How to use WhatsApp on your tablet – Android Police

Access WhatsApp chats on your tablet

With over 2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is the world's most popular IM (Instant Messaging) app. The Facebook-owned app offers a simple and intuitive user interface, notable features, and hidden tips and tricks, making it a joy to use. One thing missing from WhatsApp's long list of features is an independent tablet app. However, with the new Linked Devices feature, you can use WhatsApp on your iPad and top Android tablets.

The Linked Devices feature in WhatsApp allows you to use WhatsApp on five devices simultaneously, including your primary smartphone. It doesn't require an internet connection on your primary smartphone. You can use WhatsApp on your phone and four linked devices, including tablets, desktops, and WhatsApp Web.

The Linked Devices function on tablets is in beta and only works on Android tablets. iPad users can use the WhatsApp web version to manage their recent chats on a big screen.

The benefit of using the multi-device login is that your tablet WhatsApp app works independently of your phone app. That means you can receive and send messages from your tablet, even if your phone has no internet connection.

For this part of the guide, you must be a part of the beta program on WhatsApp. Also, before you proceed, update the WhatsApp app on your tablet and phone to the latest beta version, as the feature works on WhatsApp beta version 2.22.21.6 or later. You can join the WhatsApp beta program from the Google Play Store or download the app release from APK Mirror.

The steps to scan a WhatsApp QR code differ on an iPhone. Here's how to do it.

When you link your WhatsApp account on an Android tablet, the app syncs up to two years of your most recent conversation history. If you want to search for old messages, use your primary phone. The Linked Devices feature is still in the early stages and may not have all functions found on WhatsApp for your phone.

If you are not a part of the WhatsApp beta program or use an iPad, you can access your chats on WhatsApp using the WhatsApp Web app. It works the same way as WhatsApp Web on a desktop.

Since Safari browser allows you to place a specific web page on the homescreen, we recommend settings up WhatsApp Web with the default browser on an iPad.

You don't need to open Safari and navigate to WhatsApp web to check your recent messages. You can add a WhatsApp shortcut on the homescreen and glance over your conversations with a single tap.

Since the new WhatsApp multi-device feature for tablets has been released to beta testers, we hope the company will allow users to use the same WhatsApp account on two phones. Many of us carry two smartphones simultaneously, and accessing our chats on both will be very convenient.

Once you set up WhatsApp on your tablet, go through the best privacy settings to keep prying eyes away from your confidential conversations.

The HTC One M7 sparked Parth’s interest in the Android world. Since 2013, he has been following Android blogs and tech news. After completing his education in Mechanical Engineering in 2015, Parth went to Antwerp, Belgium, to pursue his interest in diamonds before moving to the famed diamond hub Surat, India. Parth’s tech breakthrough came in January 2019 when he joined GuidingTech as an evergreen features writer. After three years, he joined the growing Android Police team to write how-tos, explainers, editorials, listicles, and comparisons on Google services and smart home accessories. If you remove his mechanical keyboard, you will find him bowling or watching The Office.

