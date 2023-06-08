Latest Threat to the UK's Economy Is Its Crumbling Currency – Bloomberg

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day’s top stories and trading action leading into the close.

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.

Google Union Pushes Back on Three-Day Return-to-Office Mandate

Stumbling Megacap Stocks Send Record $1 Billion to Equal-Weight ETF

Bank of Canada Suggests Higher Rates May Not Have as Much Bite

Manulife’s Donald Rues Bank of Canada Hike, Sees Recession Soon

Central Banks Across Latin America Get Welcome Inflation News

Billionaire Niel, Partners Working on Plan to Rescue French Retailer Casino

Isabella Weber Explains Why We’re Rethinking the Way Inflation Works

EU Approves €8 Billion in State Subsidies for Chip Research

African Tower Firm IHS in Shareholder Standoff Over Governance

Twitter Co-Founder Williams Says He Was ‘Sad’ After Musk’s Purchase

Biden Calls UK’s Wallace ‘Very Qualified’ to Be Next NATO Head

Biden Wants to Keep Freeze on Global Allies Taxing Big US Tech Companies

Bank of America Reworks Leadership in Investment Bank Unit

US Household Net Worth Climbs as Stock Rally Offset Real Estate Drop

LPGA’s Michelle Wie West Says Players Should Have Had Loudest Voice on LIV Deal

Porsche’s New Mission X Concept Shows Electric Supercar Ambitions

Don’t Squeeze the Shorts

Taurine’s Astounding Anti-Aging Powers Raise New Questions

Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Ruling Contains Hints for Affirmative Action

The Netflix Effect Chills Foreign Content Creators

Payrolls, Prices, Productivity and Profits Hold the Answer to the Puzzling US Economy

Will Argentina Ditch the Peso for the Dollar?

Trump Asks for New Carroll Trial or $4 Million Cut to Damages

US Women Lose $61 Trillion to Gender Pay Gap Since 1960s

Smoke Sends US Northeast Solar Power Plunging by 50% as Wildfires Rage in Canada

Most Nations Aiming for Net-Zero Fail to Meet Targets, Study Shows

Deep Drought Punishes Latin American Clean Water Pioneer

A Forgotten Monument to Times Square Flickers Back to Life

Maps and Apps Help Track Wildfire Smoke by City and Neighborhood

SEC Seeks ‘Alternative Means’ to Serve Papers to Binance’s Zhao

Bitcoin Liquidity Worsens on Crypto Exchange Binance.US After SEC Suit

Binance Money Trail Reveals $70 Billion Flowing Through Silvergate, Signature





Inflation is grabbing all the headlines, but the crumbling pound is threatening to make things even bleaker for the UK’s economy this winter.

