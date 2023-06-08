Sketchy Rumor Suggests 10th-Generation iPad Will Have Touch ID … – MacRumors

Apple’s next lower-cost iPad could feature a Touch ID power button and a repositioned FaceTime camera, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara.



The report cites multiple Chinese sources who claim that alleged renders of the 10th-generation iPad shared earlier this month do not accurately depict the position of Touch ID or the front-facing FaceTime camera on the device.

First, while the renders showed the iPad with a traditional Touch ID home button in the bottom bezel, the report suggests the device could have a Touch ID power button on the top edge of the chassis, like the latest iPad Air and iPad mini models.

Second, the report claims that the FaceTime camera could be positioned in the right bezel of the device for landscape usage. The report says that Apple’s Center Stage feature that helps to keep you centered within the frame during video calls works better when an iPad is placed in landscape orientation, and says that the FaceTime camera’s new position in the right bezel would accommodate this usage scenario.

The report’s sources did claim that the previous renders of the 10th-generation iPad accurately showed the device’s overall dimensions. Previous rumors have suggested the 10th-generation iPad will feature a larger 10.5-inch display, a USB-C port, an A14 Bionic chip, 5G support on cellular models, thinner bezels, and flat edges. By comparison, the ninth-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch display and an A13 Bionic chip.

Mass production of the 10th-generation iPad is reportedly underway. Apple is expected to announce the device at an October event, partly because iPadOS 16 has reportedly been delayed until October, although it’s worth noting that the ninth-generation iPad was unveiled in September last year alongside the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini.

