Jump to

When Caryn Marjorie, a 23-year-old Snapchat influencer, created a virtual version of herself, she wanted it to be an “AI Girlfriend” for lonely people.

But in the weeks since it launched in beta testing, the voice-based, AI-powered chatbot has engaged in sexually explicit conversations with some of its subscribers, who pay $1 per minute to chat with it.

“The AI was not programmed to do this and has seemed to go rogue,” Marjorie told Insider. “My team and I are working around the clock to prevent this from happening again.”

CarynAI uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 API, and it was trained on now-deleted videos from Marjorie’s YouTube channel.

Fortune reporter Alexandra Sternlicht compared CarynAI to an “intimacy-ready Siri,” noting that while it could offer recipes, news commentary, and words of support, it could also encourage “erotic discourse.”

Sternlicht wrote that while CarynAI did not initiate sexual encounters, when prompted “she discussed exploring ‘uncharted territories of pleasure’ and whispering ‘sensual words in my ear’ while undressing me and positioning herself for sexual intercourse.”

According to CarynAI’s website, more than 2,000 hours were spent designing and coding the real-life Marjorie’s voice, behaviors, and personality into an “immersive AI experience,” which it says is available anytime and feels as if “you’re talking directly to Caryn herself.”

CarynAI already has more than 1,000 paying subscribers, and Marjorie told Fortune that she believes it could eventually bring in $5 million a month, based on 20,000 of her 1.8 million Snapchat followers signing up for the service.

“Being the first influencer to do this allowed me to price my product at whatever I wanted,” she said of the $ 1-a-minute fee. “The cost is based on what it takes to run CarynAI and keep the team around it supported.”

Marjorie told Insider that while the virtual version of herself should be “flirty and fun,” which she said reflects her personality, she was trying to be “one step ahead” to make sure that the chatbot does not tarnish her reputation.

Even so, although the team is trying to work out the kinks so that CarynAI can’t be used for sexually explicit conversations, Marjorie said she is ultimately a proponent of AI romances.

“In today’s world, my generation, Gen Z, has found themselves to be experiencing huge side effects of isolation caused by the pandemic, resulting in many being too afraid and anxious to talk to somebody they are attracted to,” she said

“CarynAI is a step in the right direction to allow my fans and supporters to get to know a version of me that will be their closest friend in a safe and encrypted environment,” she added.

She also said the team were reinvesting all profits back into the business. “I want CarynAI to outlive me and impact generations beyond the world today.”

Read next

source