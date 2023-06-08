Xbox Game Pass' 2023 Paves the Road for Avowed's Success – GameRant

Avowed is set to be a huge release for the Xbox Game Pass Service, and the roster of games for 2023 will play a big part in its potential success.

Of all the games that are set to come from Xbox Game Studios in the near future, it is no wonder why Avowed is one of the most anticipated. As an open-world fantasy RPG title, eager fans have been following the upcoming release for some time, with its potential release window of 2024 drawing closer and closer.

As an Xbox Game Studios title, Avowed has been selected as a day-one release for the popular Xbox Game Pass service, much to the delight of its millions of subscribers. With this in mind, many are looking to the recent and near future high-profile releases that have come to Game Pass, with the huge roster of 2023 titles being quite important for how Avowed is eventually received. The public perception of the Xbox Game Pass service is an ever-shifting one, and so it is important to gauge how the service's recent and upcoming releases may influence the Obsidian Entertainment project.

RELATED: Avowed Would Leave Money on the Table Without One Launch Feature From The Elder Scrolls

The Xbox Game Pass service began in 2017, starting as a relative niche for Xbox that has grown to become one of the most dominant and successful aspects of the platform. With players being given access to an ever-growing roster of high-profile titles, often very close to launch, the amount of subscribers to Xbox Game Pass reportedly exceeded 30 million in recent years.

Interestingly, the service may be set for its strongest year in 2023 in terms of its day-one releases. For example, the service surprisingly launched Hi-Fi Rush to positve reviews in January, with high-profile titles having come to the service such as Minecraft Legends. Despite this success, the very recent and anticipated Game Pass release of Redfall missed the mark of what was expected of it. It is clear to see how releases such as this can inform the overall opinion of the Game Pass service for better or for worse, and the remainder of the year is geared up to be quite important for how Avowed will eventually be received.

Upcoming Xbox Game Pass day-one releases include titles such as Hollow Knight Silksong and Forza Motorsport, with there still being a lot of appeal for the subscription service throughout the rest of 2023. While these titles will of course help bolster the breadth of content that comes with Game Pass, Avowed will possess great expectations closer to its release regardless.

Avowed is set to come from Obsidian Entertainment, being one of the most ambitious titles to ever come from the veteran studio. With the release already drawing comparisons to the massively popular Elder Scrolls franchise, the source of the excitement regarding the game is more than apparent. Despite this, somewhat comparable levels of anticipation were present for the aforementioned Redfall, which can only exacerbate any negativity publicity that a game may receive.

It is likely that this will have a residual impact on how Avowed is looked upon by fans closer to its release, with Redfall dampening what has otherwise been a great run of form for the Game Pass service. As a result, gamers may be more wary of Avowed, wondering whether it is worth their time and keeping their eyes on reviews before trying it through Game Pass. Despite this relative outlier, Xbox Game Pass remains a platform that is still growing in confidence and content, and the remaining titles to come to the service throughout the year will likely spell good news overall for the possible launch of Avowed next year.

Avowed is in development for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Xbox Game Pass Adds New Day One Game Today, Confirms More May 2023 Titles

source