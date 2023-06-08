Latest Threat to the UK's Economy Is Its Crumbling Currency – Bloomberg

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day’s top stories and trading action leading into the close.
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.
Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.
Google Union Pushes Back on Three-Day Return-to-Office Mandate
Stumbling Megacap Stocks Send Record $1 Billion to Equal-Weight ETF
Bank of Canada Suggests Higher Rates May Not Have as Much Bite
Manulife’s Donald Rues Bank of Canada Hike, Sees Recession Soon
Central Banks Across Latin America Get Welcome Inflation News
Billionaire Niel, Partners Working on Plan to Rescue French Retailer Casino
Isabella Weber Explains Why We’re Rethinking the Way Inflation Works
EU Approves €8 Billion in State Subsidies for Chip Research
African Tower Firm IHS in Shareholder Standoff Over Governance
Twitter Co-Founder Williams Says He Was ‘Sad’ After Musk’s Purchase
Biden Calls UK’s Wallace ‘Very Qualified’ to Be Next NATO Head
Biden Wants to Keep Freeze on Global Allies Taxing Big US Tech Companies
Bank of America Reworks Leadership in Investment Bank Unit
US Household Net Worth Climbs as Stock Rally Offset Real Estate Drop
LPGA’s Michelle Wie West Says Players Should Have Had Loudest Voice on LIV Deal
Porsche’s New Mission X Concept Shows Electric Supercar Ambitions
Don’t Squeeze the Shorts
Taurine’s Astounding Anti-Aging Powers Raise New Questions
Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Ruling Contains Hints for Affirmative Action
The Netflix Effect Chills Foreign Content Creators
Payrolls, Prices, Productivity and Profits Hold the Answer to the Puzzling US Economy
Will Argentina Ditch the Peso for the Dollar?
Trump Asks for New Carroll Trial or $4 Million Cut to Damages
US Women Lose $61 Trillion to Gender Pay Gap Since 1960s
Smoke Sends US Northeast Solar Power Plunging by 50% as Wildfires Rage in Canada
Most Nations Aiming for Net-Zero Fail to Meet Targets, Study Shows
Deep Drought Punishes Latin American Clean Water Pioneer
A Forgotten Monument to Times Square Flickers Back to Life
Maps and Apps Help Track Wildfire Smoke by City and Neighborhood
SEC Seeks ‘Alternative Means’ to Serve Papers to Binance’s Zhao
Bitcoin Liquidity Worsens on Crypto Exchange Binance.US After SEC Suit
Binance Money Trail Reveals $70 Billion Flowing Through Silvergate, Signature
Naomi Tajitsu
Subscriber Benefit
Subscribe
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.
Inflation is grabbing all the headlines, but the crumbling pound is threatening to make things even bleaker for the UK’s economy this winter.
Latest Threat to the UK's Economy Is Its Crumbling Currency – Bloomberg
Romaine Bostick breaks down the day’s top stories and trading action leading into the close.