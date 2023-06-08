The best Apple TV+ shows to watch right now (June 2023) – Entertainment Weekly News

While other services battle it out for supremacy in the streaming wars, Apple TV+ is quietly and consistently producing some of the best shows of the modern era. By mixing and matching genres and carefully curating its offerings, Apple TV+ has created a streaming platform where bittersweet comedies like Ted Lasso and Shrinking and murder mysteries like The Afterparty and Bad Sisters can live comfortably next to mind-melting psychological thrillers like Shining Girls and powerful prestige fare like Pachinko. Overwhelmed? Don't be: We break down the shows that you need to be watching on Apple TV+ as of June 2023.
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne proved to have a unique, winning chemistry with 2014’s Neighbors (and its 2016 sequel), and this charming comedy series shows they’ve still got it. This time, the pair play Will and Sylvia, former best friends who reconnect after Will divorces his wife, whom Sylvia did not care for. Both are at a point where they’re taking stock of how they got to this place in their lives and where to go from here, and seeking comfort in having each other to rely on. While the series may be relatively low stakes, EW’s Kristen Baldwin wrote in her review, “I’m certainly not going to be so ghoulish as to suggest that all comedy series need to have a message. TV is allowed to be fun, and Platonic just wants to show you a good time.” —Kevin Jacobsen
EW grade: B (read the review)
Cast: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, Carla Gallo
Emmy-winning writer Graham Yost (Justified) adapts Hugh Howey’s Silo book series to the small screen in this dystopian thriller. The show takes place in the distant future, where the uninhabitable conditions of Earth have forced its inhabitants underground. Living in a subterranean silo, the community is kept in the dark about the outside world. Everything changes after a hard drive is discovered, uncovering hidden truths of the past. The mystery series — as noted by many critics — is a descendant of Lost and other sci-fi dramas of its ilk, with a starry ensemble led by Rebecca Ferguson as a rebellious engineer. —K.J.
Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter
While Apple TV+ may be more known for its prestige adult-oriented programming, there’s still plenty to enjoy for kids. Stillwater — adapted from the picture book Zen Shorts by John J. Muth — is one of the more beloved children’s shows on the streamer, telling short and sweet stories of a trio of young siblings who live next to a panda named Stillwater. The wise panda imparts crucial life lessons to the siblings while finding beauty and fun in the little things in life. Stillwater has won multiple awards including Emmys and a Peabody for its first two seasons, with season 3 having premiered in May.—K.J.
Cast: James Sie, Eva Ariel Binder, Tucker Chandler, Judah Mackey
What happens when a psychiatrist finally expresses what they really think about their patients’ situations? Such is the hook of Shrinking, with Jason Segel playing Jimmy, a grieving therapist who tries a more direct approach in his sessions and discovers that it actually starts to help his patients move forward. Harrison Ford — in a rare TV role — portrays Jimmy’s colleague and mentor Paul, who is dealing with his own personal struggles. Segel also created the series alongside Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, with this serving as a logical extension of the kind of poignant comedy and compassion delivered on their other show, Ted Lasso. As EW’s own Kristen Baldwin raves, Shrinking is “a funny, brainy grief-com about the power — and dangers — of radical honesty.” —K.J.
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Cast: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, Harrison Ford
Fans of Amazon’s Catastrophe will no doubt take pleasure in Sharon Horgan‘s wickedly funny crime thriller Bad Sisters. The Irish comedy follows Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka, five sisters who face a life insurance investigation after the death of Grace’s abusive husband — though we quickly come to find that Grace’s sisters had been secretly plotting his demise all along. As the series bounces back and forth between past and present, the puzzle pieces gradually come together and reveal the true story of how it all went down. Praised by EW’s Nick Romano as “equal parts emotionally wrenching trauma story, addictive thriller, and giggly whodunnit,” Bad Sisters turned into a word-of-mouth hit for Apple, which greenlit a second season shortly after the season 1 finale. The acclaimed series has already earned industry recognition, with nominations from the Critics Choice Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards. —K.J.
Cast: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, Saise Quinn
Schmigadoon! is a loving (and sometimes biting) satire for musical theater nerds. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key star as Melissa and Josh, a couple on a backpacking trip trying to salvage their relationship, who stumble upon the mysteriously cheerful town of Schmigadoon. As it turns out, the community is stuck in a Golden Age-era musical populated with all the tropes you would expect, including the handsome rogue, the farmer’s daughter, the humble schoolmarm, and judgmental townsfolk. The series features all original music (including the undeniably catchy Emmy-winning song “Corn Puddin'”), toeing the line between irony and earnestness. While the first season tells its own complete story, season 2 finds Melissa and Josh entering a whole new musical world — Schmicago — which satirizes the darker, sexier musicals released in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. —K.J.
Cast: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit
Dennis Lehane, the novelist behind such crime mystery novels as Mystic River, Gone Baby Gone, and Shutter Island, developed this six-episode miniseries about the real-life story of Jimmy Keene. Portrayed in the series by Taron Egerton, Keene was sentenced to 10 years in prison without parole after being accused of drug and weapons conspiracy. Authorities then offered him an opportunity for freedom if he was able to coax a confession out of a convicted serial killer. Critics have hailed Black Bird as an exemplary addition to the true crime genre, with standout performances by Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, who won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for playing suspected serial killer Larry Hall. The limited series also marks one of the final onscreen appearances by Ray Liotta as Keene’s father. —K.J.
Cast: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear, Ray Liotta
Inspired by the 2017 comedy How to Be a Latin Lover starring Eugenio Derbez, Acapulco features the actor as wealthy mogul Maximo Gallardo Ramos as he recalls his extraordinary life story. Enrique Arrizon plays the younger version of Maximo, who works as a pool boy at a luxury resort in 1980s Acapulco, Mexico. The series is imbued with the warm glow of nostalgia, brought to life with eye-popping colors and a charming cast of supporting players, including Chord Overstreet as the resort’s general manager and Vanessa Bauche as Maximo’s widowed mother. It’s easy to make comparisons to other shows, from the comforting energy of Ted Lasso to the resort-centered satire of The White Lotus, but Acapulco also offers something different as a bilingual comedy centered on the working class. The series has found a devoted audience over the course of two seasons and has been renewed for a third. —K.J.
Cast: Eugenio Derbez, Enrique Arrizon, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Raphael Alejandro
With 14 Emmy nominations and two wins in tow, sci-fi/dark comedy-thriller Severance, from creator Dan Erickson and directors Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, focuses on a group of tech workers — including Adam Scott, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken — who undergo a procedure known as “severance,” splitting their memories between home and work. Productive workers don’t need to be bogged down by problems at home, and wouldn’t it be great to leave your work troubles at the office door? However, this is a trippy thriller, so things tend to go horribly wrong. The intriguing concept centers on Mark (Scott), a grieving history teacher mourning his dead wife who gets to turn off his feelings every time he enters the basement floor of Lumon HQ, a stark white environment that is both cold and alienating. What follows is a profound reflection on technology, productivity, and memory. —Jace Lacob
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Cast: Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette
Based on the Slough House books by British novelist Mick Herron, high-octane espionage drama Slow Horses focuses on the denizens of Slough House, a purgatory for “slow horses,” or English intelligence operatives who have flamed out spectacularly. Overseen with gruff irritation by often flatulent and always offensive spook Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), Slough House is where failed spies dream of one day making it back to Regents Park, where their careers all went wrong. Among those stuck in Slough House is River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) — a one-time golden boy and grandson of Regents Park big cheese David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce) — whose own career burned to the ground, much to the irritation of (or perhaps because of) current MI5 bigwig Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), an icy authoritarian. When the slow horses are drawn into a kidnapping plot, they race to save the victim, unaware of the larger chess game being played by Taverner and others. —J.L.
Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas
Believe: This Emmy Award-winning feel-good comedy is about far more than just sports. In its sophomore season, Ted Lasso — co-created by Bill Lawrence — deepened all of its characters, including its titular lead, perpetually chipper American college football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), who left behind a failed marriage to manage a struggling British football (read: soccer) team in Blighty. There, he encountered a ragtag team of oddballs and resistance from the team’s divorcée owner (Hannah Waddingham), whom he won over with home-baked biscuits and his aw-shucks charm. Instead of coasting on its first season, the “sweeter, weirder” second season of Ted Lasso chose to take a more difficult route, exploring Ted’s motivations and pushing his adoring assistant coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) to new extremes. The season 3 finale dropped May 31, and though it’s still unclear whether the end of this season is the end of the series (or if there will be some sort of spin-off), we’re Richmond till we die. —J.L.
Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple
Created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, workplace comedy Mythic Quest centers on the employees of a video game studio responsible for one of the industry’s biggest hits who are anything but responsible adults. Creative director Ian Grimm (McElhenny) constantly clashes with his lead engineer — and later co-director — Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) over the creative direction of the titular MMORPG Mythic Quest and just about everyone else at the company. The result is if you crossed the workplace dynamics of The Office with the caustic humor of Sunny but doubled down on the weird, niche factors. While some shows would have been content to merely focus on workplace shenanigans, Mythic Quest continually tests the elasticity of its format, producing episodes set in the 1970s or without its main characters altogether. The result is one of the most original, incisive, and compelling comedies on television right now. —J.L.
Cast: Rob McElhenney, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi
From the visionary mind of Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) comes this alternate-history drama about the space race between the United States and Russia. In the reality posited by the show, the Soviet Union staked its claim as the victor when it landed on the moon first in 1969. In response to the Russians’ success, America pushes itself to surpass its rival, bringing women and minorities (who were excluded from the space program) into the heart of the international competition to claim the stars and build the first lunar base. The alternate history of For All Mankind becomes a canvas to look at the social and political realities of the 20th century, where “female pilots like Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones) and Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger) get fast-tracked at NASA and find themselves struggling against both their own inexperience and the entrenched sexism of American patriarchy.” —J.L.
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt
As former classmates reunite at a high school reunion, the afterparty — held at a luxe mansion owned by former loser–turned–hot Hollywood star Xavier (Dave Franco) — turns deadly when their host is found dead, the subject of an apparent murder. Arriving at the scene of the crime, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) begins questioning each of the guests about their version of the night’s events and soon, everyone’s secrets start tumbling out about why all the classmates hated Xavier. This deft murder mystery incorporates filmmaking elements of animation, musicals, slasher horror, action, romantic comedy, and more as Danner races to uncover the truth of who killed Xavier and why. Season 2 premieres July 12 and finds Danner investigating a wedding where there’s a new cast of characters to question about a dead groom. Created by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, The Afterparty is full of laughs and revelations as it is with creative flourishes. —J.L.
Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, Dave Franco
Based on the novel by Sarah Perry, The Essex Serpent is an atmospheric period drama centered on Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes), a London widow and amateur scientist, who travels to Essex in search of a mythical serpent. When Cora crosses paths with dishy vicar Will Ransome (Tom Hiddleston), their bond creates ripples through the local community and Cora finds herself the subject of hostility and suspicion when tragedy strikes. What follows is a Gothic romance tale with Will trapped between the pull he feels for Cora and his duty to his wife and his congregation, whom he tries to lead out of “times of uncertainty.” Is the serpent a harbinger of something evil? Is it real? Danes and Hiddleston anchor a tremendous cast as a village grapples with the mystery of the unknown, the mythic, and the nature of sin. —J.L.
Cast: Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires, Clémence Poésy, Jamael Westman, Michael Jibson, Gerard Kearns
Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Bell, and Wagner Moura headline this mind-bending thriller based on the novel by Lauren Beukes. Moss plays newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi, who was attacked and left for dead by a mysterious killer, leaving her traumatized. When Kirby encounters an attack like her own, she teams up with reporter Dan Velazquez (Moura) to dig into the incident and they “uncover a killing spree that inexplicably spans several decades,” committed by a sociopath killer (Bell). This would be enough to unnerve anyone, but Shining Girls takes its creepy conceit even farther as Kirby is left perpetually off-kilter and unbalanced as her life continually shifts after her attack. Flitting through realities, Kirby and Dan race to end the killer’s reign of terror in a series that masterfully blends together sci-fi, horror, and feminist drama. —J.L.
Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk, Amy Brenneman, Jamie Bell
This critically acclaimed drama — created by Soo Hugh (The Terror) and based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Min Jin Lee — follows four generations of a Korean family over the course of a turbulent century. The result is an epic, powerful, globe-trotting, multigenerational story about immigration, diaspora, identity, and opportunity. Pachinko shuttles between matriarch Sunja (played by Academy Award winner Yuh-jung Youn as an older woman and as a young woman by Minha Kim) and her grandson Solomon (Jin Ha), an investment banker in Tokyo as he moves through his own life in the present day. Described by EW’s Kristen Baldwin as “gripping” and a “beautiful, yearning testament to the concept of home,” this is one drama not to be missed. —J.L.
EW grade: A (read the review)
Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Jun-woo Han, Eun-chae Jung, Minha Kim, Lee Min-ho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sang-hyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn
Hailee Steinfeld stars in period comedy Dickinson, which explores the life of poet Emily Dickinson, who while little-known during her lifetime, has since become renowned as one of the greatest voices in American literature. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson blends together the period drama trappings of Emily’s life with a modern sensibility — there’s Wiz Khalifa as Death, for example, and the soundtrack features modern-day bangers by Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Mitski. Each episode is inspired by one of Emily Dickinson’s poems and Steinfeld, who imbues Emily with a cunning sense of wit in this irresistible coming-of-age story about a woman ahead of her time. The three-season narrative wrapped on Apple TV+ in December 2021, making now the perfect time to finally catch up on the thwarted passions of one of our culture’s greatest writers as she grapples with what EW describes as “the idea of hopelessness and hopefulness.” —J.L.
Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Jane Krakowski
An unsettling quality permeates every second of M. Night Shyamalan‘s slow-burn psychological horror Servant. After the accidental death of their newborn son Jericho, local news anchor Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and chef Sean (Toby Kebbell) struggle to hold onto their sanity…until they find a replacement for their lost child in a reborn doll and hire nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) to care for it. But Leanne isn’t your bog-standard Midwesterner — the mysterious nanny has formidable supernatural powers over which she has little, if any, control. As Dorothy struggles with acute mental illness, convinced that her baby has been kidnapped, Dorothy’s brother Julian (Rupert Grint) becomes aware of Leanne’s strange abilities. The result is a surprisingly droll horror-drama, one which becomes “even darker, scarier, and funnier” in its second season. All four seasons are currently available to stream — just don’t watch with the lights off. —J.L.
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Cast: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint
