MacBook Pro 13-inch – Apple

The new M2 chip makes the 13‑inch MacBook Pro more capable than ever. The same compact design supports up to 20 hours of battery life and an active cooling system to sustain enhanced performance. Featuring a brilliant Retina display, a FaceTime HD camera, and studio‑quality mics, it’s our most portable pro laptop.

Supercharged by

The M2 chip begins the next generation of Apple silicon, with even more of the speed and power efficiency introduced by M1. So you can rip through workflows with a more powerful 8-core CPU. Create stunning graphics with a lightning‑fast 10‑core GPU. Work with more streams of 4K and 8K ProRes video with the high-performance media engine. And do it all at once with up to 24GB of faster unified memory.

M2 begins the next generation of Apple silicon, which has transformed the Mac lineup with its blazing performance and efficiency. The breakthrough system on a chip (SoC) architecture combines the CPU, GPU, I/O, and more on a single chip so everything runs much faster — while requiring much less power.

M2 is built using an enhanced second-generation 5‑nanometer technology. It features over 20 billion transistors — 25 percent more than M1. And its 16-core Neural Engine is capable of executing up to 15.8 trillion operations per second to accelerate machine learning tasks. Up to 24GB of high-performance unified memory gives the CPU and GPU shared access to a larger memory pool. And the 100GB/s memory bandwidth — 50 percent more than M1 — makes multitasking and running multiple apps superfluid.

M2 chip

8-core CPU

10-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine

CPU

The next-generation 8‑core CPU on M2 is up to 18 percent faster than M1. So you can zip through builds in Xcode or apply filters and effects to high‑resolution photos even faster — all without sacrificing battery life.

M2 CPU Performance vs. Power

Compared to the latest 10‑core PC laptop chip, the CPU in M2 delivers 1.9 times faster performance at the same power level. And M2 delivers the peak performance of the PC chip while using 75 percent less power.

GPU

With the 10‑core GPU on M2, graphics are up to 35 percent faster than M1. This means shorter rendering times and supersmooth higher frame rates when you’re playing graphically intensive games.

M2 GPU Performance vs. Power

Compared to the integrated graphics in the latest PC laptop chip, the GPU in M2 delivers 2.3 times faster performance at the same power level. And M2 delivers the peak performance of the PC chip using 80 percent less power.

M2 brings more power. To go.

Active cooling sustains blazing‑fast performance. Thanks to its advanced thermal system and the efficiency of Apple silicon, MacBook Pro can sustain pro levels of performance, so you can run CPU‑ and GPU‑intensive tasks for hours on end.

Faster memory.

And more of it.

M2 has 100GB per second of memory bandwidth — 50 percent more than M1. And it supports 24GB of unified memory for superfluid multitasking and working with massive files.

Performs well with others.

macOS and M2 work together to bring more speed and responsiveness to all your go‑to apps — including Microsoft 365 and your favorite iOS apps. Over 15,000 apps and plug‑ins are already optimized for Apple silicon. And Rosetta 2 seamlessly translates apps designed for Intel processors for use on your MacBook Pro.

Up to 20

hours of

battery life.

Go long.

A portable editing bay.

The high-performance media engine on M2 supports ProRes encode and decode. So you can play and edit up to 11 streams of 4K ProRes video and up to 2 streams of 8K ProRes video — including 4K ProRes video shot on iPhone 13 Pro. And convert projects to ProRes up to 3x faster than before.

The M2 chip and macOS give MacBook Pro security and privacy features beyond anything in its class. With built‑in protections against malware and viruses, the freedom to choose what you share and how you share it, and silicon‑level features like Touch ID and Apple Pay, it’s built to safeguard your privacy and data at every stage.

Bring your photos, movies, music, and documents with you — and open them in a flash.

See the better picture.

With the brilliant Retina display, images take on an incredible level of detail and realism. Text is sharp and clear. Bright LED backlighting delivers deep blacks and bright whites. P3 wide color brings even more vibrant greens and reds than sRGB. And MacBook Pro features True Tone technology, so the white balance automatically adjusts to match the color temperature of the light around you — for a more natural viewing experience.

Be seen. Be heard.

Thanks to M2, the FaceTime HD camera takes full advantage of our latest image signal processor — so you’ll look great in video calls. And whether you’re running a meeting, hosting a podcast, or connecting with friends and family, the studio-quality mics will make sure everyone hears you loud and clear.

With the advanced image signal processor on M2, you’ll look your best on video calls.

Studio quality. Without the studio. An improved signal‑to‑noise ratio rivals that of professional‑grade microphones.

Just your type.

Magic Keyboard delivers a comfortable, quiet, and responsive typing experience. The Touch Bar puts the commands you need most right where you need them, saving time and keystrokes. And Touch ID provides fast, easy authentication for secure logins and purchases.

Every keystroke, thought, or line of code just feels right.

Shortcuts to success. Do all kinds of things quicker with handy shortcuts and features — like your favorite emoji, preferred languages, and easier access to Siri.

A touch on the sensor instantly unlocks your Mac, and a press locks it. Use your fingerprint to rent movies, buy apps, or access things like locked documents or system settings without having to reenter your password. And when you shop online with Apple Pay, Touch ID automatically fills in your shipping and billing information without sharing your card details.

Unlock your Mac

Use

Apple Pay for payments

Open password-protected documents

Make

purchases



on the Apple TV app

Make connections. Faster than ever.

Ultra‑high bandwidth meets ultra‑versatility. Thunderbolt enables data transfer, charging, and video output all through a single port — and MacBook Pro has two of them. Wi‑Fi 6 keeps MacBook Pro going strong as more and more devices join the network. And the headphone jack even supports high‑impedance headphones.

Charging

External display

Data transfer

up to 40Gb/s

Connecting your

devices

Wi-Fi 6 up to 1.2Gb/s throughput

3.5 mm headphone jack

13.3-inch Retina display

Apple M1 chip

8GB or 16GB unified memory

256GB to 2TB storage

Up to

18 hours battery life

Touch ID



13.6-inch Liquid Retina display

Apple M2 chip

8GB to 24GB unified memory

256GB to 2TB storage

Up to

18 hours battery life

Touch ID



13.3-inch Retina display

Apple M2 chip

8GB to 24GB unified memory

256GB to 2TB storage

Up to

20 hours battery life

Touch Bar and Touch ID



14.2-inch or 16.2-inch

Liquid Retina XDR display

Apple M2 Pro or

Apple M2 Max chip

16GB to 96GB unified memory

512GB to 8TB storage

Up to

22 hours battery life

Touch ID

source