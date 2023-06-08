New Hulu Shows and Movies in April 2023 – TV Guide

Join or Sign In

Kathryn Hahn’s Tiny Beautiful Things and the crime drama Saint X lead the way

Hulu is April showering you with some good-looking new shows and movies. This month, the streamer is bringing a few high-profile original series in Tiny Beautiful Things, starring Kathryn Hahn as an advice columnist who can use some of her own advice, and Saint X, a crime drama about a young woman who dies while on vacation in the Caribbean and her younger sister’s search for the truth. Hulu is also getting the new season of Dave a day after it premieres on FXX, as well as the complete series of New Girl, which has been on Netflix for what seems like forever.

Below we have our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu in April, as well as a calendar of everything coming to and leaving Hulu.

Like real champagne has to be from France, a good mafia television show has to be from Italy. This Italian limited series is a Disney+ title abroad, where D+ is more like an HBO Max or Netflix and can say bad words and such, but here in the U.S.A. where Disney+ wants to be kiddo-friendly television, it’s on Hulu. The drama follows a trio of women in the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta mafia who work with a new female attorney to bring the crime family down from the inside, and was the grand prize winner of the inaugural Berlinale Series Award. No, I don’t know what that is either, but it’s better than losing the Berlinale Series Award, right? [Trailer]

FX’s comedy starring Dave "Lil’ Dicky" Bird returns for a third season as TV’s best comedy about an insecure white rapper with a weird-looking penis. It’s also better than most other things on TV, too. This season, Dave is headlining his first American tour, and learning that the country is pretty messed up. He’s also looking for love, and anyone who has seen the first two seasons know how hard the romantic episodes hit. Dave‘s a bit raunchy on the outside, but its sensitive inside and insightful look into fame make this more than a bro-y show about dick jokes. (But it has those too, and they’re funny.) [Trailer]

If you are a sentient being that is alive and can think for itself, then you’re a Katheryn Hahn fan. In her new series, an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s 2012 collection of essays from her advice column, Hahn stars as a writer whose life is in flux as she looks back on her younger years to remember the person she wanted to be. The series takes place in two timelines: one as an adult, and another when she was a teenager. It’s got all the hallmarks of a tearjerker, so keep a hanky handy. All eight episodes will be available on the premiere date. [Trailer]

After years of Netflix exclusivity, Fox’s version of a Friends for millennials in Los Angeles but instead of three female leads it’s just one who is kind of like Phoebe and Monica combined moves to Hulu. If you don’t know what True American is, get on it. [True American compilation]

This eight-episode limited series is adapted from Alexis Schaitkin’s novel about a family on an island vacation that’s devastated after the elder daughter is found dead. A pair of local employees at the Caribbean resort immediately become suspects, but years in the future, the victim’s younger sister (Alycia Debnam-Carey) searches for the truth. The series is told in different timelines and explores themes of race and class. Three episodes drop on the premiere date, with more episodes coming weekly.

April 1

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Log Horizon: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Overlord: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Toriko: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Made In America (1993)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

We Own The Night (2007)

April 2

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

April 3

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere

April 4

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

April 5

The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series

The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

April 6

DAVE: Season 3 Premiere

Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Stand (2013)

April 7

Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere

Beast of Burden (2018)

The Honeymoon (2022)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015)

April 8

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

April 9

War with Grandpa (2020)

April 10

Blood Money: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1

The Weekend (2019)

April 11

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1

April 12

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere

April 13

Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

April 14

The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021)

April 15

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1

Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED)_

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

April 17

New Girl: Complete Series

April 18

The Quake (2018)

April 19

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

April 20

Quasi (2023)

Joyride (2022)

April 21

Love Me: Complete Season 2

Poker Face (2022)

April 22

Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere

April 26

Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere

April 27

There There (2022)

April 28

Clock (2023)

Banana Split (2018)

Paradise City (2022)

April 30

Black Nativity (2013)

April 13

The Last Duel (2021)

April 14

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

April 19

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

April 30

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Being Julia (2004)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Client 9 (2010)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

The Internship (2013)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987) (1987)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once (2007)

Paranoia (2013)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Scarface (1983)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Town (2010)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Water for Elephants (2011)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

