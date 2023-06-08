Chat GPT4 Is 5X Smarter Than Chat GPT3: Tech Icons Launch Petition to Pause – Forbes

ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot app logo on a cellphone screen.

While the market is fascinated with the next version release of Chat GPT-4 which is a deep learning algorithm capable of generating human-level conversational responses, many technology leaders are concerned about its increasing risks. You can ask it to write letters to CEOs, your wedding vows, explain concepts like relativity, or complexity science. In a Wharton’s MBA exam, it scored a B minus in assignments, 710 out of 800 on SAT, and aced the LSAT and bar exams.

OpenAI has also signed a multibillion-dollar deal with Microsoft and also an alliance with Bain, which plans to use OpenAI’s generative AI in marketing campaigns for clients like: Coca-Cola.

The big buzz about ChatGPT has set off almost like a gold rush frenzy around the value of large NLP language models, with companies and investors worldwide mobilizing strategies to take advantage of generative AI.

A Chat GPT model is trained using a large data sets and generates relevant responses to user questions or inputs. The language model can answer questions and assist you with tasks like: composing emails, essays, code, music and even create educational syllabus. The opportunities are endless.

Chat GPT4 opens up a broad range of possibilities, applications for both for not for profits, for profit or individuals to engage with a more natural communication with chatbots. We thought a dog was our best friend. Well with the growth we have seen, Chat GPT4 is an unprecedented tool winning over minds and hearts – but it’ too fast and we have to think harder before its far too late.

OpenAI unveiled the new Chat GPT-4 on March 17, 2023, and a great deal of hullabaloo, has happened since then. Chat GPT4 is the most significant development in the 65 year history of AI. The chatty bot has over 65 million users a month and in comparison it took Instagram over a year to amass 10 million subscribers.

First, ChatGPT4 can handle more nuanced instructions than its predecessor, with its uncanny ability to answer almost any question and reason, and with more accuracy. Experts state that the new GPT-4 has almost a 5x improvement on earlier models and that this one is sophisticated enough to draft a lawsuit.

As a result, the social implications of GPT-4 are far-reaching and require careful policy and legislation planning. Once again Pandora is out of the box with out guard rails to guide and help modernize business practices.

Questions like:

More concerns were released this past week on March 29th, 2023, when prominent computer scientists and tech industry notables such as Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak calling for a 6-month pause to consider the risks and to cease development for 6 months.

Their petition, published by the Future of Life Institute, warns that AI systems with “human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity,” – from flooding the internet with disinformation and automating away jobs to more catastrophic future risks out of the realms of science fiction. It also says “recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control.”

The potential of GPT-4 is significant and for this technology to be used responsibly, we need to advance AI legislation faster with more uniformity, governments, corporations, academic researchers and citizens must create guidelines and regulations that continue to advance and protect users’ privacy and security.

We are entering a new world where intelligent solutions are advancing so rapidly that the implications to job loss and society are simply not having evolved sufficiently and the impact could be catastrophic.

Even Sam Altman, a founder of OpenAI wrote in 2015 “super human intelligence is probably the greatest threat to the continuous existence of humanity” fast forward to 2023 — in a podcast with Kara Swisher he said he still feels the same way – and yet he has accelerating this threat with Chat GPT4.

The company is now valued at over $30B and the breath of AI data parameters has grown from 1.5 billion data parameters in 2019 to now over 100 trillion parameters with the release of GPT4.

These unsupervised AI ML methods built on generative adversarial networks or GANS are the technology also behind deepfakes.

What will GPT5 unleash — perhaps the national security government’s need to pause longer than 6 months as the impact to jobs could wipe out over 50% of jobs in the next 20 years.

Just yesterday, Italy’s data protection agency has ordered ChatGPT to be blocked in the country after determining that OpenAI unlawfully gathered users’ data. OpenAI has since complied with the request, saying it has “disabled ChatGPT for users in Italy.” I expect more shut downs while humans put more pause on the wheels.

We are so unprepared for this – and do we even want this reality?

