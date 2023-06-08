Stream It Or Skip It: 'Jane' On Apple TV+, Where A 9-Year-Old Is Inspired By Jane Goodall To Go On Imaginary Animal Adventures – Decider

Let’s Get Loud! 7 Movies to Stream on Netflix in Celebration of Pride Month 2023

7 LGBTQ+ TV Shows to Stream in Honor of Pride Month 2023

LGBT Film Festival Loses Corporate Sponsor’s Public Support Ahead of 2023 Pride Programming: “Parts of Our Country Don’t Want Us Raising Our Voices”

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fanfic’ on Netflix, a Polish YA LGBTQ+ Melodrama With a Gimmick

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 16 On FXX/Hulu, Where The Gang Does The Same Hilariously Stupid S**t As They Did In 2005

Pat Cooper, ‘Analyze This’ and ‘Seinfeld’ Star, Dead at 93

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Somewhere in Queens’ on VOD, an Amusing Ties-That-Bind Dramedy Directed by and Starring Ray Romano

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘We’re the Millers’ Striptease Proves Gratuitous Sex Scenes Can Be Good

What Time Will ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Be on Disney+ and Hulu? How to Watch the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Movie

Is ‘Blue Caprice’ on Netflix? Where To Watch the Movie That’s Taking Over D.C. TikTok

Elliot Page Details “Hidden” Relationship with ‘Juno’ Costar Olivia Thirlby, Says They Had Sex “All the Time” — Even in a Restaurant

The Shape of Streaming to Come: Cannes Film Festival 2023 Final Report

‘Still’ Director Davis Guggenheim Jokes That He’s Currently “Out of Work”: “Tell Apple TV to Fire Me!”

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Arnold’ On Netflix, A Docuseries Where Arnold Schwarzenegger Examines His Life

Elliot Page Says His Mom Initially Didn’t Accept His Coming out, but Tells ‘The View’ She Is Now “An Ally”

Martin Scorsese Praises Michael J. Fox For Parkinson’s Foundation, Says It “Means the World” to Him and His Wife, Who Also Has the Disease

‘Love To Love You, Donna Summer’ Is Homespun Meditation On Life Of Disco Aphrodite

‘The Idol’ Series Premiere Recap: The Harder They Come

‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Makes Case For His Claim As True King Of Rock N’ Roll

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’ on Hulu, A Music Doc As Confessional For The Rapper-Turned-Country Music Star

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ on VOD, a Delightfully Funny Adaptation of a Judy Blume Classic

IMDb Changed Its Rating System After Racist Troll Review Bombers Tanked ‘The Little Mermaid’

Where Was ‘The Little Mermaid’ 2023 Filmed?

Is ‘The Little Mermaid’ Streaming on Disney+ or Netflix?

When Is ‘Renfield’ Coming To Peacock? How to Stream the Nicolas Cage Movie

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Baby Ruby’ on Hulu, A Genre-Confused Look at Maternal Misery

Let’s Get Loud! 7 Movies to Stream on Netflix in Celebration of Pride Month 2023

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Tin and Tina’ on Netflix, a Spanish Horror Flick About Disturbing Orphan Twins Who Are Religious to a Glaring Fault

Will There Be a Season 11 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

‘Vanderpump Villa’: Hulu Orders New Reality Series Set in Lisa Vanderpump’s Luxury French Villa

Twitter Reacts to Big Reveal on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: “A Lot of Hype for Nothing”

Whoopi Goldberg Makes a Revealing Confession on ‘The View’: “I Know a Lot About Throuples”

Why Lily-Rose Depp Would ‘Steer Clear’ of The Weeknd When Filming ‘The Idol’

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Idol’ On HBO, A Stylish But Empty Show About A Fragile Pop Star Who Swaps One Kind Of Control For Another

What Do Jocelyn and Tedros’s Asphyxiation Games Tease for the Future of ‘The Idol’?

Lily-Rose Depp’s Backless Robe in ‘The Idol’ is a Twisted Homage to Marilyn Monroe

‘Silo’ Episode 6 Recap: Not the Man I Knew

New Shows and Movies To Watch This Weekend: Max’s ‘The Idol’ + More

‘Silo’ Episode 5 Recap: It’s Not the Crime, It’s the Cover-Up

‘Silo’ Episode 4 Recap: There’s a New Sheriff in Town

‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Suspects Donald Trump Has a “Pocket Pardon in His Safe at Mar-a-Lago”

Whoopi Goldberg Makes a Revealing Confession on ‘The View’: “I Know a Lot About Throuples”

‘The View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Interviewed by Jan. 6 Prosecutors

Elliot Page Says His Mom Initially Didn’t Accept His Coming out, but Tells ‘The View’ She Is Now “An Ally”

Where Is ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Filmed?

‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: “Ride Or Die”

‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: “Welcome To Chatham”

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 on Freeform / Hulu, Where A Brand New Cast Gets Wrapped Up In A Brand New Mystery

The Hottest TV Sex Scenes of 2023… So Far

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Great’ Season 3 on Hulu, In Which The Third Iteration Of The Period Drama Lives Up To Its Name (And Then Some)

The Companion Novel To ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Is Now On Sale

‘Queen Charlotte’: Arsema Thomas Explains How Falling in Love Sets Lady Danbury Free

A new Apple TV+ kids’ series inspired by the work of environmentalist Dr. Jane Goodall distills the famous scientist’s message through an enthusiastic 9-year-old girl with an active imagination and an interest in saving the planet. Oh, and there are lots of CGI animals, including a chimpanzee that follows Jane everywhere.

Opening Shot: In an Arctic landscape, 9-Year-Old Jane (Ava Louise Murchison) speeds on a snowmobile with her chimpanzee buddy Greybeard.

The Gist: What Jane is trying to do is put a tracking collar on a polar bear; she wants to know why the female bear is wandering the ice caps alone. Her buddy David (Mason Blomberg) acts as a lookout, but accidentally triggers an avalanche. Jane and Greybeard barely beat it out, but still need to collar the polar bear.

Of course, Jane and David aren’t in the Arctic; they’re in an apartment building in the middle of the city — oh, and it looks like it’s summer. And to the adults in Jane’s life, Greybeard is a stuffieJ with long arms. But Jane and her buddy have active imaginations, and her imaginary adventures are inspired by the preservation efforts of Dr. Jane Goodall. As her mother Maria (Tamara Almeida) hears every day, Jane repeats her hero’s mantra: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

Jane definitely wants to be an environmentalist; in many ways she already is, as she has studied species in jeopardy like polar bears and she is adamant that everyone do their part to make the world greener. This includes volunteering to sort the garbage of her neighbor, Mr. Jin (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). Like that lone polar bear, Jane wonders if Mr. Jin is alone by choice and if he feels lonely.

Jane, David and Greybeard track the polar bear (who’s not really there) through their neighborhood, eventually taking advantage of the polar bear’s penchant to eat seals and their ability to “still hunt” to lure her to the neighborhood pool and get the collar on her.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Jane reminds us of other kids shows that combine CGI and live action, like Dino Dana and Dino Dan. It’s no coincidence that all three shows were created by J.J. Johnson.

Our Take: We could get picky about Jane and say that the CGI of the animals, from Jane’s buddy Greybeard to the endangered animals she tracks, could have used some refinement. But, then again, the show isn’t geared to us. For the audience that Jane is aiming to entertain, the animals look real enough to be convincing. The show itself is informative, with Jane’s extensive knowledge of these species giving her the ability to throw out facts that fascinate her without sounding like a talking encyclopedia.

Murchison is appropriately plucky as the adventurous Jane, who is at the age where many kids get really into the things they are into, whether it’s Minecraft, dinosaurs, nature, fashion, or anything else. So it’s not strange to see her being enthusiastic about a polar bear’s hunting style or being philosophic about its place on the food chain.

We do appreciate the subtleties of the kids’ world vs. what the adults see. Johnson doesn’t make a big deal out of the fact that, to Jane and David, Greybeard is real, but to adults, the chimp is a cute stuffie Jane takes everywhere. It’s very Calvin-and-Hobbes-esque, which we’re always in favor of. We also appreciate how her pursuit of a particular animal parallels how she helps someone in her real life.

All of this certainly helps us get past scenes like a polar bear swimming in a community pool. When you watch with your kids, you may want to be clear with them that all of this is in Jane’s imagination, just so they don’t get it in their minds that they can approach dangerous animals like Jane does. Then again, perhaps they already realize this is what’s happening; kids are always more with it than we adults imagine they are.

What Age Group Is This For?: Jane is good for your nature-loving kids of all ages.

Parting Shot: Jane and David speak to Jill Heinerth, a real-life Arctic explorer, photographer, and filmmaker. She talks about swimming with polar bears and that how she was inspired by Jane Goodall. She also talks about what kids can do to help the environment.

Sleeper Star: Tamara Almeida has the thankless task of playing Jane’s ever-patient mother Maria. She loves her daughter’s boisterous imagination, even if it interferes with her work.

Most Pilot-y Line: For some reason, Mr. Jin calls Jane “Jamie,” then “Jean” and “Joan,” even after she says, “It’s Jane.”

Our Call: STREAM IT. Jane is a cute show with an important environmental message that does a good job of getting the information across to its young audience.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.

This story has been shared 16,302 times. 16,302

This story has been shared 11,239 times. 11,239

This story has been shared 10,113 times. 10,113

This story has been shared 10,105 times. 10,105

This story has been shared 10,071 times. 10,071

This story has been shared 8,152 times. 8,152

This story has been shared 6,433 times. 6,433

This story has been shared 3,711 times. 3,711

This story has been shared 3,205 times. 3,205

This story has been shared 2,714 times. 2,714

This story has been shared 2,704 times. 2,704

This story has been shared 2,252 times. 2,252

This story has been shared 2,171 times. 2,171

This story has been shared 2,051 times. 2,051

This story has been shared 1,936 times. 1,936

source