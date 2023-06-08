The Next MacBook Air Should Have a Cooling Fan: Here's Why – MUO – MakeUseOf

Apple’s fanless design for the MacBook Air isn’t ideal for its performance.

Apple introduced the M1 MacBook Air in late 2020, and with it came a somewhat surprising change to the laptop. The M1 MacBook Air removed the fan that has been part of its internals since its inception.

Even though Apple has not reversed this action in the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, we think its successor should feature a fan to prevent multiple issues that come with a fanless laptop.

One of the most impactful benefits of Apple silicon chips is their unparalleled efficiency. When Apple introduced the M1 MacBook Air, it was so confident of its efficiency that it decided not to include a fan in the laptop anymore. This worked well for Apple as the M1 MacBook Air didn't really suffer from heating or thermal throttling issues.

The MacBook Air is also also known for being the thinnest and quietest MacBook in Apple's lineup. Therefore, removing the fan allowed the M2 MacBook Air to be lighter, thinner, and noise-free during regular operations while, in theory, not sacrificing performance.

While the MacBook Air is a capable machine, not including a fan prevents the computer from properly taking advantage of the upgraded specifications, such as a more powerful CPU or GPU.

Also, when Apple releases a next-generation Apple silicon chip, say the M3, it will likely be more difficult for the laptop to maintain optimal operating temperatures.

The next M series chip will undoubtedly perform better in various categories, but the lack of a fan in the MacBook Air would prevent it from pushing the CPU to the limits for specific tasks. Having a fanless design isn't worth sacrificing headroom for better performance.

Thermal throttling is an issue that is not new to MacBooks, but it is new for the MacBook Air lineup. Apple's 2018 MacBook Pros suffered from thermal throttling issues due to including powerful Intel processors in a thin design.

Currently, the M2 MacBook Air can potentially thermal throttle and overheat when the CPU and GPU are pushed for only a few minutes. This means that users can't expect the highest performance from the M2 chip for an extended period.

Multiple articles and videos were published following the release of the M2 Air, explaining a quick fix using thermal pads to help combat the thermal throttling in the laptop. However, regular users will not want to open their computers to remedy this, nor should they have to after spending nearly $1,200 on a premium laptop.

Most people didn't really complain about the MacBook Air fan being loud during normal use in the 2018 and early 2020 Intel models. The MacBook Air has continuously operated silently during regular computing tasks.

Therefore, there wasn't much need to remove the fan in the first place in the Apple silicon models. The MacBook Air isn't for power users; it targets the average consumers who want the most value for the money.

Even in the rare situations where the fan would spin fast and loud, there were multiple tricks to help cool down the MacBook Air anyway. So, we don't think adding a fan inside the next MacBook Air would affect its silent operation all that much.

While the MacBook Air may seem like it can go without a fan, it should still offer one so that its performance is not limited due to high temperatures. Discarding the fan causes too many issues, and you don't reap many benefits from it.

However, that doesn't mean the M2 MacBook Air can't fit everyone's needs, so it may still be worth considering if you don't have a demanding workflow.

Since he was young, Will has been passionate about technology and has over a decade of experience with Apple, Samsung, and Google products. The depth of his knowledge is the result of years of research and experience with tech products. He is keen on staying current on the latest product releases, news, and rumors.

source