces, widgets, access to photos, and more, here’s how to use and customize the iOS 17 iPhone Standby display.

The first beta of iOS 17 is officially here for developers. This summer, it’s easier to install the software thanks to a new streamlined process. Follow along for how to install iOS 17 beta, tips on what to do if it’s not showing up, and more.

With iOS 16, Apple made it so that Hidden album in Photos could be automatically locked from prying eyes with Face ID. With iOS 17, that privacy is now extended to Safari too with Private Browsing.

One of the biggest complaints we hear from iPhone users is that autocorrect never quite corrects their typing how they want. Well, Apple is promising big improvements to the keyboard autocorrect system with iOS 17 on iPhone.

The new autocorrect system is based on on-device machine learning models that are personalized to each user.

iOS 17 will reportedly include an update to the Wallet app on iPhone. Now there’s public evidence that the change is indeed coming in a couple hours.

As I sit in the Apple Park Visitor Center ahead of tomorrow’s WWDC keynote, I realized there is one last-minute iOS 17 feature request I want to make. In the era of bigger phone screens – and rumors that phone screens are about to get even bigger – it’s long overdue that Apple adds some sort of split-screen multitasking to the iPhone.

Believe it or not, iOS 17 is imminent and will be announced at WWDC on June 5. This represents Apple’s biggest software update for iPhone users, and it’s usually packed full of new features and changes. Read on as we round up what the rumors currently say about iOS 17 new features and more.

source