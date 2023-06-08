Leaked Email: Elon Musk Angers Twitter Workers Over Leave Policy – Business Insider

Jump to

Twitter’s new head of HR attempted over the weekend to quell rising employee upset over a drastic cut to parental leave under Elon Musk.

Walter Gilbert, who joined Twitter last month from Reddit and had an earlier stint at SpaceX, told employees on Saturday that he wanted to “clarify” changes made last month to the company’s parental leave policy, according to two people familiar with the company. Without any official announcement or communication to workers, Twitter changed an internal document on parental leave, reducing paid time off for new parents to two weeks from the previous 20 weeks, as Insider reported. It was just the latest cut to benefits and pay Musk has imposed on workers in his six months of ownership.

Twitter employees, whom Musk has reduced by roughly 90%, are angry at the change, the two people familiar said. So much so that people are openly talking of quitting and there is concern about retention at the top of the company, including from Steve Davis, who has taken an untitled leadership role at Twitter while remaining CEO of Boring Company, another of Musk’s companies.

Gilbert’s weekend email seemed liked an attempt to walk back the new hard line on parental leave, the people familiar said. He told workers that “birthing parents” would be allowed 12 weeks of paid leave “subject to local requirements.” Yet, workers are still very “confused” about what the policy is or is going to be, the people familiar said.

See Gilbert’s full email below:

Team,

We know there are a lot of questions about our parental leave policy. We will be sending out additional information next week, and reaching out directly to any expecting parents. In the meantime, to clarify, birthing parents will receive a minimum of 12 weeks of paid leave, subject to local requirements.

The term “birthing parents” is assumed by employees to mean women who give birth, although there has been no further information on the leave policy since Gilbert’s email, one of the people familiar said. Workers remain angry however, in part because most of Twitter’s workforce is now men, many of whom are parents, the person added.

“This is the last straw for a lot of people,” the other person familiar said. Even people at Twitter who have been more supportive of Musk’s takeover are growing increasingly frustrated with the constant cuts to benefits and his unfulfilled promises as they work more hours than ever.

Musk and other representatives of Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Are you a tech employee or someone else with insight to share? Contact Kali Hays at khays@insider.com, on secure messaging app Signal at 949-280-0267, or through Twitter DM at @hayskali. Reach out using a non-work device.

Read next

Read next

source