'Now and Then' Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Apple TV+'s Bilingual Thriller? – Decider

Let’s Get Loud! 7 Movies to Stream on Netflix in Celebration of Pride Month 2023

7 LGBTQ+ TV Shows to Stream in Honor of Pride Month 2023

LGBT Film Festival Loses Corporate Sponsor’s Public Support Ahead of 2023 Pride Programming: “Parts of Our Country Don’t Want Us Raising Our Voices”

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fanfic’ on Netflix, a Polish YA LGBTQ+ Melodrama With a Gimmick

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 16 On FXX/Hulu, Where The Gang Does The Same Hilariously Stupid S**t As They Did In 2005

Pat Cooper, ‘Analyze This’ and ‘Seinfeld’ Star, Dead at 93

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Somewhere in Queens’ on VOD, an Amusing Ties-That-Bind Dramedy Directed by and Starring Ray Romano

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘We’re the Millers’ Striptease Proves Gratuitous Sex Scenes Can Be Good

What Time Will ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Be on Disney+ and Hulu? How to Watch the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Movie

Is ‘Blue Caprice’ on Netflix? Where To Watch the Movie That’s Taking Over D.C. TikTok

Elliot Page Details “Hidden” Relationship with ‘Juno’ Costar Olivia Thirlby, Says They Had Sex “All the Time” — Even in a Restaurant

The Shape of Streaming to Come: Cannes Film Festival 2023 Final Report

‘Still’ Director Davis Guggenheim Jokes That He’s Currently “Out of Work”: “Tell Apple TV to Fire Me!”

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Arnold’ On Netflix, A Docuseries Where Arnold Schwarzenegger Examines His Life

Elliot Page Says His Mom Initially Didn’t Accept His Coming out, but Tells ‘The View’ She Is Now “An Ally”

Martin Scorsese Praises Michael J. Fox For Parkinson’s Foundation, Says It “Means the World” to Him and His Wife, Who Also Has the Disease

‘Love To Love You, Donna Summer’ Is Homespun Meditation On Life Of Disco Aphrodite

‘The Idol’ Series Premiere Recap: The Harder They Come

‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Makes Case For His Claim As True King Of Rock N’ Roll

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’ on Hulu, A Music Doc As Confessional For The Rapper-Turned-Country Music Star

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Amazing Maurice’ on Hulu, an Animated Fable About a Cat, Some Rats and Their Annoying Self-Aware Friend

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ on VOD, a Delightfully Funny Adaptation of a Judy Blume Classic

IMDb Changed Its Rating System After Racist Troll Review Bombers Tanked ‘The Little Mermaid’

Where Was ‘The Little Mermaid’ 2023 Filmed?

When Is ‘Renfield’ Coming To Peacock? How to Stream the Nicolas Cage Movie

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Baby Ruby’ on Hulu, A Genre-Confused Look at Maternal Misery

Let’s Get Loud! 7 Movies to Stream on Netflix in Celebration of Pride Month 2023

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Tin and Tina’ on Netflix, a Spanish Horror Flick About Disturbing Orphan Twins Who Are Religious to a Glaring Fault

Will There Be a Season 11 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

‘Vanderpump Villa’: Hulu Orders New Reality Series Set in Lisa Vanderpump’s Luxury French Villa

Twitter Reacts to Big Reveal on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: “A Lot of Hype for Nothing”

Whoopi Goldberg Makes a Revealing Confession on ‘The View’: “I Know a Lot About Throuples”

Why Lily-Rose Depp Would ‘Steer Clear’ of The Weeknd When Filming ‘The Idol’

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Idol’ On HBO, A Stylish But Empty Show About A Fragile Pop Star Who Swaps One Kind Of Control For Another

What Do Jocelyn and Tedros’s Asphyxiation Games Tease for the Future of ‘The Idol’?

Lily-Rose Depp’s Backless Robe in ‘The Idol’ is a Twisted Homage to Marilyn Monroe

‘Silo’ Episode 6 Recap: Not the Man I Knew

New Shows and Movies To Watch This Weekend: Max’s ‘The Idol’ + More

‘Silo’ Episode 5 Recap: It’s Not the Crime, It’s the Cover-Up

‘Silo’ Episode 4 Recap: There’s a New Sheriff in Town

‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Suspects Donald Trump Has a “Pocket Pardon in His Safe at Mar-a-Lago”

Whoopi Goldberg Makes a Revealing Confession on ‘The View’: “I Know a Lot About Throuples”

‘The View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Interviewed by Jan. 6 Prosecutors

Elliot Page Says His Mom Initially Didn’t Accept His Coming out, but Tells ‘The View’ She Is Now “An Ally”

Where Is ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Filmed?

‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: “Ride Or Die”

‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: “Welcome To Chatham”

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 on Freeform / Hulu, Where A Brand New Cast Gets Wrapped Up In A Brand New Mystery

The Hottest TV Sex Scenes of 2023… So Far

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Great’ Season 3 on Hulu, In Which The Third Iteration Of The Period Drama Lives Up To Its Name (And Then Some)

The Companion Novel To ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Is Now On Sale

‘Queen Charlotte’: Arsema Thomas Explains How Falling in Love Sets Lady Danbury Free



Apple TV+ is the streaming site to beat, as they have been continuously releasing hit after hit. So, what’s next? Now and Then is what’s next. Shot both in Spanish and English, the series follows a group of friends at two separate points of their lives: a fun night out that ended in tragedy, and the consequences that are still following them two decades later.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Blackmailed before a college reunion, five friends are confronted by their dark past. After 20 years, will their secret finally come out? ‘Now and Then’ is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

Curious for more details? We’ve got you covered with an episode guide on everything you need to know about how to watch the new thriller series.

The Apple TV+ thriller series will consist of eight episodes, with the first three episodes dropping all at once.

Now and Then will be available to stream globally on Friday, May 20, with three episodes premiering. The remaining five episodes will be released weekly up until the season finale on June 24. Here’s a quick guide to when each episode will be available to stream:

Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez will be leading the cast through the thriller. They will also be joined by José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manola Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, and Miranda de la Serna.

The show is created by trio Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Gema R. Neira, who have also worked together on projects such as Netflix’s Cable Girls and Jaguar.

Yes there is! Scroll up for a glimpse of the star-studded cast dealing with their dark secret and the emotional baggage that comes with it.

This story has been shared 29,459 times. 29,459

This story has been shared 15,303 times. 15,303

This story has been shared 13,190 times. 13,190

This story has been shared 12,337 times. 12,337

This story has been shared 7,225 times. 7,225

This story has been shared 5,399 times. 5,399

This story has been shared 4,458 times. 4,458

This story has been shared 3,833 times. 3,833

This story has been shared 3,568 times. 3,568

This story has been shared 2,666 times. 2,666

This story has been shared 2,441 times. 2,441

This story has been shared 2,191 times. 2,191

This story has been shared 1,721 times. 1,721

This story has been shared 1,593 times. 1,593

This story has been shared 1,568 times. 1,568

source