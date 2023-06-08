Why Apple's iPhone 15 Ultra display could be dazzling – Creative Bloq

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Rumours about a so-called iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ have been gathering pace over the last few months. From a titanium body to USB-C support, it sounds like a rugged new iOS device could pack some features that have been topping fans’ wishlists for a while. And new reports suggest the display could be incredible too.

Apple is rumoured to be planning to include 2500 nit Samsung displays, capable of brightness over 20% higher than the iPhone 14 Pro (which maxes out at 2000 nits). And with a super bright display being a major selling point for the Apple Watch Ultra, it’s not hard to imagine Apple saving the tech for an ‘Ultra’ branded iPhone. (Don’t fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals.) According to the delightfully named Apple leaker ShrimpsApplePro (below), Samsung’s next generation 2500 nit panels could end up on one or more of this year’s iPhones. The leaker suggests the iPhone 15 Pro, but if Apple is indeed working on an iPhone Ultra, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it saved for that model.

Potentially will be on iPhone 15 Pro Max… https://t.co/PgCMBDF61KFebruary 7, 2023

The benefits of a brighter display are obvious for creatives – anything that makes the screen clearer and more visible can only be a good thing. This is especially true outside, with bright sunlight often the thing that impairs visibility. More evidence perhaps that it’s a more outdoorsy ‘Ultra’ phone that could get the tech? We’ll be adding this one to the steadily increasing pile of iPhone 15 Ultra rumours doing the rounds. From a game-changing front camera to faster USB-C speeds, it already sounds like the model to beat. If you want the best iPhone experience available right here and now, check out today’s best iPhone 14 deals below.

