New Hulu series "Algiers, America" follows New Orleans high school … – Axios

New Orleans

Jackson Fager, right, films the Karr football team for his Hulu docuseries, "Algiers, America." Photo: Courtesy ofFager

The football team at Edna Karr High School lands in the spotlight this week with a new docuseries on Hulu. The five-part documentary debuts April 19 and follows the Cougars as they chase a fifth state championship despite the ongoing trauma of gun violence impacting everyone on the team.

Why it matters: Though the talented Algiers football team is at the series' center, it's the students' and coaches' daily battle with traumatic gun violence that is most memorable, says series director Jackson Fager.

Zoom out: In 2020, guns overtook car crashes as the No. 1 killer of children in America, according to a New York Times analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Black children in America are nearly six times as likely as white children to be killed by a gun, the New York Times reported.

Background: Fager became enamored with New Orleans' high school football culture as a cameraman for WWL in the earlier years of his career.

🎥 Watch the trailer for "Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit."

