SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 30,940%, FLOKI Spikes 12% on Major Listing News, BabyDoge Crypto Card About to Go Live: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

According to data provided by Shibburn portal, yesterday, Shiba Inu saw its burn rate spiking by an astonishing 30,940%. The growth in this metric occurred as a result of 2,254,093,318 SHIB tokens being sent to dead wallets overnight. Two addresses were responsible for moving almost the entire amount of SHIB, with the first one sending 2,005,265,274 SHIB tokens and the second 246,743,138. It remains unknown whether these addresses are linked to the Shiba Inu team. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00000991, down 2.88% over the past seven days. However, the current positive trend in the SHIB burn rate may help refuel the growth in the asset’s price in the near term.

In a recent tweet, Bitfinex , one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced that it is adding support for dog-themed crypto FLOKI. The listing news received positive feedback from the FLOKI community, with the announcement post gaining more than 2,200 likes. The asset’s price has also reacted positively, rising by 6.91% on the news. Bitfinex opened deposits for FLOKI today, on May 4, at 10:00 a.m. UTC, but the trading of FLOKI will start tomorrow, on May 5, at about 10:00 a.m. UTC, in trading pairs against the U.S. dollar (USD) and Tether (USDT). This is not the first major listing FLOKI has experienced this year: last month, the token was added by Binance US , Binance’s U.S. subsidiary, with its price jumping nearly 40% in reaction to the listing news.

Yesterday, Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter handle announced that its virtual crypto card powered by Canadian crypto payments platform FCF Pay is less than 24 hours away from going live. Neither BabyDOGE nor FCF Pay specified whether it will be a prepaid virtual card or a gift crypto card. Either way, this step will boost the utility and adoption of popular meme coin BabyDoge. At the moment of writing, BabyDoge released an update on its Twitter page, saying that the crypto card is now available for ordering on BabyDogeSwap website. As for the asset, it is currently trading at $0.000000002552, per CoinMarketCap.

