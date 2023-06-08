PancakeSwap flips Ethereum’s Uniswap to become the world’s biggest DEX by volume – CryptoSlate

A web3 membership designed to empower you with cutting-edge insights and knowledge. Learn more ›

The global crypto market cap is $1.1 trillion with a 24-hour volume of $29.53 billion. The price of Bitcoin is $26,576.39 and BTC market dominance is 46.6%. The price of Ethereum is $1,849.09 and ETH market dominance is 20.1%. The best performing cryptoasset sector is eCommerce, which gained 35%.

Photo by Luke Pennystan on Unsplash

The Binance Smart Chain project is giving top DEXes a run for their money with lower fees and an easy-to-use interface.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is now the world’s largest decentralized exchange by daily trading volume, data from markets app CoinGecko showed. The project launched on Binance Smart Chain last year, but few paid attention to it at the time.

.@PancakeSwap is now the highest volume AMM

BSC Adoption has seriously exceeded expectations https://t.co/ko4D73lrGp pic.twitter.com/meNbuXGOIG

— Andrew Køng (@Rewkang) February 19, 2021



The last day saw over $1.7 billion traded on PancakeSwap. In contrast, Uniswap saw over $1.6 billion exchange hands. The latter is based on Ethereum and is the network’s biggest Gas guzzler—it has generated $16 million yesterday in fees alone for miners as per ETH Gas Station.

Listed on the project are 210 “verified” cryptocurrencies across over 799 different trading pairs. Of those, WBNB/BUSD is the most traded with over $454 million in volume, with CAKE, BAKE, BURGER, and other funny-sounding tokens also raking up big trading volume.

On PancakeSwap, users can stake their CAKE and collect “SYRUP,” the platform’s governance token, in turn for providing liquidity across the various crypto pairs. This allows for the creation of a peer-to-peer exchange, one wherein all trades are executed via an “automated market maker” design.

Other products on the platform are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), IFOs, and a lottery game. These allow users to spend CAKE to either collect art, participate in the launch of new projects, or win the lottery.

So, the lottery has far too much money in it, again.

Tickets are only 1 CAKE now, but that’s become expensive, again.

Draw is in 1.5 hours.

You have to match the numbers in the correct order.

Tickets here:

? https://t.co/NIZ9DXkq43 pic.twitter.com/igdkp7gH3E

— PancakeSwap ? #BSC (@PancakeSwap) February 19, 2021



Pancakeswap is built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), one of the two blockchains built and maintained by crypto exchange Binance. It allows for smart contract integrations and similar other services that are possible on Ethereum and launched in September 2020.

Two of the biggest benefits of using BSC are the network’s low fees and fast transactions (a few cents and 300 transactions per second respectively).

This allows for newer blockchain users to invest a small amount of money, like $100, and take part in yield farms, lending, trading, and other on-chain operations without losing a lot of money in “fees” to miners on expensive networks.

Tokens and usage of other BSC projects also soared in the past day. As CryptoSlate reported this morning, Venus and Burgerswap led gains in the BSC space. The sector has itself grown to over $49 billion and accounts for 3% of the entire crypto space.

Explore the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem on CryptoSlate.

