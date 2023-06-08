All the new movies and TV shows streaming in March 2023 – Boston.com

By Kevin Slane
With more and more streaming platforms gaining a foothold, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all the new movies, TV shows, and specials debuting each month.
That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.
There are a number of big TV premieres coming in March, with Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” returning to Apple TV+, the fourth and final season of “Succession” debuting on HBO Max, and Season 3 of the Star Wars bounty hunter series “The Mandalorian” hitting Disney Plus, to name a few.
In the movie realm, Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon will unravel a decades-old mystery in the Boston-filmed crime drama “Boston Strangler” on Hulu, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting for “Murder Mystery 2” on Netflix, and “Top Gun: Maverick” flies onto Prime Video.
Here are all of the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in March 2023.
March 1
Big Daddy
Burlesque
Easy A
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
Little Angel: Volume 2
Magic Mike XXL
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Open Season
Open Season 2
Out of Africa
Rango
Seven Years in Tibet
Sleepless in Seattle
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
The Other Boleyn Girl
Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me
March 2
This Is Where I Leave You
March 3
Love at First Kiss
March 7
World War Z
March 8
Faraway
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
March 10
Have a nice day!
Luther: The Fallen Sun
March 15
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
March 16
The Chronicles of Riddick
Kick-Ass 2
Pitch Black
Riddick
Still Time
March 17
In His Shadow
The Magician’s Elephant
Noise
March 20
Carol
March 23
Johnny
March 24
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
March 29
Emergency: NYC
March 30
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
March 31
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Kill Boksoon
Murder Mystery 2
March 1
Cheat
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
Little Angel: Volume 2
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2
March 2
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
Karate Sheep
Masameer County: Season 2
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
Sex/Life: Season 2
March 3
Next in Fashion: Season 2
March 4
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Divorce Attorney Shin
March 6
Ridley Jones: Season 5
March 9
You: Season 4 Part 2
March 10
Have a nice day!
March 14
Ariyoshi Assists
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
March 15
The Law of the Jungle
March 16
Shadow and Bone: Season 2
March 17
Dance 100
Maestro in Blue
Sky High: The Series
March 20
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7
March 21
We Lost Our Human
March 22
Invisible City: Season 2
The Kingdom: Season 2
Waco: American Apocalypse
March 23
The Night Agent
March 24
Love Is Blind: Season 4
March 28
InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
Mae Martin: SAP
March 29
Unseen
Wellmania
March 30
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
Unstable
March 31
Copycat Killer
Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
March 1
A Dangerous Method, 2011
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014
Basic, 2003
Bloodsport, 1988
Cobra, 1986
Creed, 2015
Creed II, 2018
Finding Forrester, 2000
Ghost Ship, 2002
The Expendables, 2010
House at the End of the Street, 2012
I Love You, Man, 2009
Long Shot, 2019
Make Your Move, 2013
Milk, 2008
My Bloody Valentine, 1981
Next Day Air, 2009
Rocknrolla, 2008
Selena, 1997
Sinister, 2012
Spawn 1997
Speed Racer, 2008
The Accused, 1988
The Big Hit, 1998
The Blue Lagoon, 1980
The Brothers Bloom, 2008
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
The Jacket, 2005
The Wife, 2018
This is the End, 2013
Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995
You Got Served, 2004
March 8
Mortal Kombat, 2021
March 19
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere
March 29
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021
March 2
Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere
Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 6
Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere
Rain Dogs, Season Premiere
March 12
The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere
March 17
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2
March 23
Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023
March 26
Succession, Season 4 Premiere
March 1
30 Days Of Night (2007)
Anastasia (1997)
Anonymous (2011)
Another Earth (2011)
Armored (2009)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
At Any Price (2013)
Baby’s Day Out (1994)
Broken Arrow (1996)
Casa De Mi Padre (2012)
Commando (1985)
The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
The Departed (2006)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)
Firehouse Dog (2007)
Glory (1989)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Hitman (2007)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)
The Ides Of March (2011)
In Her Shoes (2005)
In The Cut (2003)
Just Go With It (2011)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
L.A. Confidential (1997)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
Rio (2011)
The Shack (2017)
The Shape Of Water (2017)
Self/Less (2015)
Siberia (2018)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Son Of God (2014)
Takers (2010)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
Third Person (2014)
The Town (2010)
Unstoppable (2010)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
The Wife (2018)
March 2
Next Exit (2022)
March 3
Gulmohar (2023)
Triangle of Sadness (2022)
Waiting… (2005)
March 7
Rabbit Academy (2022)
March 8
Among the Shadows (2019)
March 9
The Inhabitant (2022)
March 10
Watcher (2022)
March 15
Bad Therapy (2020)
Bayou Caviar (2018)
Changeland (2019)
Flux Gourmet (2022)
In The Fade (2017)
Serena (2014)
Wetlands (2017)
You Laugh But It’s True (2011)
March 16
I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)
Official Competition (2021)
There There (2022)
March 17
Boston Strangler (2023)
Rubikon (2022)
Summit Fever (2022)
March 20
Inu-Oh (2021)
March 23
Call Jane (2022)
March 24
The Estate (2022)
Philomena (2013)
March 30
Hunt (2022)
March 31
Killing Gunther (2017)
Rye Lane (2023)
March 1
Wreck: Complete Season 1
March 2
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5
National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere
Bobby Flay: Special
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
March 6
History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3
March 9
Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere
Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
March 10
UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1
FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary
March 12
Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream
March 13
On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream
On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream
The Oscars
March 15
My Family: Series Premiere
Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
Love, Diana: Complete Season 1
Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11
March 16
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere
Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2
Intervention: Complete Season 3
The Killing: Complete Season 1
The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
March 17
Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere
March 22
Rūrangi: Complete Season 2
March 23
The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries
Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1
March 24
Up Here: Complete Season 1
March 26
FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere
March 28
Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2
March 29
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)
March 30
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6
RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9
The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6
March 3
Finding Michael
March 10
Chang Can Dunk
March 31
Prom Pact
March 1
Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Going Fur Gold (Season 1)
The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 1
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 11
March 3
Dino Death Match
The Next Mega Tsunami
March 7
Voices Rising: The Music Of Wakanda Forever – Episode 2
March 8
Africa’s Deadliest (Seasons 2-5)
Chibiverse (Season 1)
The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 2
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 1, 5 episodes
Mpower (All Episodes)
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 12
March 14
Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever – Episode 3
March 15
Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 1-4)
Engineering Connections (Seasons 1 & 2)
Firebuds (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Kiff (Season 1, 6 episodes)
The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 3
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 13
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Season 2 Premiere
March 17
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman
Hippo VS. Croc
March 22
How to Win at Everything (Season 1)
Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 episodes)
The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 4
Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 14
Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)
March 24
Witness Disaster
March 25
Saturdays (Season 1, 6 episodes)
Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Season 3
March 29
Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 episodes)
Incredibly Small World (Season 1)
The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 5
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 15 and 16
March 31
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Season 2
Worst Weather Ever?
March 1
12 Angry Men (1957)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
Akeelah and The Bee (2006)
American Gangster (2007)
Barbershop (2002)
Barefoot in the Park (1967)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Big Daddy (1999)
Capote (2006)
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cinderella Man (2005)
Cloverfield (2008)
Contraband (2012)
Courageous (2011)
Creed (2015)
Creed II (2018)
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Detroit (2017)
Duck Soup (1933)
Elizabeth (1999)
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
Eye for an Eye (1996)
Flesh and Bone (1993)
Good Will Hunting (1998)
Imagine That (2009)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie (2002)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)
Lost in Translation (2003)
Margin Call (2011)
Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)
Nerve (2016)
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
Ordinary People (1980)
Paths of Glory (1957)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
RBG (2018)
Red River (1948)
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa (2006)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Sahara (2005)
Scent of a Woman (1993)
Shine A Light (2008)
Sterile Cuckoo (1969)
Street Smart (1987)
Super 8 (2011)
The Apartment (1960)
The Babysitter (1995)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Defiant Ones (1958)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Frozen Ground (2013)
The Hunted (2003)
The Hunter (1980)
The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)
The Machinist (2004)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)
The Presidio (1988)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
Unlocked (2017)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Vanity Fair (2004)
VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)
VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)
VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark (2017)
VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)
Witness For the Protection (1958)
Your Highness (2011)
March 6
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
March 7
Secret Headquarters (2022)
The Silent Twins (2022)
The Visitor (2022)
March 10
Jackass Forever (2022)
This Is Christmas (2022)
March 12
Men, Women & Children (2014)
March 14
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)
March 17
Boy and the World (2014)
March 21
Nope (2022)
March 22
Sanandresito (2012)
March 24
Reggie (2023)
Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
March 28
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)
March 29
American Renegades (2018)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)
March 31
But I’m a Cheerleader (2000)
Enemies Closer (2014)
Siberia (2021)
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
Zeros and Ones (2021)
March 1:
Def Comedy Jam S1-S7 (1992)
Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)
March 3
Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)
The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale (2023)
March 11
La Guzman S1 (2019)
March 17
Angel Flight (2023)
Class of ‘07 (2023)
Dom (2023)
Swarm (2023)
March 31
The Power (2023)
Boss S1-2 (2011)
March 31
Tetris
March 3
The Problem With Jon Stewart – Season 2B Premiere
March 10
Real Madrid: Until The End
March 15
Stillwater (Shorts)
Ted Lasso – Season 3 Premiere
March 17
Extrapolations – Season 1, Episodes 1-3
March 24
My Kind of Country – Season 1 Premiere
March 29
The Big Door Prize – Season 1, Episodes 1-3
March 30
Eva the Owlet – Season 1
March 1
2012, 2009
Addicted, 2014
Admission, 2013
Alex Cross, 2012
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Wedding, 2003
American Reunion, 2012
Apollo 13, 1995
Back To The Future, 1985
Back To The Future Part II, 1989
Back To the Future Part III, 1990
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Bend it like Beckham, 2003
Blood Ties, 2013
Bruce Almighty, 2003
The Constant Gardener, 2005
Cop Car, 2015
The Core, 2003
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
The Croods, 2013
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
Death Become Her, 1992
Employee Of the Month, 2006
Everly, 2015
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Good Luck Chuck, 2007
Hanna, 2011
The Happening, 2008
Hop, 2011
Hot Fuzz, 2007
How To Train Your Dragon, 2010
Joe, 2014
A League of Their Own, 1992
Leatherheads, 2008
The Legend of Hercules, 2014
Legends of the Fall, 1994
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun 2, 1994
Leprechaun 3, 1995
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997
Leprechaun in the Hood, 2000
Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
MacGruber, 2010
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Midnight In the Switchgrass, 2021
Minority Report, 2002
One True Thing, 1998
Paul, 2011
Pineapple Express, 2008
Pitch Perfect 2, 2015
Point Break, 1991
Prime, 2005
The Proposal, 2009
Rambo, 2008
The River Wild, 1994
Salt, 2010
School Daze, 1998
Shaun of the Dead, 2004
The Sixth Sense, 1999
Snitch, 2013
The Spirit, 2008
Suffragette, 2015
Traffic, 2001
Twelve Monkeys, 1996
Van Helsing, 2004
The Village, 2004
The Wolverine, 2013
March 3
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
Jurassic Park, 1993
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Jurassic World, 2015
March 8
Crank, 2006
Crank: High Voltage, 2009
March 12
Game of Love, 2023 (Hallmark)
March 13
Unexpected Grace, 2023 (Hallmark)
March 19
A Winning Team, 2023 (Hallmark)
March 20
The Cases of Mystery Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)
March 26
A Picture of Her, 2023 (Hallmark)
March 31
The Cooler, 2003
The Hunger Games, 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015
March 2
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 2
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 9
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 16
March 6
Dama y Obrero, Season 1
Symone, New Episode
March 7
Who Killed Robert Wone?, Season 1, Episodes 1-2
March 9
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 3
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 10
March 13
Symone, New Episode
March 16
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 4
Queens Court, Season 1, Episodes 1-10
March 20
Symone, New Episode
March 23
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 5
March 27
Barmageddon, Season 1 (USA)
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1 (NBC)
En Otra Piel, Season 1
Escape to the Chateau, Season 9
Ride, Season 1 (Hallmark)
Symone, New Episode
March 29
Abominable, Season 2
March 30
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 6
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 6
March 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
12 Years a Slave
Air Force One
American Hustle
Amistad
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
An Unfinished Life
Anomalisa
Antwone Fisher
Arrivederci, Baby!
Back Roads
Behind Enemy Lines
Biker Boyz
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Bugsy Malone
Coach Carter
Crimson Tide
Detective Story
Downsizing
El Paso
Existenz
Extraordinary Measures
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Flight to Tangier
Florence Foster Jenkins
For Colored Girls
Forbidden City Cop
Foxfire
Friday The 13th – Part II
G.I. Blues
G.I. Jane
Galaxy Quest
Game of Death
Gangs of New York
Heartbreakers
Hostage
Hot Rod
I Walk Alone
Imagine That
In Too Deep
Into the Wild
Jackass Number Two
Jailbreakers
Joan of Arc
Kate & Leopold
King Creole
Lady Jane
Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut
Let It Ride
Life of Pi
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Love Story
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Navy
My Favorite Spy
Naked Gun
Necessary Roughness
Obsessed
Once Upon A Time In The West
Paid in Full
Popeye
Proof
Red Dawn
Road House
Rounders
Rules of Engagement
Sahara
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
School Ties
Scream 4
Selma
Seven Psychopaths
Shine a Light
Snake Eyes
Steel Magnolias
Strange Wilderness
Suburbicon
Sunset Boulevard
Sweet Revenge
The Actors
The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D
The April Fools
The Assassination Bureau
The Babysitter
The Blue Iguana
The Caddy
The Cowboy and the Lady
The Dead Zone
The Gambler
The Hunted
The Last Tycoon
The Longest Yard
The Lovely Bones
The Master
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Nutty Professor
The Optimists
The Out-of-Towners
The Patsy
The Piano
The Rock
The Singing Detective
The Sixth Sense
The Sterile Cuckoo
The Terminal
The Three Amigos
The To Do List
The Tuxedo
The Usual Suspects
The Yearling
There’s Something About Mary
True Grit
Under Capricorn
Varsity Blues
Walking and Talking
Westward Ho
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wishful Thinking
You’re Never Too Young
Zoolander
Zoolander 2
March 6
The Visitor
March 10
This is Christmas
March 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
March 26
Judy
March 31
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
March 1
Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)
Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)
Survivor (Season 44)
True Lies (Season 1)
March 3
Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)
March 4
Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
March 8
Hey Duggee (Season 1)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)
The Challenge: World Championship (Premiere)
March 9
School Spirits (Premiere)
March 15
True Life Crime (Season 2)
VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2)
March 17
How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)
March 26
Rabbit Hole (Premiere)
March 29
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)
Messyness (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)
March 30
The Followers (Season 1)
