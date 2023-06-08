What's New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 6th, 2023 – What's on Netflix



6 new movies and series land on Netflix for the weekend.

by Kasey Moore

Published on January 6th, 2023, 10:19 am EST

The Walking Dead – Picture: AMC

Happy Friday and welcome to your daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix. It’s a big day for new releases so let’s waste no time in getting into the thick of it. Here are the new releases and what’s currently trending in Netflix’s top 10s.

We just updated our January 2023 preview, perhaps for the final time, with all the currently planned releases planned for the rest of the month.

On the removals front, if you’re midway through a binge of L.A.’s Finest, you’ll want to speed up as it is set to be removed in full next week. Movies leaving Netflix soon include Bulletproof 2, Ratchet & Clank, and Milada.

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride

Writer: Frank Darabont

Runtime: 44 min

After a couple of years of waiting, AMC’s flagship zombie series’s final supersized series is here. 24 episodes make up the

Adapting issues #175–193 of the comic book series, you’ll see the group coming across and interacting with the Commonwealth and the Reapers.

With season 11 now streaming on Netflix, all 177 episodes of the hit zombie series are now available for your enjoyment for the foreseeable future!

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Horror, Mystery

Director: Scott Cooper

Cast: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Fred Hechinger

Writer: Louis Bayard, Scott Cooper

Runtime: 128 min / 2h 8m

Serving as Netflix’s first major movie release of 2023 is the new Christian Bale movie, The Pale Blue Eye.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to check it out:

“A retired detective recruits an astute West Point cadet named Edgar Allan Poe to help him solve a grisly murder mystery at the U.S. Military Academy.”

In our review of the movie published this morning, we gave the movie a “Pause” rating, which means it might not be for everyone. Praising Henry Melling’s performance, What’s on Netflix critic Andrew Morgan concluded:

“Given the cast and use of Poe as a character in a murder mystery, this film should have been much stronger than it was. Melling’s performance and strong ending save a very slow & tedious early going.”

What are you checking out on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

