PlayStation 5 price tracker: When to buy a PS5 – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna

May 11, 2023 / 2:15 PM / Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The PlayStation 5 is the most sought-after gaming console of 2023. But getting your hands on one has been quite a tough process since its release in 2020. The demand has been so great, it’s been challenging to snag a console at all, much less get a good deal. We’ve noticed that it’s recently become a bit easier to find a PS5 in stock and shoppers can occasionally find discounted console bundles right now. If you’ve been trying to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, keep reading to find out how to score the best deal.

The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the Playstation 5 using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy. Fnd out how to get the best deal on this coveted gaming console.

The standard PS 5 console typically doesn’t go on sale. However, Amazon is currently offering a deal on the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle. It’s currently going for $509, which is $50 off its list price. The bundle includes a PlayStation 5 console, a DualSense wireless controller, a base, an HDMI Cable, one AC power cord, a USB cable and a God of War Ragnarok full game voucher.

This is the first price cut we’ve seen on the console but it does look like it may be permanent (or at least last for awhile). Now is a good time to buy if you want a PlayStation 5 (or if you’re looking to give one as a graduation gift or Father’s Day gift). Keep in mind, we do tend to see the best PS5 price cuts around the holiday season, so it’s possible that there may be better deals available towards the end of the year.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (disc), $509 (reduced from $560)

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (digital), $459

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 2:15 PM

A federal indictment could have more serious implications for former President Trump’s 2024 presidential run than the indictment brought against him by a New York grand jury in March, CBS News Political Director Fin Gómez said Thursday.

Funding will come from $5.1 billion approved by the state legislature to secure the border.

The charges would be the first to arise from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Consumers lost $330 million to fraudulent texts last year, with individual victims reporting a median loss of $1,000.

Long market slump was especially painful for Americans saving for retirement, with their investments losing $3 trillion in value.

Consumers lost $330 million to fraudulent texts last year, with individual victims reporting a median loss of $1,000.

Long market slump was especially painful for Americans saving for retirement, with their investments losing $3 trillion in value.

A high-end device can cost over $1,000, but there are only a few features you really need, experts say.

Mexican-style lager Modelo Especial outsold the popular Anheuser-Busch last month, new sales data shows.

Lawsuit filed by warehouse employees objecting to sexually explicit music can proceed, an appeals court ruled this week.

A federal indictment could have more serious implications for former President Trump’s 2024 presidential run than the indictment brought against him by a New York grand jury in March, CBS News Political Director Fin Gómez said Thursday.

The charges would be the first to arise from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Cuba may allow China to establish a facility on its territory capable of conducting electronic surveillance on the United States, CBS News has confirmed.

The horses tasked with leading the caissons carrying the caskets of fallen service members during funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery are taking a year-long pause for rehab.

On “The Takeout” podcast this week, Former Speaker Boehner, asked whether he thought Trump would step back or the party would abandon him, replied, “Hope springs eternal.”

A high-end device can cost over $1,000, but there are only a few features you really need, experts say.

A warning for parents as we approach summer: A new report finds hundreds of children die each year from drowning. Here’s how to keep them safe.

Air pollution takes an $800 billion annual toll on the U.S. economy. Wildfires — worsened by climate change — are making it worse.

Millions of Americans are under air quality alerts as Canada’s wildfires continue to burn. CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for Public Health at KFF, Dr. Celine Gounder, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the health risks wildfire smoke poses and offers advice on how to protect yourself.

One cardiovascular specialist cautions that breathing the air laden with smoke from the Quebec and Nova Scotia wildfires is “probably worse than smoking a cigarette” in some places.

Cuba may allow China to establish a facility on its territory capable of conducting electronic surveillance on the United States, CBS News has confirmed.

Egypt’s Environment Ministry said the man was killed after being attacked by a tiger shark in the waters near the city of Hurghada.

DNA analysis determined that the crocodile’s nonviable fetus was 99.9% genetically identical to its mother.

“I think our family’s got some peace and I would even say closure,” Steve Johnson told reporters outside the court.

“There seem to have been executions and this cannot be allowed,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

In an interview with British GQ, the “Breaking Bad” star said he planned to take a break from acting in 2026, and maybe move to France with his wife Robin.

“I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was,” Holland said.

Comedian Fortune Feimster joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her new series “Fubar” and acting alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

More than 100 fiction and nonfiction features will unspool at the New York City festival, with many available for home viewing through July 2 via the Tribeca At Home platform. Check out some recommended picks.

Shakur is one of only 12 rap artists, including Queen Latifah and Ice-T, who have received a star on the Walk of Fame.

More than 8.3 million homes and businesses nationwide don’t have access to high-speed broadband service, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

For our “Changing the Game” series, we are highlighting Leanne Pittsford, the CEO and founder of Lesbians Who Tech & Allies. She joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss creating a tech company to help promote visibility and inclusion for LGBTQ+ people.

The SEC is suing crypto trading platform Coinbase, saying it is operating illegally as it failed to register as an exchange. It’s the latest move in a crackdown against crypto companies. Jon-Jorge Aras, a partner at Warren Law Group and head of the firm’s securities litigation, has more.

Some big tech companies are rolling back policies put in place to curb misinformation around the 2020 election, spurring concerns voters may find it difficult to decipher what information is real and what’s fake in the 2024 presidential election cycle. CBS News election law contributor David Becker has more.

A new study claims that artificial intelligence is more accurate at predicting a patient’s cancer risk than traditional methods. Janet Shamlian takes a look at how the emerging technology could help breast cancer diagnoses.

Millions of Americans spent a second day Thursday under a veil of smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. The smoke was so thick in New York City Wednesday the air quality blew well past what is considered hazardous. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reports from Arlington, Virginia, where the air is now sweeping through.

The East Coast has been engulfed with smoke over the past few days, all stemming from a string of wildfires from Canada. White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi joins “America Decides” to discuss how the Biden administration is mitigating the poor air quality conditions.

New research is looking into why it’s been so long since “the big one” has hit along the southern San Andrea Fault Line and how a nearby body of water may influence earthquakes. Ryley Hill, who led the study, joins CBS News’ Lana Zak and Errol Barnett with more.

DNA analysis determined that the crocodile’s nonviable fetus was 99.9% genetically identical to its mother.

If you’re seeing a thick haze outside your window, it’s likely air pollution. Here’s how to find out what the air quality is near you.

The passenger in the vehicle was wanted in a shooting nearby, police said.

“I think our family’s got some peace and I would even say closure,” Steve Johnson told reporters outside the court.

“There seem to have been executions and this cannot be allowed,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Joran van der Sloot has been transferred temporarily into U.S. custody from a Peruvian prison, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence for another woman’s murder.

“When we reached the house and opened the door, we understood it was a case of murder and the suspect tried to hide the evidence,” said one senior police officer.

NASA managers say SpaceX Super Heavy/Starship rocket and lunar lander testing may push Artemis crew landing to 2026.

The Parker Solar Probe answered decades of questions about so-called “solar storms,” which create “beautiful auroras on Earth” but also “wreak havoc with satellites and the electrical grid.”

The Dragon carries needed crew supplies and equipment, along with two roll-out solar array blankets.

One of the new images, part of an “astronomical treasure trove” reveal asteroid tails shooting across the far-off galaxy.

In a first of its kind event, the European Space Agency on Friday livestreamed images of Mars in what it called an opportunity “to get as close as it’s currently possible” to the Red Planet.

See the details of the bizarre case.

Live performances are in full swing this summer. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring pictures by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

Despite losing three quarters of the blood in her body, Donna Ongsiako was able to help police find the person who almost took her life.

Vero Beach Police investigators focused on cellphone tower pings and surveillance footage cameras to catch a man who murdered his former girlfriend.

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted in connection with a federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House, a historic move that is likely to roil the ongoing 2024 presidential race. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.

Donald Trump has become the first former president in U.S. history to face federal charges. Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe unpack the precedence of the Justice Department’s decision to indict and what’s next for Trump.

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges stemming from the federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House. Attorney Vinoo Varghese, CBS News justice and law enforcement producer Robert Legare and CBS News political contributor Sean Sullivan analyze the charges against Trump and the potential ramifications.

In three posts to his account on Truth Social, Donald Trump said attorneys with the Justice Department informed him he was indicted over the “boxes hoax” and he has been called to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the arraignment to CBS News.

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted in connection with a federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House. Two U.S. officials confirmed the charges to CBS News, as did Trump’s attorney. John Dickerson, Scott MacFarlane and Robert Costa report.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

source