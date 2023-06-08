Dell’s summer sale event knocks a massive $750 off the Dell XPS 15 – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You won’t always get the chance to buy the Dell XPS 15 with a huge discount, so you shouldn’t pass up this opportunity to purchase the laptop at $750 off. From its original price of $1,899, it will be yours for $1,149 in Dell’s ongoing summer sale. You need to act fast though, because stocks of the machine are already probably running low. Once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when it will become available again, so you should proceed with the purchase for one of the top laptop deals in the market right now.



The Dell XPS 15 speaks for itself — it’s the top choice in our list of the best 15-inch laptops, and tagged as the best MacBook Pro alternative in our roundup of the best laptops. Whether you’ll be using it for a work-from-home arrangement or you want to give your college kid a dependable device for school, the Dell XPS 15 will be able to complete even the most demanding tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It’s also got 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended number for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need.

The 15.6-inch screen of the Dell XPS 15 is visually stunning, with Full HD+ resolution enabling sharp details and vivid colors, and the InfinityEdge design with virtually no bezels providing an immersive viewing experience. The laptop can run for up to 13 hours when you’re watching streaming content, and you have enough space for your files and apps in its 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

If you’re looking for a new laptop, there’s no reason to skip the Dell XPS 15, especially with the $750 discount that’s being offered by Dell. You’ll only have to pay $1,149 instead of $1,899 for this powerful device, but that’s only if you complete your purchase before stocks run out. With the popularity of the Dell XPS 15, there’s probably not a lot of time left for you to take advantage of the offer, so add it to your cart and check out as fast as possible.



There are a ton of gaming laptop deals all going on at Dell right now with some big discounts on highly-sought after Alienware laptops. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a new gaming rig, this is an ideal time to save big. Unlike laptop deals, these are all squarely focused on ensuring you get the best gaming performance while you play. Here’s a look at some of the highlights. Remember — they’re unlikely to stick around for long.

Alienware x14 gaming laptop — $1,000, was $1,500

The Alienware x14 gaming laptop is well-priced for anyone who wants a sweet laptop geared towards gaming without spending a fortune. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The Star of the show is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card paired with a 14-inch full HD display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Regarded as the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop, it’s super slim while still packing in an advanced Alienware Cryo-tech cooling system and a great battery life, as well as USB-C charging ports. Even its keyboard is better than most with a 1.2mm key-travel experience and N-key rollover capabilities.

For anyone looking for great laptop deals, look no further than HP right now. The popular manufacturer has a huge sale of all kinds of laptops. That includes deep discounts on budget-priced devices that are ideal for taking to class, right up to gaming laptops and super-stylish 2-in-1 laptops. Whatever your budget or expectations, there’s something here for you. Let’s take a deeper look at how you can save.

HP 14-inch laptop — $270, was $450

Ideal for a student on a tight budget and simply in need of a laptop for typing up reports or taking notes, the HP 14-inch laptop is far from fast but it’s competent. It has an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It’ll run Windows 11 Home well enough with its 14-inch HD screen giving you sufficient room to work on. There’s also a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam for taking video calls along with HP Fast Charge support so you can recharge quickly.

Anyone looking for a cheap laptop that will easily handle Word documents, web browsers, movies and some light editing will appreciate today’s deal at HP. The Pavilion 15T-EG300 laptop is $230 off, bringing the total to just $370. It’s not one of the best laptops out there, but it can hold its own against some of the best budget laptops. This deal has been around since Memorial Day, so it will probably stay here until it sells out — but that could be at any minute.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15T-EG300 laptop

The HP Pavilion is a great laptop for students looking to get a head start on savings and studies over the summer. It’s up there with several of the best laptops for college, and it has a large, 15.6-inch Full HD display that’s great for both taking notes in class and watching movies on the weekend. Dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen chip in for the show as well. Because this is a larger-sized laptop, it can house a larger battery. In most cases you’ll get a full day of use with this laptop, and fast charging technology will get you to a 50% charge in just 45 minutes. HP is among our best laptop brands as well, so you know you’re getting a computer that can last.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source