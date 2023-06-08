A Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series Is Coming to Prime Video – Nerdist

trending topics

As we know, there are so, so many Spideys out in the world. It was a delight to see a few of them together in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, including Spider-Man Noir. The older and frankly worn out monochromatic hero from the 1930s is certainly an interesting take on the character. Now, Spider-Man Noir is getting his own live-action series at Prime Video. It could be yet another win for Amazon’s streaming service.

According to Variety, the show will be set in its own universe and will not center around Peter Parker. The show will, however, take place in the 1930s and will presumably stick with the character’s black and white format. We can’t wait to see how a Spider-Man Noir series plays out. It will likely take a while before we learn anything else about this venture, but in the meantime fans can begin all the speculation.

