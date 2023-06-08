Dogecoin Price Forecast: Twitter without Elon Musk – the End for … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
After the initial price bump that occurred when Elon Musk officially bought Twitter, Dogecoin hasn’t been really mentioned a lot by its main endorser.
If we take a look at the price fluctuations in the last two weeks, DOGE has been all red, with almost a 20% downfall recorded from the moment Elon stated he would be stepping down.
Of course, the team behind Dogecoin is working on numerous other things at the moment to bring more utility to the project, but Elon stepping down as CEO could be a huge blow for the meme coin.
That’s why industry experts suggest it might be better to look at some alternatives. The alternatives that seem to have the highest profit potential right now are FightOut (FGHT), Dash 2 Trade (D2T), C+Charge (CCHG), RobotEra (TARO), and Calvaria (RIA).
Let’s check out the details.
Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on December 19th where he asked users whether he should step down as CEO, stating that he would “abide by the results”.
After over 57% of people voted “Yes”, he said that he would honor the result as soon as he found someone “crazy enough to take over”.
However, even if he doesn’t serve as CEO, he is still the owner of Twitter, which is good news for Dogecoin.
The bad news is that there have been practically zero mentions of DOGE since Elon took over, and the 150% price surge at the beginning was due to pure speculation.
Of course, there is a chance that a similar model as in Tesla will be incorporated, but there’s no guarantee.
And with Binance putting $500 million on the line to take Twitter private, it seems more plausible that BNB will play a bigger role on the platform.
If this happens, we can expect DOGE to go below the $0.03 mark rapidly.
So, if you’re looking for a safer investment at the moment that has the potential to bring much bigger gains, here are the cryptos you should focus on.
FightOut is a M2E (Move-to-Earn) fitness tracking crypto platform that leverages Web3, NFT, and blockchain technology.
Unlike other M2E projects that only track basic movements, FightOut offers personalized diets and workouts tailored to the user’s specific needs and body type.
There are also soulbound NFT avatars that represent you and your body and mirror the transformation you make with your diet and training. You can’t sell these NFTs on secondary marketplaces.
With a real-world gym chain also in sight, FGHT tokens are forecasted to explode in early 2023, which is why now is the best time to get in early and buy them on the live presale.
Dash 2 Trade is a brand new crypto trading platform that combines advanced analytics and intelligence features never before seen on the market.
The seasoned trading veterans that are familiar with the platform are mostly impressed with features such as presale analysis, trading strategy testing, API trading, social sentiment analysis, social indicators, etc.
D2T is the native utility token that powers this platform and grants you access to the main dashboard. You need it to buy a Dash 2 Trade subscription.
Currently, D2T tokens are at probably the lowest price they’ll ever be and you can get them on presale.
C+Charge is a blockchain-based P2P crypto platform that aims to revolutionize the EV (electric vehicle) industry through carbon credits.
In short, EV drivers will be able to receive carbon credits each time they charge their vehicles at C+Charge stations that will be based in numerous locations around the world.
When you download the mobile app, there’s a crypto wallet integrated where you’ll be able to store both carbon credits and CCHG tokens.
If you want to get in early on the “greenest crypto”, now’s the right time as the presale for CCHG has just started.
RobotEra (TARO) is a Metaverse-based crypto gaming platform with numerous P2E games and monetization options available.
There are a few types of NFTs, with the main one being a user’s robot NFT avatar. They need to explore the universe. The other NFT type is the robotic companion that you can mint to help you out with automated tasks.
One of the main ways you can make money on the platform is either through holding these NFTs as the game rises in popularity or through virtual land trading.
Either way, you’ll need TARO tokens for pretty much any platform activity, and you can get them for a huge discount at the ongoing presale.
Calvaria is an NFT-based crypto card game that is set for mass adoption.
The game revolves around battle cards that represent underworld characters with distinct powers. Once you learn how to use their powers, you can devise strategies and win.
There’s a free version also that suits total crypto beginners that don’t want to invest in pricey tokens to get started.
The presale for RIA tokens is in its final stage, but with massive demand, we can expect it to end a lot sooner than expected.
Binance Coin (BNB), the native utility token of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has seen some exponential growth over the last few years.
Now, as Binance is making moves on Twitter as well, BNB is worth adding to your portfolio as it very well may replace DOGE as the platform’s favorite token.
What’s more, the Web3 DApps on the BNB Smart Chain also use the token when building the applications, giving it even more utility.
Even though Dogecoin won’t exactly disappear if Elon Musk steps down as the CEO of Twitter, it will certainly take some rough hits in terms of price fluctuation.
Those who have money invested in the meme coin need to be aware of this and prepare for any potential downfalls.
Right now, the best alternatives in experts’ opinion are FGHT, D2T, CCHG, TARO, and RIA.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
