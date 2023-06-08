TMS Network (TMSN) Shows 2800% Growth, Aptos (APT) Issues … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
There have been many presales in the crypto world, but none of them could reach the growth numbers that TMS Network has recorded. The presale of TMS Network (TMSN) has grown by more than 2800% in its starting phase, and is getting stronger each day. Experts and investors are also putting TMS Network (TMSN) above Aptos (APT) and Avalanche (AVAX) for investment.
Aptos (APT) has been trying to push its adoption through the onboarding of new projects under its grant programs. Recently, Aptos (APT) made it public that it had awarded more than $3.5 million to over 50 projects under the first phase of its grant program. According to experts, this measure can help Aptos (APT) trigger development activity on its network in the coming months. Meanwhile, the price of Aptos (APT) has increased by 4% in the past week. Currently, Aptos (APT) is changing hands at $8.55. However, Aptos (APT) is still 57% down from its all-time high of 19.90. Aptos (APT) had dominated all the crypto news in January after growing by 400% in just a matter of days.
Chainlink Functions, a developer platform helping people connect smart contracts to Web2 API, has been launched on the Avalanche (AVAX) Fuji testnet. Now, smart contract developers building on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain can use Chainlink Functions in their smart contracts. Chainlink Functions is the latest service to be launched on the Avalanche (AVAX) network, after Chainlink Data Feeds, Chainlink VRF, and Chainlink Automation. Besides, a recent report has revealed that the subnet ecosystem of Avalanche (AVAX) has registered significant growth. At press time, around 59 subnets are functional on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. However, the market value of Avalanche (AVAX) has tumbled by 23% in the past month. As a result, Avalanche (AVAX) is currently available to trade at $14.90.
TMS Network’s (TMSN) exceptional rise during the presale round has boosted bullish sentiments in the crypto world. TMS Network (TMSN) is the first-of-its-kind blockchain platform that enables the trading of various assets using cryptocurrencies as payment. Assets like futures, equities, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and Forex, can all be traded on a single platform using TMS Network. Additionally, users need not open a new account on the platform, as they can begin trading by simply connecting their wallets to the network.
TMS Network (TMSN) allows users to send their orders directly to liquidity providers. Thus, it eliminates the possibilities of price manipulation or fraud, and makes the process cheat-proof. Also, transactions on this cross-chain trading platform are noted on a decentralized public ledger.
$TMSN will be the native tokens of TMS Network, and its holders will get discounts on transaction fees, governance rights, and exclusive access to the social trading club. They will also get to earn more with its revenue-sharing model. TMS Network (TMSN) charges a small amount of fee on all transactions, and distributes the revenue among the token holders. Owing to the best-in-industry scalability, TMS Network (TMSN) offers faster transactions at lower costs than other blockchains like Ethereum.
TMS Network (TMSN) has raised more than $5.6 million in the initial three stages of its presale round. Market bulls have been accumulating a large sum of TMSN tokens, and their value has increased from $0.003 to $0.093, a whopping growth of more than 2800%. TMS Network (TMSN) has created a rare opportunity, which investors can use to mint millions in profits.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
