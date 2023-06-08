How to download Witcher 3 next-gen update on PS5, Xbox or PC – Radio Times

Make sure you're playing the newest version of The Witcher 3.
The next-gen update for The Witcher 3 is out now, but how exactly are you meant to get it on your machine of choice? Whether you're playing on a PS5, a powerful PC or an Xbox Series X/S, you'll want to make sure you're playing the shiny new version rather than the previous iteration.
As ever, there's a little bit of admin and housekeeping involved if you want to download the Witcher 3 next-gen update on any of those machines. And it's worth noting that, even if you're playing on an older system like the PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, your game should still receive an update today (it just won't be quite as powerful as the ones on the new hardware).
In most cases, if you already have The Witcher 3 installed on your system, it should update to the next-gen version when you try to open it (as long as you're connected to the internet). Now that the update is out, the process of getting it will be automatic for a lot of players. It's not always that easy, though, is it?
And so, keep on reading and we'll tell you how to download the Witcher 3 next-gen update, and we'll show you how to make sure you're playing the right version when you jump back into Geralt's greatest game to date. Only time will tell if The Witcher 4 can top it!
If you haven't already got The Witcher 3 installed on your PS5, you can simply buy the game from the PlayStation Store. When prompted on your console, make sure you select to install the PS5 version specifically.
If you already have The Witcher 3 installed on your PlayStation, because you've played it prior to this update coming out, follow these steps to make sure you've got the best version possible:
Here's a little tip to carry forward in your heart: if you're ever unsure if you're playing the PS4 or PS5 version of a game, the little "…" menu on the game's home-screen page should tell you.
If you've never bought The Witcher 3 on Xbox before, you can buy the game directly from the Microsoft Store. If you're playing on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, your console will automatically download the enhanced version when you install the game. You'll notice that it says 'Enhanced for Xbox Series X/S' on the product page.
If you already have The Witcher 3 installed on your Xbox, dating back to before this update dropped, you can follow these steps to check that you're upgraded to the next-gen version:
Note: consoles sometimes download updates when we're not looking, especially if you leave them on in the background, so it might have been installed already! On the same 'Manage game and add-ons' menu that we just told you how to get to, you can also click on 'File' – this will give you some update history, including the date of when your latest update was installed for this game. If it's 14th December, you already have the next-gen update installed.
Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you've never bought The Witcher 3 on PC before, you can buy the game from Steam at this link. Before you play it for the first time, Steam should force you to download the latest update, which will bring all the next-gen features into the game.
If you already have The Witcher 3 on Steam and you're not sure if it's updated to the next-gen version, follow these steps to check:
On that same page, you should be able to see 'Installed content updated' at the very bottom.
This will show you the date on which the game was last updated. If it's 14th December, you already have the next-gen update, so open up that game and get playing!
Read more on The Witcher games:
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
The Christmas double issue issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.
Try 12 issues for £1 today – never miss an issue
Browse our new catalogue to inspire you with homeware, gardening tools, books and more!
Quick and easy application form 2 minutes to check – it’s free. Then choose you car online from 300k+ cars
Sign up to receive our newsletter!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to download Witcher 3 next-gen update on PS5, Xbox or PC – Radio Times
Make sure you're playing the newest version of The Witcher 3.