Apple prepare an even more powerful iPhone 15 Ultra for 2023 – Gizchina.com

Apple may follow the lead set by manufacturers of Android smartphones and launch its own premium “Ultra” smartphone next year with the iPhone 15. This one is already showing signs of becoming the most technologically sophisticated iPhone ever made.

The new iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max were recently released by Apple. But some experts already have their sights set on the next iPhone 15. Which will be available at the end of next year. Apple is preparing to make a significant modification to its upcoming line of iPhones. According to the well-known Ming-Chi Kuo analyst.

Indeed, based on his understanding, Apple wants to distinguish more clearly between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro Max variant is anticipated to provide exclusive features or even superior components in 2023. Rather than simply being a bigger version of the iPhone 15 Pro.



Apple may rebrand it as iPhone 15 Ultra rather than continuing to refer to it as the iPhone 15 Pro Max as it has done for years. In any event, Mark Gurman tweets in response to Ming-Chi Kuo, “As I predicted yesterday, Ultra is coming,” that this is what would happen.

Apple wants to emphasize the smartphone’s premium features by dubbing it the iPhone 15 Ultra. Much like other makers of Android smartphones have been doing for years. We specifically have the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the most current Xiaomi 12S Ultra in mind. With the new Apple Watch Ultra, an $800 super resistant connected watch made for sportsmen who love extreme activities. Apple has more recently added this price range to its catalog. Therefore, it wouldn’t be strange if an iPhone Ultra model appeared to balance the various Apple product lines.

However, we know that Apple would combine a periscope sensor with the new A17 CPU in its 2023 iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra models. However, switching from the exclusive Lightning connector to a USB-C connection would be the most significant shift.

