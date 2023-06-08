Beloved Disney Show Sparks Debate, "Pushing Woke Garbage In … – Inside the Magic

in Disney, Entertainment, Television

Credit: Disney, screenshot via @cartoonishclaude on TikTok

A popular Disney show is in hot water, as viewers and analysts are criticizing a polemic scene packed with “anti-white” propaganda.

It would appear that, once again, Disney’s efforts to promote representation, diversity, and inclusion on its latest shows and movies have backfired, as a scene in the Disney Plus original reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is sparking controversy among viewers who claim that Disney continues to promote “woke garbage” now adding “anti-white” propaganda on a “kids show.”

Related: Disney Legend Wants to Bring Polemic Movie ‘Song of the South’ Back

In the clip from the Disney Plus original show The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022), shared by @cartoonishclaude on TikTok, Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt), Dijonay Jones (Karen Malina Whiteand), Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (Keke Palmer), Myron Lewinski (Marcus T. Paulk), and Zoey Howzer (Soleil Moon Frye) perform a reparations rap criticizing systemic prejudice, racism, and white supremacy that affect thousands, if not millions, of Americans each year.

“This country was built on slavery, which means slaves built this country,” said the characters in the controversial clip, adding, “the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism, and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for.”

Related: Resurfaced Campaign Shows Disney Has Always Been Political

Another line that sparked controversy states, “Then they said Lincoln freed the slaves, but slaves were men and women, and only we can free ourselves. Emancipation is not freedom.” You can see the video below:

Close your eyes and just listen. Remember that SLAVES BUILD THIS COUNTRY! #theproudfamily #theproudfamilylouderandprouder #disneyplus

Close your eyes and just listen. Remember that SLAVES BUILD THIS COUNTRY! #theproudfamily #theproudfamilylouderandprouder #disneyplus

♬ original sound – Claude Kiringa – Claude Kiringa



Related: The Aftermath of Racial Discrimination at Sesame Place

The clip from The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has racked up over 1.5M views and 491.7K likes since it was initially posted, along with over 3K comments praising the scene, including user @mooseurgoose who commented, “The way that Zoe supports her friends without speaking into a space that isn’t hers – genuinely this is the example that needs to be set,” and @axniyadx who commented, “THIS IS WHY I LOVE SLAM POETRY AND PROUD FAMILY.”

While the show was praised earlier this year for its autism representation and depiction, it would appear that the latest clip is stirring outrage among viewers once again calling Disney “woke” and blaming CEO Robert Iger for continuing to promote this kind of content.

Manhattan Institute fellow Chris Rufo (@realchrisrufo) shared the clip of the episode on Twitter, adding, “This Disney clip is pure critical race theory, including the insane conspiracy theory that Lincoln did not free the slaves.”

Rufo also shared a clip from an interview with Latoya Raveneau, the executive producer of the Disney show. In it, Raveneau talks about how contrary to popular belief in the animation industry, “the showrunners were super welcoming […] to like, my not-at-all secret gay agenda,” adding that something must’ve happened within leadership in The Walt Disney Company, as “they were turning it around, they’re going hard,” referring to Disney’s recent efforts to promote inclusion and diversity in their shows, films, and content. “I don’t have to be afraid,” added Raveneau, commenting that leadership in Walt Disney Animation Studios wasn’t trying to stop her from “adding queerness” to the show. You can see this interview, as shared by Rufo (@realchrisrufo) on Twitter, below:

Here’s the executive producer of this show, Latoya Raveneau—who identifies as a “biromantic asexual”—saying that she is also implementing a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming.

Here's the executive producer of this show, Latoya Raveneau—who identifies as a "biromantic asexual"—saying that she is also implementing a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming.pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpLgNr

— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 5, 2023



The controversial scene has even made its way to national prime-time television, with Aldo Buttazzoni commenting the clip was “ridiculous” on a Fox News broadcast. “What it is, is another attempt to shove this LGBTQ propaganda and this woke nonsense down our throats while they’re calling it something different. And now it’s reached our beloved Disney shows,” added Buttazzoni.

Buttazzoni also commented on his Instagram account (@aldobuttazzoni) that the recent announcement made by Disney CEO Robert Iger to cut 7,000 jobs across The Walt Disney Company comes as no surprise since Disney has been “aggressively pushing woke garbage in our faces” for months referencing Lightyear (2022), Onward (2020), and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, adding that the company should “go back to your 2000s pro-America strategy.” You can see this video by clicking here.

It is no secret that Disney’s latest releases have caused international debate, as Lightyear, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Strange World, which struggled at the global box office, were banned in multiple countries due to extreme censorship of LGBTQIA+ inclusion, regardless of how brief the scenes are.

While Disney media continues to create highly polarized opinions, from members of minorities who applaud the company’s efforts to those who comment the forced “woke nonsense” should stop, Disney stands firm in its social responsibility commitments. The Walt Disney Company’s website states, “Disney is committed to celebrating an inclusive, respectful world. We create authentic and unforgettable stories, characters, experiences, and products that capture the imagination of our global audiences.”

What do you think of this scene? Is Disney going too far in its “wokeness” or not far enough? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Average Disney Parks nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, screaming at Splash Mountain, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.



Inside the Magic is the world’s largest website for fans of Disney World, Disneyland, Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

Created in 2005, what started as a tiny central Florida-based website and short weekly podcast that allowed our audience to visit Walt Disney World virtually has grown into the publishing company it is today. We focus on bringing you all things fun so you can plan your theme park vacation, enjoy Disney at home, and more.

Inside the Magic consists of multiple writers & videographers living near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks and around the world. This allows us to bring you the most interesting, entertaining, and unique entertainment experiences, covering theme parks, movies, TV, video games, and special events.



CONTACT US | ADVERTISE ON ITM

PRIVACY POLICY & TERMS OF SERVICE



© 2005–2023 JAK Schmidt, Inc. All rights reserved.

By using this site you agree to our privacy policy. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Inside the Magic.

source