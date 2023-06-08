Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Hints at Imminent Release of Highly Anticipated Layer-2 Solution Shibarium – The Daily Hodl

One of the key developers behind meme crypto Shiba Inu (SHIB) is hinting that the release of the much-anticipated SHIB layer-2 blockchain is near.
The pseudonymous developer known as Shytoshi Kusama tells his 864,000 Twitter followers that Shibarium will be arriving “very soon.”
“Happy Holidays to more than half the world. When Shibarium? Please know it will come very soon*, but not during a crucial time for people to spend with their family (or the resulting New Year’s party time). Enjoy these next days. Next year is an important one for humanity.”
Shibarium is a blockchain scaling solution that’s intended to address the low transaction speed of Shiba Inu’s host chain Ethereum (ETH). Shibarium will also introduce new features, such as the burning of SHIB tokens, which could boost the value of the meme crypto asset.
Shibarium is slated to utilize BONE, another token in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, for gas fees. BONE is the governance token of ShibaSwap, the native decentralized exchange (DEX) of the Shiba Inu project. BONE allows users to vote on upcoming proposals.
The Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor’s ecosystem is also anticipating the release of its own metaverse. On Friday, ShibaSwap put out a call to action to its community, asking for short videos to promote the new metaverse, but no release date was given.
Says the blog post,
“SHIB: The Metaverse is set to become the culmination of Shiba Inu’s history as a community, virtually displayed, in a layer of beautiful visuals that showcase innovation and unity with a place for the ShibArmy crypto community to truly call home.
Through our partnership with some of the top brands in the industry, we are able to push the boundaries of immersive environments and provide direction in regards to how SHIB should be represented by listening to our community and broadcasting feedback directly to the studio experts.”
At time of writing, SHIB is changing hands for $0.00000826.
Featured Image: Shutterstock/Dotted Yeti
Cryptocurrency news and analysis, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, XRP, altcoins and blockchain technology
Categories
Bitcoin • Ethereum • Trading •
Ripple and XRP • Altcoins •
Blockchain • Regulators •
Scams • Crypto101 • HodlX •
Futuremash •
Industry Announcements
ABOUT US | EDITORIAL POLICY | PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS AND CONDITIONS | CONTACT | ADVERTISE
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
JOIN US ON TWITTER
JOIN US ON FACEBOOK
COPYRIGHT © 2017-2023 THE DAILY HODL
© 2023 The Daily Hodl
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Hints at Imminent Release of Highly Anticipated Layer-2 Solution Shibarium – The Daily Hodl
One of the key developers behind meme crypto Shiba Inu (SHIB) is hinting that the release of the much-anticipated SHIB layer-2 blockchain is near.