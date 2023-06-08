Elon Musk says WhatsApp can't be trusted, now he is bringing … – India Today

By Divyanshi Sharma: Elon Musk says that WhatsApp cannot be trusted after a Twitter engineer claimed that the instant messaging app had been using his microphone in the background while he was sleeping. The Twitter employee also posted a screenshot of an Android dashboard to support his claims. Musk, responding to the tweet, wrote that the platform cannot be trusted. On the other hand, the Twitter boss is bringing WhatsApp-like features including voice and video calls to Twitter.

Twitter engineer says WhatsApp using microphone

The Twitter engineer, named Foad Dabiri, shared the screenshot of an Android dashboard on Twitter. From the screenshot, it looks like WhatsApp had been accessing his microphone in the background from 4:20 am till 6:53 am.

Dabiri wrote on Twitter, “WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6AM (and that’s just a part of the timeline!) What’s going on?”

The tweet also earned a reply from Elon Musk, who wrote, ‘WhatsApp cannot be trusted’. However, there is more to this story.

WhatsApp’s clarification

WhatsApp, in a tweet, clarified the situation and wrote that the issue was arising due to a bug in android that ‘mis-attributes information in their privacy dashboard’. The phone that the user had was Google Pixel and WhatsApp says that they have asked Google to investigate the matter and provide a remedy. In another tweet, WhatsApp added that its users have ‘full control’ over their microphone settings and that the mic can be accessed only when a user is making a call or is recording a voice note or video.

The company’s tweets read, “Over the last 24 hours we’ve been in touch with a Twitter engineer who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp. We believe this is a bug on Android that mis-attributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate.”

“Users have full control over their mic settings Once granted permission, WhatsApp only accesses the mic when a user is making a call or recording a voice note or video – and even then, these communications are protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot hear them.”

Elon Musk bringing WhatsApp-like features to Twitter

Meanwhile, Musk is bringing WhatsApp-like features to Twitter and has confirmed the same in a recent tweet.

Going forward, Twitter users will soon be able to reply to any message in Twitter threads via DMs and can also respond with ‘any emoji’. That is not all, users will also be able to make voice calls and video calls via Twitter, something similar to what WhatsApp allows.

Musk’s tweet read, “With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head. Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

Ever since Elon Musk took over as Twitter’s new owner, the platform has gone through some major changes. The biggest change introduced by Musk was the Twitter Blue subscription and taking away the legacy blue ticks of accounts that refused to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

