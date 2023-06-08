Android 14: News, features, leaks, and what's new in Beta 3 – Android Police

All the details we have on Android 14 so far

The Android 14 beta program is well underway, with Google preparing for its big release in fall 2023. Right now, we're looking at Android 14 Beta 3, which is currently the latest available release. We're still a few months away from the final version, and in the meantime, there are tons of new features to dig through and discover before the stable version will come to all the latest and greatest Android phones. If you want a full rundown of what's new and what's to be expected in Android 14, read on — there is a lot, and it's certainly a bigger update than Android 13, though it still doesn't compare to Android 12.

Android 14 follows a similar roadmap as previous releases. As you can see in the timeline shared by Google below, we're looking at two developer previews, with the first released in February and the second released in March. On April 12, Google released the first beta, with a follow-up Beta 1.1 release just two weeks later. Historically, the company has always held back some of the most interesting consumer-facing changes for the release that ties in with its developer conference on May 10, Google I/O, which was indeed the case. There were a handful of announcements on stage, detailing some exciting new things coming to Android 14. There were also some bug-fixing releases in the meantime, like Beta 2.1 on May 25.

In June, the roadmap indicates that Android 14 is reaching platform stability with the third beta. This means that developers can program their apps using the new features and APIs introduced in Android 14 without having to worry about any further changes. A fourth beta will arrive in July, and sometime after that, the stable release will follow. If history is any indication, we're likely looking at an August or September release.The following Google Pixel smartphones are compatible with the beta program:

The recently released Google Pixel 7a is part of the beta program as of Android 14 Beta 3. On the other end of the lineup, the Google Pixel 4a without the 5G denominator isn't getting any beta releases. It's still unclear if it will get the update or not, but since it launched with Android 10, it isn't guaranteed to get any update beyond Android 13 as per Google's promise of three software upgrades.

As usually, the developer preview and initial beta builds were restricted to the Google Pixel phone lineup. More phones from other manufacturers joined the beta program after Google I/O, like it has been the case for the last few Android releases. These are the devices that you can currently get the Android 14 Beta on, though based on our hands-on experience with them, you're better off not installing Android 14 on them until it's more stable:

Google will almost certainly release generic system images (GSIs), which you can install on any phone that supports Project Treble. Be sure you know exactly how to install an Android beta before you think about going that route.

After the beta testing is finished, we expect Android 14 to become available on all recent Android phones and the flagship phones from the last few years. The rollout may take longer than a few months, depending on your manufacturer, though. Samsung's phones are usually updated pretty quickly, within a few months after the stable release, but the same can't be said for Asus, Motorola, and more.

After a small bugfixing update in the form of Android 14 Beta 2.1 in late May, Google released Android 14 Beta 3 on June 7, 2023, well within its schedule. The new release adds a few of the announcements that Google made at its developer conference I/O 2023, though there are still a few teased features missing.

Apple offers highly customizable lock screens on iOS 16, and it was clear that Google would have to provide an answer to this at some point. With Android 14, that's the case. In Android 14 Beta 3, the company makes it possible to switch out the default lock screen clock for a variety of different options. On top of that, you can choose a more complex interface that rearranges the other data on your lock screen like the current weather conditions and the date. Strangely enough, Mishaal Rahman reports that the customization options aren't available on the Pixle 4a 5G and Pixel 5. We can only hope that this is due to a bug.

With Android 14, it will also finally be possible to switch to different quick action buttons at the bottom if you don't care for home automatization or Google Wallet. You can decide whether you want to quickly access the QR code scanner, the flashlight, Do Not Disturb or Mute, photo or video camera, or nothing at all if you prefer a cleaner look. To trigger the actions, you now have to long-press the buttons, similar to how it's done on iOS. Speaking of similarities: You can access the customization options by long-pressing the home screen, which is also something that Apple added to its operating system a while ago

Gesture navigation is still new to many users, and the navigation system is only getting more complicated on the upcoming Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet with their taskbar. It's likely that the two additions to Google's lineup are the reason why the company decided to redo its gesture navigation tutorial on phones, which is now also accessible via system settings.

There is nothing astounding or groundbreaking about the new tutorials, but they are sure nice to look at, and it's good to have them in system settings in case you ever need a refresher.

Google likes to tweak the notification shade with each of its Android updates, and the same is true for Android 14. The company is turning the clock in the top left corner into a tappable section, allowing you to quickly jump into the Clock app without forcing you to clutter your home screen with yet another icon or widget. The functionality is coming and going in Android, and it was last removed in Android 12 after it was available on Pixel phones on Android 11.

1st image: Android 14 Beta 2. 2nd: Android 14 Beta 3.

Material You is part of Material Design 3, which isn't only about colors and wallpaper-generated themes. The new iteration of Google's design language also adds tweaks to other interface elements, and among them is the trusty toggle. This new toggle design has made its way to the settings app with Android 14 Beta 3, completing the Material You look just a little more.

Android 14 Beta 3 introduces a new charging animation when you plug in your phone. It retains the particle animation of old, but it also adds a pill-shaped background behind the battery indicator, making it even clearer that your phone is getting juiced up. The new design should make it easier to see at a glance that you've properly plugged your device in and that it's charging. The look and feel is similar to how the camera and microphone usage indicators work.

At Google I/O, the company announced that emoji wallpapers and cinematic backgrounds are coming to Android 13's June Feature Drop, but that's not the only new thing on the wallpaper front. On Android 14, you will be able to use AI to generate wallpapers.

The feature uses Google's text-to-image diffusion model, allowing you to create background art by simply stating what you would like to see and which style it should follow. This is probably the most prominent generative AI feature to come to Android itself yet, but it's still missing in action on Android 14 Beta 3.

Following shortly after the announcements on stage at Google I/O, Android 14 Beta 2 was released during the conference. It's likely the biggest visual update as part of this preview program yet, with some new interface elements freshening up the experience. Here is everything that was found and spotted.

Batteries are the phone component that get the most wear, though manufacturers are combating the issue with smart charging and overheating protections. Some phones like Apple's iPhones also allow you to take a look at your battery's health, giving you a glimpse of how much of their original capacity they still offer. This same feature is coming to Android 14, with Google now offering system APIs that allow for determining the number of charge cycles your device went through and how much percent of its original capacity it still offers. You can get this data using a third-party app, but it's likely that Google will offer this data in system settings at some point.

Google teased that it will be possible to replace the default wallet and smart home control shortcuts on the lock screen. However, you can't add just about any action. Android expert Mishaal Rahman found out that there is only a small list of supported actions:

The Android 14 Developer Previews and the first beta were light on big visual tweaks, even though avid app sleuths discovered quite a few changes hiding in the code. Android 14 Beta 2 now makes a lot of these interface tweaks visible for everyone installing it, like small tweaks to the lock screen, a revamped battery saving mode toggle, some home screen pop-up changes, share sheet enhancements, a monochromatic theme, and more.

On top of this, Android 13 introduced a clipboard overlay that shows you the text you've added to your system clipboard right after hitting copy or cut, making it easy to tweak the text before pasting. When you copy something while your keyboard is open, this popup is taking up quite some space, though. Android 14 Beta 2 changes that with a new minimized clipboard overlay that shows up when you use the keyboard. It doesn't show you which text exactly you've copied, but you can tap it to expand it and interact with the copied values just as you usually would.

You can see all the visual tweaks we spotted in Android 14 Beta 2 in our dedicated coverage.

iOS has long allowed you to freely move across the operating system while you hold a drag-and-drop item with your free hand, and the same option is finally coming to Android with version 14. The feature works just like you would expect it to and makes it possible to hold some text or an image you want to move from one app to another while you navigate between apps.

With Google launching a foldable of its own, the company is getting a few features meant for big screens ready for the Android 14 launch. In Beta 2, the company was spotted adding an option to save "app pairs" to the Recents screen. Even though it doesn't work right now, Mishaal Rahman suspects it will be possible to save a pair of two apps opened in split screen to the home screen or taskbar of the Google Pixel Fold — and maybe even some other Pixel phones.

Screen recording is a neat feature to have, but it also has its issues. When you want to use it to showcase some features, you need to make sure to turn on Do Not Disturb or you might have some notifications flying in. Some other system UI features, like the current time and connection status, also aren't always necessary to have when you want to show a single app.

That's where Google's new partial screen recording comes in, and Mishaal Rahman was able to activate it ahead of time in Android 14 Beta 2. The option does just what the name suggests: It can record part of your screen, automatically omitting notifications, the status bar, and system navigation elements.

With Google entering the tablet market again with its first-party Pixel Tablet, it's no surprise that the company is working on better keyboard shortcut support. Mishaal Rahman discovered a brand-new menu hiding in Android 14 Beta 2, showing a list of all the keyboard shortcuts that the new operating system supports. Overall, the list is much more comprehensive with more than 30 shortcuts, compared to only 13 on Android 13.

Android 14 is prepping a native app cloning solution, which allows you to use apps like WhatsApp with multiple accounts. Android 14 Beta 2 adds some more progress here, and allows you to hide cloned apps from your work profile. This is useful since you might have a different set of logins for your work profile in the first place and might not even need a secondary app. There is still some more work left to do, as it's currently basically impossible to tell cloned apps and original apps apart.

Older devices often don't support 5GHz Wi-Fi, and that's a hassle when you use your phone as a hotspot. Many Android manufacturers have added a descriptive toggle or checkmark to turn on 2.4GHz on their phones' hotspots, but Google isn't among them. That might be changing in Android 14, as Mishaal Rahman spotted Google working on a new Speed & Compatibility section in settings that allows you to switch between 2.4, 5, and even 6GHz.

Apps access your location for a variety of reasons, and they sometimes even share your data with third parties. In an effort to make this practice more transparent, Google requires developers to declare in the Play Store whether they share data with others. This information will now surface when you grant an app the permission to access your location, with a disclaimer at the top warning you when the service in question may share your location. If an app changes its policy, you'll get an update in a notification, too.

In a blog post accompanying Google I/O, the company announced that you will be able to shoot and view images in Ultra HDR with a backwards-compatible format. This is supposed to give you crisper shadows and brighter colors at an "all-around amazing definition," all while you'll still be able to view content on older devices that don't support this HDR format.

Material You was developed with contrast and accessibility in mind, but for some, the colorful interface can still be too much. That's where a new contrast picker comes in, which is only available in the developer options in Android 14 Beta 2 for now, spotted by Mishaal Rahman. You can pick between Standard, Medium, and High.

Google has been working on an option to automatically recognize when you've entered the correct PIN without hitting enter, and on Android 14 Beta 2, this is almost good to go. Mishaal Rahman found out that you simply need to use the device_config put auto_pin_confirmation AutoPinConfirmation__enable_auto_pin_confirmation true ADB command to enable the feature. The option isn't live by default, though.

Android 13 (first image) vs. Android 14 (last three images)

No Android release would be complete without at least a minor change to system settings, and this is true for Android 14, too. The second beta splits the Languages & input settings under System, creating dedicated Languages and Keyboard categories, as Mishaal Rahman first saw. There is nothing really new here other than the more precise separation of settings related to languages and settings related to input. Rahman was first able to activate this in Android 14 Developer Preview 1, but it's only now live for everyone. You'll only notice a difference when you use a physical keyboard with your phone, as a new settings option shows up under Keyboard that lets you remap modifier keys. This was also hidden in previous versions of Android 14.

Android 14 introduced a new 200% zoom level for fonts, making it easier for those with visual impairments to view content on their devices. However, 200% might not always be practical, especially with apps that aren't optimized to work with such big font sizes. That's where a new quick settings toggle for the notification shade comes in with Android 14 Beta 2. The toggle opens a popup that lets you quickly adjust the font size on the go without ever having to dive deep into settings. The new toggle is automatically added to your notification shade when you first choose a zoom option for fonts.

With Android 14 Beta 1, Google's updated OS is finally available for everyone with a Pixel phone, even those who don't want to go through the hassle of installing the developer preview. Google is light on new feature in this release. Instead, the company highlights a few features that were already available in Developer Preview 2. There are some more interesting chances spotted within the code, though.

Google Pay used to show you relevant loyalty cards based on your location, making it easy to pull up the right card at the right place. This was taken away with the Google Wallet rebranding, but it looks like Android 14 might offer an app-agnostic solution. Mishaal Rahman spotted strings that suggest Android 14 will show relevant loyalty cards from any payment app you've set as the default on your phone — even if that isn't Google Wallet.

If you start your Android 14 journey with Beta 1, you'll notice that the back arrow now sits in a Material You-colored bubble. Some apps like Google News and settings also support predictive back animations, revealing which screen you'll get to next as you drag your finger across the screen. Both of these options were already live in Developer Preview 2, but they may be new to you when you upgrade just now. Google notes that it's improving both of these aspects, so bear with us while we dig into this release and find out what exactly has changed.

We already spotted Google's new system share sheet with app actions in Android 14 Developer Preview 2, but now the company is making this official. In Android 14, apps can add custom actions to the system share menu. This allows an application like Chrome to include custom sharing options like Send to your devices, QR code, or Copy link, omitting the need for a custom share sheet altogether.

Google used the Beta 1 launch to showcase a new Android Studio capability. Developers who use Google's development environment can now enjoy automatically generated language files required to make per-app languages work. Given how few apps support Android 13's per-app languages so far, this is a welcome improvement.

In Android 14, app developers can limit visibility of their apps to disability-focused accessibility services. This effectively blocks malware that uses accessibility services from snooping on private data in your password manager or your banking app. Only true accessibility apps screened by Play Protect and the Play Store can then access sensitive information protected by the new measure.

Hidden under developer options, Google has added a toggle that allows anyone to force a transparent nav bar in any app. This solves one of our longest standing issues with navigation on Android: inconsistencies between apps that haven't had specific color tuning from developers. There's always the chance this disappears before a final build, but it being hidden from most users seems like a positive sign that it could be here to stay.

One of the biggest security features coming to Android 14 saw a couple of tweaks in Beta 1. Those image permission controls we spotted in DP2 are ever-so-slightly tweaked. The option to "Select Photos" is now "Select Photos and Videos" — which, frankly, does do a good job of alleviating some of the iOS comparisons — and places it on top… just like iOS. Ah well.

Although it's disabled right now, Android 14 Beta 1 includes some swanky new lockscreen animations when typing your PIN. Rather than the numbers simply appearing, a new shape appears with each number, as spotted by Mishaal Rahman.

Unlike the fist Android 13 beta last year, Android 14 Beta 1 is riddled with bugs and broken bits and pieces. For example, if you had themed icons enabled before you updated, the wallpaper app will always crash when you try to open it. There are a few more issues in the release, and we've got a guide on how to fix the most egregious bugs without downgrading to Android 13.

With the release of Android 14's second developer preview, we're getting a more realized look into what's coming in this year's OS upgrade. This includes the arrival of some of the hidden features first spotted in DP1, which Google is now highlighting as official features in the DP2 announcement.

For example, the regional preferences page is here in DP2. Mishaal Rahman initially found this page hidden behind flags in February, but with this month's launch, we can see them in action. These settings are found right below the per-app language options in Android 14, and they will make it possible for you to set your units and number preferences. You can use it to switch individual apps between Celsius and Fahrenheit, use different calendars like Chinese, Dangi, or Hebrew, select which day of the week you consider the first, and which number system to use.

The original leaked screenshots for regional preferences from DP1

We're also seeing the revamped permission control option for media files first alluded to in DP1. These settings are similar to how iOS works currently, forcing all apps not using Google's permissionless API to ask for your level of control options for media.

Google's announcement for DP2 also focuses on improving the Credential Manager API it announced last month, which should help lead us to the passwordless future we all dream of. Meanwhile, DP2 continues to focus on improving system performance, forcing cached apps to stop running much faster than Android 13 could, which should provide better battery life and resource management. Non-dismissable notifications will also cause far less annoyances in the future, as you can now swipe anything flagged as an ongoing event away outside of critical tasks when your phone is unlocked.

This just covers what Google has formally announced, but there's more beyond this.

Google has enabled predictive back gestures for the handful of apps that support them, like Google News and the system settings. When you enable predictive back gestures in the developer options, you can see previews of which screen you'll navigate to next. This works with views within the same app, across different apps, and from apps to the home screen.

Google also added small tweaks to the media player. Telegram channel Google News spotted a lava lamp-style animation that billows on top of the media player has returned after first making its entrance in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, and the play/pause button now comes with a splash animation.

If you're someone who likes to run down their phone until the very last drop of energy has left the battery, this change might be for you. On Android 14, Pixel phones will send you a notification when your battery drops to 2%, giving you one last chance to scramble for your charger and top it up before the battery is fully depleted.

On the security front, Mishaal Rahman spotted Google working on a faster PIN entry option, as he shared on XDA. When you pick a PIN that has six digits or more, you might no longer have to hit enter to confirm your identity anymore. Instead, the phone will automatically recognize that you've just typed in the correct numbers and will unlock your phone when you hit the last digit. This is a feature popularized by the iPhone, but it's also available on many Android phones and in custom ROMs.

In that same vein, Google added a more secure PIN entry screen to Android 13 QPR3, a change that's live in Android 14 Beta 1. In settings, you can turn off animations for the PIN entry screen, making it harder for others to peek which numbers you're entering on your lock screen.

If you're a sucker for customization and Emoji Kitchen, you might be in for a treat with Android 14 on your Pixel phone. As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, you might soon be able to create custom wallpapers using your favorite Emoji Kitchen variants. It's certainly a great way to give you access to a sheer infinite amount of personal wallpapers. The feature is currently called Emoji Lab.

Some people rely on Android's high-contrast text to be able to read better. Right now, this system clashes with dynamic theming as introduced by Android 12. As discovered by Mishaal Rahman, Android 14 will take high-contrast text into account when creating a color palette, opting for even more contrast-rich options when the option is enabled.

Unfortunately, this toggle disappeared in Android 14 Beta 1, and it's unclear if it'll make another appearance in a future version.

A new accessibility option allows you to enable your display or your camera to flash whenever a notification rolls in. It could be a handy way to bring back notification lights on devices without them, although you can't customize the camera's flash settings at this time. In any case, the feature is meant for those with hearing impairments first and foremost.

For ages, Pixel phones have only allowed to set one volume level across your notifications and ringtones. Android 14 might change that and make Pixel phones behave more like Samsung devices. Many people running the Android 14 Developer Preview 2 are seeing separated volume sliders for ringtones and notifications, which would finally make it easier to prioritize phone calls. Even better news — this change is still there in Beta 1, suggesting it should stick around to stable.

Further code changes suggest that Google is looking into a dynamically scaling volume slider to make it taller or shorter depending on the screen size. It's possible that this has been added in anticipation of more complicated devices like foldables, which offer different screen sizes depending on how you hold it and which screen you use (Pixel Fold anyone?).

It has been possible to set independent wallpapers for your lock screen and home screen for ages on Android, but this wasn't the case for two different live wallpapers. Android 14 is looking to finally change this, as spotted by XDA. The publication was able to activate a new option that lets you set independent live wallpapers.

Left: Android 13 stable. Right: Android 14 DP2

Although it's not currently enabled, Beta 1 includes this change behind the scenes. It's a small touch, but one that should go a long way in forwarding Google's customization efforts. Hopefully, we'll see this make a public debut in Beta 2 in May.

Mishaal Rahman spotted that Google is working on call streaming between different Android devices. This may allow you to take a phone call on your tablet, even if it doesn't support mobile data. It's similar how Apple lets you take phone calls from your iPhone on your MacBook, your iPad, and your Apple Watch. Right now, this isn't live though, and it's not clear whether the feature will make it to the stable release of Android 14. Google was spotted working on it on older Android releases already.

In what could be a major change for the apps your relatives install on their smartphones, Google is working towards effectively disabling those scammy task manager apps riddling the Play Store. Instead of allowing these services to clear your background tasks — leaving Android to be forced to restart tasks that didn't need to be killed in the first place — a change to the specific permission these apps use will only allow it to kill its own background processes. Starting with Android 14, only system apps with this KILL_BACKGROUND_PROCESSES permission can stop other tasks from running.

Google released the first developer preview of Android 14 on February 8, 2023. Its sole purpose is to help developers get their apps ready for the new release, so most announcements revolve around features that developers have to pay attention to. Nevertheless, there are some interesting tidbits in here, so let's dive right in with the official announcements from Google:

Google is continuing its quest to make Android and its app ecosystem a perfect match for all screen sizes, whether on smartphones, foldables, tablets, or Chromebooks. The push for big-screen optimization started with Android 12L and was then subsequently further enhanced with Android 13, and things aren't supposed to be any different with Android 14. The company is rehashing some of the progress it's made and pointing developers to its best-practices and new classes that allow them to build for different form factors more easily.

Google says it updated its large screen app quality checklists, which give developers an easy way to gauge how well their products will perform across different devices. There are also new example layouts for different kinds of apps, which are supposed to inspire developers to create similarly adaptive layouts and apps that make the best use of available screen real estate.

One novel way this could manifest is improved support for keyboards and touchpads, which would be a big benefit for tablets with keyboard cases and laptops that can run Android apps. According to findings from Android expert Mishaal Rahman writing for XDA, Android 14 might allow you to remap modifier keys like Ctrl, Alt, and Meta (the button that's used for the Windows menu). You might also be able to map more commands for different system-level options to keyboards, like access to the Recents screen, mute, and zoom.

On top of that, Mishaal Rahman discovered that Android 14 might add support for touchpad gestures. This will allow you to take advantage of features you long know from MacBooks or Windows laptops. Some code reveals that vendors could add support for gestures for going back, home, opening the Recents overview, the notification drawer, and for quickly switching between apps.

Standby battery life has greatly increased on Android over the years, but there is still work to do. With Android 14, Google is making changes to reserve foreground services to the highest priority user-facing tasks only, meaning that apps won't be able to use your phone's full power when they just want to do something in the background. Additionally, Google is making it easier for developers to program more complicated rules for background tasks, like forcing an app to only download big files when your phone is connected to Wi-Fi.

Google has more restrictions planned for apps that use exact alarms to fire a notification or a task at a specific time in the future. Newly installed apps targeting Android 13 or higher will need to ask users for permission to set exact alarms, though Google encourages developers to avoid exact alarms whenever possible. The restriction doesn't apply to alarm and calendar apps.

In the background, Google is also optimizing how Android's internal broadcast system works. If you're not familiar, this is basically Android communicating certain events to apps, such as when a specific battery level is reached or when airplane mode is entered or exited. Most of the changes to this system are supposed to be internal to Android and shouldn't affect the way apps work, but developers have to know that in certain circumstances, context-registered broadcasts might be queued up before they're sent to cached apps. In practice, this should lead to better standby battery life as the system has to wake up less often to send these broadcasts.

There will also be new Google Play policies that will force apps to adopt these new, more restrictive APIs, with the company saying that more details on this are coming soon.

As to make a point about its promised battery life improvements, Android 14 DP1 is putting your screen-on time front and center in the system setting's battery stats, right above all other usage statistics. After screen-on time was fully hidden from the battery section in Android 12 and only re-introduced with Android 13, this switch is a boon for those who use screen-on time as a gauge to how good or bad the battery life is.

As it does with almost every Android release, Google is improving the accessibility of the system. Android 14 is making it possible to scale text up to 200% rather than the old maximum of 130%. In order to prevent any layout issues arising from this setting, Google is also introducing a non-linear font scaling curve. This will prevent text that is already large enough not to get bigger than necessary.

Mishaal Rahman additionally uncovered a new hearing devices section in the Accessibility panel within Android 14's settings. It will make it possible to pair a new hearing device using Bluetooth and collect relevant toggles in one place, like the hearing aid compatibility option that's meant to improve streamed audio to these devices. It's likely that Google will turn this option on in subsequent releases.

There are also changes to Android 13's new per-app language options that Google announced, which allow you to tweak the language individual apps are displayed in. Developers will be able to tweak which languages are displayed in the settings menu, allowing them to show different options for different regions or to run A/B tests on which languages should be supported.

Meanwhile, for languages that have a grammatical gender, Android 14 officially introduces a new Grammatical Inflection API. This makes it easier to display different grammatical genders depending on how the app user should be addressed. Rather than having to tweak each string that uses a grammatical gender individually, developers only need to add inflected versions for every relevant term in a translation — the API takes care of the rest.

As already spotted in inadvertently leaked source code, Google is restricting sideloading with Android 14. By default, you won't be able to install apps that target an SDK version lower than 23, introduced 2015 with Android 6. Google explains that malware often uses SDK versions targeting older versions of Android to avoid restrictions part of SDK version 23 and higher. This will effectively make it much harder to get malware on devices, even when bad actors manage to convince users to sideload an app rather than getting it from the Play Store.

If you absolutely rely on an outdated app that targets an older version of Android, it will be possible to override the block by installing it using ADB with the adb install –bypass-low-target-sdk-block FILENAME.apk command.

When Google introduced full gesture navigation in Android 10, it completely changed how many people use their phones. Since then, the company has only made small tweaks to gesture navigation, never completely reinventing how it works. While the company will likely stick with the way gestures currently work, Android 14 will offer a serious upgrade in the form of predictive back gestures, as Google shared in an Android Dev Summit panel. The system will offer new animations showing which screen you will navigate to next when you use the back gesture. This will work within apps and when your next move takes you to the home screen.

On Android 14 Developer Preview 1, we're in for a first glimpse of how these animations will look like in action. Android expert Mishaal Rahman managed to activate hidden flags inside a rooted version of the Developer Preview, and presented a rudimentary app with support for it. As you can see in the video below, this adds peeking animations to the back gesture, allowing you to see where you will navigate to next.

The biggest caveat right now is that app developers will have to build support for this feature, so it won't necessarily be enabled for all apps on Android 14 by default.

You can already give this a try on your Pixel phone: When you activate the predictive back navigation flag in the developer options on Android 13, you will see that some apps like Google Phone and Google News support predictive back gestures when your next navigation takes you to the home screen. Android 14 is the next step for this experimental feature.

Google hasn't talked about every single change yet, and there is a ton more to uncover in Android 14 Developer Preview 1. One of these is the addition of a toggle that allows you to turn on or off fast pair. If you're not familiar, fast pair is Google's relatively new option that helps you quickly connect new Bluetooth accessories to your phone. However, if you live in a dense apartment block or work in an electronics store, you might get way too many erroneous prompts to set up nearby devices. The new toggle then allows you to turn off fast pair, helping you get rid of the annoying interruptions.

There is also a minor tweak to the Multiple users settings screen. Here, the Allow guest to use phone option has been moved to the top-level menu, making it easier for you to enable phone calls for anyone using your smartphone. Previously, this option was sitting behind the Guest account itself, which was not the most intuitive place for it.

People who live with two SIM cards in one phone know the hassle. Once they reach an area where one of their carriers doesn't perform good enough, they need to switch to their other SIM to get their secondary network up and running. This might become an automated process with Android 14, which offers a toggle to Switch mobile data automatically. The attached description makes matters pretty clear: "Temporarily use this network when it has better availability for calls and internet."

In a similar vein, there is also further evidence in Android 14 that Google will make it possible to turn physical SIMs into eSIMs right on the device. Carriers would have to support this feature, though. In addition to that, Google appears to be working on an option to transfer an eSIM to another device, but it's still unclear if this works with Pixels only or with any Android phone. Google was spotted working on both these features in Android 13 QPR2 already.

Some manufacturers allow you to clone your apps, and there are also third-party services on the Play Store that offer this functionality. Many people who want to use an app with multiple accounts rely on it, and it looks like Google is considering adding this option to its version of Android. Evidence has surfaced in the form of a hidden Cloned Apps section in settings that suggests we might look at this option becoming a reality with Android 14.

Health Connect, Google's optional app that serves as an interface between different fitness tracking apps to share their data, might become a pre-installed app in Android 14. There was already some evidence that this could happen, and in the first developer preview, we're seeing more of it.

The Android release is shipping with a new Health Connect APEX file, which is a strong indication that Google is preparing to bundle the app with the system. This would give all Android devices a central place to store and exchange your fitness data across various apps.

Have you dropped some dough on the PlayStation 5's high-end DualSense Edge controller and would like to use it wherever it's possible? You might soon add Android 14 to the list of supported devices. The new operating system has added layout files for the Sony controller, which makes it likely that Android 14 will support it.

Nobody loves unnecessary bloatware on their phones, and Google is looking into singling out those extra apps you don't need to keep on your phone. Mishaal Rahman spotted that there is a new option in a hidden system settings section that lists "Apps installed in the background." The description in this section then explains that you will find apps here that your system may have installed in the background thanks to your carrier or other manufacturer partners. The list will make it possible to get rid of all of these fast.

Android 14 is decoupling TrustCor root certificates from system updates. Once phones running Android 14 become old and outdated, this could prevent them from losing internet access as they age and their certificates become outdated. Certificates can also become untrusted and might need replacing sooner than their scheduled date, so it's good to be able to push out these updates without full system releases.

Other than the details Google shared about the developer preview above, we've learned a few more things about the upcoming Android release. That's because Android is an open source project at its core, and Google needs to tweak some of the underlying code to make future features happen. The company also announced a few features ahead of time in other circumstances. In addition to that, there are also some leaks from various sources. With this out of the way, here is what we've learned so far.

All Android versions have fun codenames attached to them, following an alphabetical order. Google may not use them publicly for marketing anymore like it did in the past, but internally, these codes are still in use. With Android 13, known as Tiramisu, we all know that U is the next letter in the alphabet. As such, Google is going with the only obvious choice and calls its new baby "Android 14 Upside Down Cake." It feels a bit like cheating, but here we are.

Apple has released a bunch of iPhones with emergency satellite connectivity. Google's Hiroshi Lockheimer has confirmed that Android will offer the same technology, saying he is excited to be "enabling all of this in the next version of Android!" Qualcomm modems will likely be first in line to offer support for this, as the Snapdragon manufacturer announced satellite support for its chips during its IFA 2022 keynote.

Bluetooth is a versatile standard that revolutionized how we use wireless accessories like some of the best earbuds. In Android 14, the connectivity protocol might become even more useful. As spotted in the AOSP, Google is working on a new Bluetooth Distance Measurement API that would make it easier to find misplaced accessories. While it's not as accurate as ultra wide-band (UWB), it could tell you if you're moving closer or further away from a given connected Bluetooth device.

It's possible that this API could also power Google's upcoming Watch Unlock mechanism, which would keep your phone unlocked as long as your favorite smartwatch is close by.

Android 14 might decouple the share menu from the system and turn it into an independently-updated Project Mainline module. This would allow the company to push new versions of the component without a full system update. In the long term, this would mean that changes to the share sheet would arrive on all Android phones running Android 14 and higher. The change might be bitterly needed as the share sheet has become one of Android's weak spots with much room for improvement.

In Android 14 Developer Preview 1, a new, decoupled share sheet is already present, as discovered by Mishaal Rahman. It looks exactly like the one you know right now, and it isn't activated by default just yet, but it's clear that Google is working on it.

The Google Pixel Tablet is already rumored to offer a 64-bit only build of Android 13, and the same might be the case for many phones and tablets launching with Android 14. Based on documentation in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), devices that come with ARM v9 processor cores will have to go 64-bit only on the upcoming version of Android. With 2021's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 switching to the v9 architecture, we expect all upcoming flagship phones and tablets to become 64-bit only sooner rather than later.

Some more features were spotted ahead of the Android 14 release:

Android 14 is available for download for everyone. You can simply opt into beta testing via the Android Beta Program, and you'll get a normal system update like you know from normal Android releases. Of course, you can still learn how to manually install the Android 14 Beta on your Pixel phone, if that's your jam.

Keep in mind that the software isn't as stable as a finalized release, so you should only install it when you have a spare phone or when you're okay with not being able to use your phone due to bugs.

Manuel Vonau is Android Police’s Google Editor, with expertise in Android, Chrome, and other Google products — the very core of Android Police’s content. He has been covering tech news and reviewing devices since joining Android Police as a news writer in 2019. He lives in Berlin, Germany.

Manuel studied Media and Culture studies in Düsseldorf, finishing his university career with a master’s thesis titled “The Aesthetics of Tech YouTube Channels: Production of Proximity and Authenticity.” His background gives him a unique perspective on the ever-evolving world of technology and its implications on society. He isn’t shy to dig into technical backgrounds and the nitty-gritty developer details, either.

Manuel’s first steps into the Android world were plagued by issues. After his HTC One S refused to connect to mobile internet despite three warranty repairs, he quickly switched to a Nexus 4, which he considers his true first Android phone. Since then, he has mostly been faithful to the Google phone lineup, though these days, he is also carrying an iPhone in addition to his Pixel phone. This helps him gain perspective on the mobile industry at large and gives him multiple points of reference in his coverage.

Outside of work, Manuel enjoys a good film or TV show, loves to travel, and you will find him roaming one of Berlin’s many museums, cafés, cinemas, and restaurants occasionally.

