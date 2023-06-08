ROCKET LAUNCH SpaceX Falcon 9 Amazonas-6 – Kennedy Space Center

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Amazonas Nexus communications satellite for the Spanish company Hispasat. Amazonas Nexus will provide broadband connectivity to airplanes, ships, and other mobile users across the Americas, Greenland, and travel corridors across the Atlantic Ocean. The satellite was built by Thales Alenia Space, and is based on the Spacebus NEO platform.

The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.



