32 Best Movies on HBO Max – Harper's BAZAAR

Including classics like Casablanca and Singin’ in the Rain to new releases like The Menu and Banshees of Insherin.

Unlike other streaming services, HBO Max doesn’t make their own movies, only distributes them. However, that doesn’t mean that the films they house aren’t some of the best. Regardless of what types of movies you’re looking for, the streaming service is likely to have it and ranges from some of the best classics of all time to the latest films that are up as Oscar contenders. Here are 32 of the best films you can stream on HBO Max today.

Olivia Wilde’s must talked about feature starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles that took up way too many news cycles is finally able to stream. The thriller is set in the 1950s in the community of Victory, a picture perfect town where the men drive off into the desert everyday for work and the women are free to do ballet and look after the house. For a film that divided much of the internet, Pugh is mesmerizing as Alice and it’s an entertaining ride.



Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film is considered one of the most influential movies of all time and brings sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke’s story to the big screen, following astronauts sent on a mysterious mission.



When Summer (Zooey Deschanel) suddenly dumps her hopelessly romantic boyfriend (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), he’s left to reflect on their 500 days together and try to figure out exactly where their relationship went wrong.



The 2000 horror flick is based on a book of the same name following a handsome and psychotic investment banker (Christian Bale) in 80s New York City as he lives a second life as a serial killer by night. Mixing in aspects of dark comedy, the classic also includes Willem Dafoe, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, and Chloë Sevigny in the cast.



From Euphoria director Sam Levinson, this feature film follows a group of girls as an anonymous hacker in their town reveals all their messages and secrets, turning everyone against each other and escalating the whole town into chaos. Think a campy take on The Purge with a cast of Hari Nef, Maude Apatow, Bella Thorne, Suki Waterhouse, Bill Skarsgård, Odessa Young, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and more.



A surprise hit in the horror genre from 20th Century Studios, the film follows the final girl Tess (Georgina Campbell) as she discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a daunting man, played known other by the resident horror-beau Bill Skarsgård. After deciding to spend the night, things take a turn for the worst and she embarks on a creepy realization alongside the owner of the property, played by Justin Long.



This is a 1995 romance film that plays on the outside free movies every summer in New York City because it is that beloved. Before Sunrise is the first in a very popular trilogy where two strangers meet on a train in Europe: Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. The two hop off the train in Vienna and spend the night together roaming the city.



Highly regarded as one of the greatest films ever, the 1942 drama is an enthralling tale of old love during war. Set during World War II, the film follows an American expatriate who owns a nightclub in Casablanca and has to choose to help the woman he used to love or help her husband escape the Germans.



Don’t tell a film major you haven’t seen Citizen Kane yet. Known for its innovative use of lighting and magnificent plot structure, this is the film to see if you want to understand cinema history and how it has remained at the top of so many critics’ lists of favorite films over the centuries. Like many current movies and shows, Kane chronicles the rise and fall of a newspaper publishing typhoon Charles Foster Kane through the lens of a journalist trying to better understand him after his death and the journey that inevitably leads him on.



The Japanese film that won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film last year is a long but emotional watch that chronicles the relationship between a widowed theater actor and the 20-year-old girl that he hires as his chauffeur.



To prepare for the release of Dune: Part 2 later this year, embark on the epic first part from the comfort of your couch. As one of the most anticipated films of 2021, Denis Villeneuve’s masterpiece did not disappoint. The sci-fi film follows Paul Atreides’s (Timothée Chalamet) journey on the most dangerous planet in the universe during a time of rising conflict and includes other castmates like Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and more.



When Nick Dunne’s wife disappears, he becomes the primarily suspect. Starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, the thriller tells a gripping tale of marriage and secrets, and how the two can be a lot more complicated than you ever imagined.



Hailed as one of A24’s best films, this psychological horror is not for the faint of heart. Following the passing of her grandmother, the film chronicles Annie (Toni Collette) as she deals with grief and her family’s trauma that unravels in a more sinister way than could ever be imagined. Less about jump scares and more about a steady terrifying feeling that encapsulates the whole film, Hereditary is one of the most talked about horror movies out there.

WATCH NOW

A classic Aubrey Plaza movie, the indie comedy is a daunting tale of social media. After the death of her mother and some setbacks, Ingrid Thorburn (Plaza) decides to venture to Los Angeles to befriend her an Instagram influencer (Elizabeth Olsen).



The campy horror film that went from a flop upon its release to a feminist horror cult classic observes the aftermath of a man-hungry demon possessing Jennifer (Megan Fox). Her nerdy best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) is left to uncover what is happening and try to put a stop to it before it gets way out of hand. It’s a film you could watch over and over.



A film that stars a young Paul Dano, Toni Collette, Steve Carell, and Alan Arkin? Sign me up. Little Miss Sunshine follows a dysfunctional family as they pile into a yellow VW bus to road trip their way across the states to get their young daughter into a beauty pageant final, where her performance was one for the century. A beautiful and gripping tale of family, it’s a film you’ll be glad you’ve watched.



Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, this early 2000s romance film follows two childhood friends who both aspire to be professional basketball players. But as Monica and Quincy get older, their feelings for one another and their drive to make it big, get in the way.



Known for it’s classic one liners like “Make Yourself A Dang Quesadilla” or “Vote for Pedro” and it’s iconic dancing scene, the indie film is a comedy for anyone and everyone. You might even notice some familiar faces, like Jon Gries from White Lotus.



One of the most iconic and important documentaries of our time, Paris is Burning chronicles ballroom culture in New York City during the late 1980s. Focusing on drag queens, house culture, sexism, racism, and poverty, the film features interviews with a number of renowned drag queens, including Willi Ninja, Pepper LaBeija, Dorian Corey, and Angie Xtravaganza.



Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaption of Romeo + Juliet is chronicled as one of the best and retains the original dialogue but takes action in Verona Beach for a stylized take on the story. The most notable part of the film is the chemistry between the young Romeo and Juliet, played by Leonardo Di Caprio and Claire Danes.



Brooke LaMantia is an NYC-based culture and fashion freelance writer whose work has appeared in The Cut, Cosmopolitan, W Magazine, InStyle, NYLON, and more.



Who Does Devi Pick in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Finale?

Will We Get Never Have I Ever Season 5?

Donna Summer Finally Gets Her Due in New Doc

Carrie Bradshaw’s 30 Best Looks of All Time

22 of the Best Standup Comedies on Netflix

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3: Everything We Know

How to Watch The Idol

Life After Gun Violence

Phil Dunster Will Always Love Jamie Tartt

This Museum Is Championing Queer Artists

A New Novel Imagines the Life of a Black Ballerina

Kim Catrall to Make Cameo in “AJLT”

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

©2023 Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source