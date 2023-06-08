Are you Unstoppable? | About Verizon – Verizon

Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

Learn more about our top performing V Teamers. Plus, more from Joe Russo and new Fios news.

On today’s edition of Up To Speed Live, hosts Raquel Wilson and Jen Marin gave some updates about our partnerships around the country and invited several special guests to talk about the ways we’re improving building out our network and giving back to the planet.

Raquel and Jen kicked off the episode by inviting President of Global Networks and Technology Joe Russo back to the show to give a few new updates on the transformation work being done in GN&T.

Joe started by giving a shout-out to the WNO team, led by Kevin Service, who he said is “knocking it out of the park.” Joe listed a trifecta of priorities, which includes building out Fios, finding efficiencies to reinvest, and prioritizing the customer experience, which we’ve been recognized for with our numerous Fios awards.

When it comes to Fios, Joe mentioned that we’re adding over 500,000 new Fios customers to our northeast footprint. We’ve specifically won business in the state of Maryland, where we’re partnering with the government for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

When it comes to GN&T, Joe reiterated that it’s important for us to be efficient in building and managing our network to continue to reinvest and upgrade with new technology–such as replacing older wires with fiber.

Today, Verizon Business announced the deployment of our private 5G network at the new Cleveland Clinic hospital in Mentor, Ohio – this collaboration will enhance patient care, provide caregivers with greater connectivity to deliver that care and elevate the patient and visitor experience.

Last week, members of our GN&T team hosted reporters, analysts, local officials and customers at the grand opening of the San Francisco Innovation Lab.

The day began with updates on the major network upgrades we’ve made in the San Francisco Bay area, as well as the fact that we now have three Innovation Labs including locations in Los Angeles and Boston.

We celebrated with a ribbon cutting to officiate the opening, a demo tour and a panel discussion moderated by Brian Mecum, where our partners from Lockheed Martin, Dreamscape and Ericsson spoke about how we’re working together to drive 5G innovation with real-world applications.

Moving to a new home means new beginnings, but it can certainly be a hassle, which is why Verizon wants to help.

Right now, new home internet customers on Fios, 5G Home, or LTE Home Internet can choose between two deals:

This allows customers to get reliable home internet and the choice between some extra cash for home improvements or an entertainment system. This offer is available to V Teamers and customers alike.

On May 15th, we’re launching V Team Central, powered by Workday. V Team Central will be your go-to destination for managing your personal information, career and team.

There are two important dates to note for the rollout of this new platform:

We recently recognized some of VCG’s top performers during an unforgettable “Unstoppable” run in Minnesota. Top-performing V Teamers were rewarded with the opportunity to run through a warehouse full of prizes ranging from iPads to diamond earrings. They had 60 seconds to run through those aisles and fill up their warehouse carts.

For more “Unstoppable” run content and more, check out our SVP of Consumer Field Sales Kelley Kurtzman’s Instagram account.

With Earth Day fast approaching, last week, V Teamers in Lake Mary organized a group litter pick-up event following a visit from Chief Human Resources Officer Sam Hammock, who answered questions about Work Forward and our DE&I initiatives.

If you’re looking to give back, check out our Citizen Verizon Volunteers Portal.

On the subject of Earth Day, George from George Talks Tech spoke to Farhana Chaudry, Head of the Accessories team.

Farhana discussed our house-branded accessories, ranging from cases, to screen protectors and more. Our cases are 85% recycled materials, and the packaging is 100% ready for recycling. Additionally, our chargers use 100% recycled aluminum.

And the best part? Every time a product is purchased, we plant one tree. So far, two million trees have been planted as part of this effort, with another one million planned for this year. This barely scratches the surface of our sustainability efforts.

Jim Gowen and the sustainability team have spearheaded efforts to partner with the Eden Reforestation Project which empowers communities by providing nutrition, schooling, water and more, in addition to planting over a billion trees and more.

Be sure to stop by the Verizon store or go online to check out our sustainable accessories–both designed by Verizon and other brands, as well.

