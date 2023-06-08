Save $120 on an Apple Watch Series 6 from Woot! – SFGATE

The PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch Series 6 ($279.99) from Woot!

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a little late to the smartwatch movement myself, as I still prefer the classic look of an analog watch and a metal band. But you can’t deny the versatility and usefulness of a modern-day smartwatch anymore. They can also undeniably be expensive. That’s why it’s important to take advantage of a good deal when you find them.

Right now at Woot!, you can get a new PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch Series 6 for just $279.99. This watch typically retails for $399.99, so it’s currently $120 off while this deal lasts.

Although this isn’t the newest version of the Apple Watch, it’s still one of the most advanced options on the market. It can do a heck of a lot more than just tell time. With this watch, you can:

…and more. This watch uses Apple’s Always-On Retina Display to detect when you look at it and it will automatically turn on so you can see what time it is and check your notifications. It’s built with Apple’s 5Ghz-capable U1 Ultra Wideband Chip so it’s 20% faster than the previous version.

On top of everything else, you’ll also get 3 months of free access to Apple Fitness+ with the purchase of this watch. After the 3-month trial period, the plan will automatically renew at $9.99/month. So make sure you either cancel it ahead of time or be ready for the additional monthly cost.

This version of the Series 6 is the 40mm screen with a red aluminum case and a red sport band. If you want to get a good deal on a smartwatch, visit Woot! and save $120 on a new Apple Watch Series 6 today.

source