The 10 First Things You Should Do With Your Xbox Series X – MUO – MakeUseOf

Just got an Xbox Series X? Be sure to get the most out of it with these tips.

If you’ve experienced the epic feeling of turning on your Xbox Series X for the first time, you may have also felt the overwhelming sensation of wondering where to start that almost immediately follows. There are so many incredible customization features and options on the Xbox Series X that it is sometimes difficult to know what to do first.

But instead of aimlessly scrolling through all the options and settings, we have created a guide for you that explains everything you should do when you first get your Xbox Series X.

So you’ve just pulled your brand-new console out of the box. But who knows how long it was in there before it found its forever home? The chances are a new update has more than likely been released, and you are going to want to update your Xbox Series X to the latest version as soon as possible.

Playing an outdated version can introduce some performance issues, and your console will be unable to operate at its full potential. Updating your console to the latest version as soon as you can is definitely the best option.

Now that you have your hands on an Xbox Series X, you are probably feeling the irresistible urge to run down to your local games store and purchase all the Xbox Series games off the shelf. That is a great idea, but Xbox Game Pass is really where most of the magic happens on the Xbox.

The short version of what Xbox Game Pass is, is that it's a gaming subscription service. Kind of like Netflix, but for video games. Game Pass is a tier-based subscription service, so whether you choose to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate depends on how many games you get access to. But even the lowest tier of Game Pass gives you access to hundreds of amazing titles to play on your Xbox.

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like Tony Stark talking to J.A.R.V.I.S, you can live that fantasy by enabling Digital Assistant Voice Commands on your Xbox Series X. Enabling Voice Commands allows you to bark orders at your brand-new console, and it will actually listen to you. Within reason, of course.

You can ask your Xbox Series X to launch a certain game, open Spotify, or even turn on or off just with the sound of your voice. The future really is now.

The Xbox Series X doesn’t just play games. You can also download a wide range of other apps onto your console, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify. You can actually listen to Spotify and play games simultaneously on your Xbox Series X, so you can stay entertained while grinding by listening to your favorite playlist.

Or maybe you want to listen to your gym playlist to get you energized and ready for your next online match-up. Either way, listening to Spotify while you’re gaming can enhance your experience even more, so downloading and logging into your Spotify account is one of the first things you should do with your Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X comes out of the box with default settings and themes. So one of the first ways to truly start to make your Xbox your own is by customizing your console's theme. The Xbox Series X offers several different background images and colors to choose from, including game images and dynamic backgrounds.

You can also switch between light and dark themes, or even choose one that switches your theme from light to dark based on what time the sun rises and sets in your region.

Downloading your Xbox Series X’s companion app on your phone is the quickest and easiest way to communicate between the two. If you take a screenshot on your Xbox Series X, you can hop straight on your phone, and that screenshot will be available to you immediately via the Xbox App.

That way, you can share your favorite gaming memories with your friends in record time. You might not have time to call your Mom back and tell her about your day, but you might have time to quickly send her your latest Xbox snap to show her what you’ve been up to. Whether she will understand it or not is another question.

So we have gone over the ability to turn on your Xbox by asking it nicely. But you can also set up your Xbox Series X so it turns on your TV by pressing the Xbox button on your controller. There's nothing worse than getting cozied up for a gaming session before realizing you forgot to turn the TV on and having to get back up again.

By activating this setting on your Xbox Series X, you will never have to worry about leaving your cozy spot until you’ve finished gaming or nature calls.

One of the first things you should do when you get your Xbox Series X is assign your controller to your Xbox account. The Xbox controller is extremely versatile and can connect to a wide range of other devices, such as your PC or mobile. So by assigning your controller to your Xbox, you can rest assured knowing that no matter how many other devices your controller has connected to, your Xbox will always recognize it and connect straight away.

By assigning your controller, it will also automatically sign you into your Xbox account. Assigning a controller is an incredibly simple and easy process that will save you plenty of time later on by not having to manually log in.

The Xbox Series X is capable of some pretty beefy graphics. The console can easily display your gameplay in up to 4K without breaking a sweat. In fact, it is entirely possible that your Xbox Series X is capable of much better graphics than your TV is. As a result, it's a great idea to head into your settings when you get your Xbox and adjust your display settings to suit your TV.

The Xbox Series X will automatically display in 4K UHD when it's booted up, but if your TV isn’t capable of that, it might be worth scaling it down to match your TV’s capabilities. You can also calibrate the screen size to match your TV, so you know you aren’t missing out on any of the action.

Finally, you might want to customize your Home Screen on your Xbox Series X. The Home Screen, by default, shows a series of apps. You might want to customize those so that the apps you are most interested in are listed first. You can do so by pressing the view button on your Xbox controller.

From here, you can scroll through some of the other options so that your Xbox will have Netflix in the top spot rather than your Settings, for example. You can also add more apps or game shortcuts to your home screen if you would prefer to not search for them.

There are many ways to tailor your Xbox Series X so it better suits your personality and play style. Scrolling through all of these options can be quite entertaining, but this guide should be able to streamline your experience, so you can jump head-first into some games as soon as possible.

Laura-May Randell is a Lvl 30 gamer and writer based in Australia. Gaming was her first passion in life, ignited by Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot on the PS1. Since then, the Nintendo Switch has taken over as her console of choice.

After completing a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English, Laura was able to turn her love of both video games and writing into a full-time career in 2022.

When she’s not writing or playing through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the one-millionth time, you can find her streaming on Twitch or creating Nintendo content on YouTube.

