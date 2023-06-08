The AirPods Pro 2nd gen as smart hearables puts a smile on my face – Stacey on IoT

Stacey on IoT | Internet of Things news and analysis
Now that OTC, or over the counter, hearing aids are available in the U.S. I decided to revisit my auditory challenge. Technically, I was reminded to revisit it. My wife knows I have trouble hearing her at times. She also prefers not to watch television with me because I constantly ask her to boost the volume. So I did some research and ultimately?
I didn’t buy an OTC hearing aid. Instead, I opted for the $249 second generation Apple AirPods Pro and their “hearable” magic.
Before I continue, a few disclosures are in order. I am not an audiologist, nor do I play one on the internet. I have not visited an audiologist, although I foresee doing so in the coming years. If you have, or think you have, hearing loss, you should consider visiting a trained professional.
With that out of the way, let’s get back to modern hearables!
This isn’t my first foray into this world. In 2020, I bought a set of Nuheara IQ Buds Max earbuds. Like the Apple AirPods Pro, the Nuheara product isn’t FDA classified as a hearing aid. Instead, these are PSAPs, or personal sound amplification products. Although they helped improve my hearing, I eventually stopped using the Nuheara’s. The main issue was unexpected, ear-splitting feedback at times, particularly when charging.
So, are the Apple AirPods Pro a better choice? For me, so far, yes. I’ve only had a handful of minor feedback issues and none of them were as jarring as what I used to experience. I also have many more controls to fine tune my sound based on different scenarios.
That’s likely due to more modern technology in Apple’s newer product.
For example, the custom Apple H2 headphone chip, samples external sounds 48,000 times per second (compared to 700 times per second for Phonak’s certified hearing aids) and supports Bluetooth 5.3. This second generation hearable also improves upon the first version by adding sound augmentation for media playback; a feature not available in the original model when tested. And the sound processing, all done lightning fast locally on the earbuds, is customized for my mild to moderate hearing loss.
Using a third-party hearing test app, I was able to upload my audiogram to my iPhone and have the sound tailored based on my test results.
I used the Mimi hearing test app for my testing and audiogram, with these initial results:
The Mimi app shows how much hearing loss I’ve experienced and at which frequencies. In my case, the upper frequencies are a challenge. Since my wife doesn’t have a low-range voice like Morgan Freeman, that explains why I often struggle to hear her.
Armed with my audiogram, I shared it with my iPhone and then hit the Accessibility settings in iOS. There’s an entire section here for the AirPods Pro that’s chock full o’ options and features:
Note that these photos are from my iPad, rather than my iPhone, to show more information with fewer images:
While the AirPods Pro earbuds aren’t certified hearing aids, I am definitely hearing much better. Over the course of five hours one night, for example, I heard every word in a conversation with my wife and son. That never happens. And I watched television with my son with the soundbar volume set lower than my wife usually has it at. That was game changing, with all dialogue sounding crisp and loud enough.
The in-ear design Apple uses almost put me off because I don’t like things in my ear canal. However, they surprisingly fit well right out of the box with the small sized rubber ear-cups. Apple includes several more sizes in the box. And I can wear them comfortably for a full five hours. I didn’t think that would be possible.
I noted that the experience was five hours long because that’s when generally AirPods signal a low battery. Given that people who need hearing aids wear them continuously over the course of a day, this could be a drawback. However, the wireless rechargeable AirPods Pro case, with UWB radio to find lost earbuds, adds five more full charges. So I wear mine as needed: When I’m chatting with my wife or watching content. When she’s in her office and I’m working in another room, I simply put the AirPods in their charging case.
I did quite a bit of research on potential hearables and certified hearing aids. I considered the $799 Jabra Enhance Plus, as well as the latest $1,299 Sony CRE-E10 earbuds, which are OTC hearing aids. I also nearly pulled the trigger on Eargo’s $2,950 product, which is currently enjoying a $350 sale. However, after watching this video of an audiologist testing the original AirPods Pro product and reading this more recent article on the hearing enhancement features, I spent far less with good results so for.
All in all, I’m impressed with how the AirPods Pro earbuds work for me and my specific hearing deficiencies. The first few times I heard everything in a conversation, I had a smile on my face that even my wife noticed. Everyone is different, of course. After a certain hearing loss level, I’m sure I’ll need certified hearing aids. For now, I think I’m covered for the next handful of years with Apple’s latest smart hearable.
says
Thanks! I too have mild to moderate hearing loss. I had tried the Olive Pro kickstarter device a year ago but it never felt comfortable in my ears and frankly I was not impressed. After reading your article I went and bought the Air Pods Pro 2.0 at Verizon (they had a deal) and they work wonderfully! Keep up the good reviews and suggestions!
says
Happy this was helpful to you Chris! I worry when I write about these types of personal solutions that while they may work for me, they won’t for everyone else. So this was good to hear, no pun intended. Cheers!
says
Thank you for covering this issue! I was inspired to dig into the settings of my new Airpods Pro 2 to figure out why Transparency was so terrible on them compared to my AirPods Max. Turns out there is a page buried several levels down in the settings that allows me to max out the Conversational Boost and the Brightness. These help quite a bit!
On a slightly related note, I just bought my first Mac after using an iPad exclusively for many years, and I just can’t figure out the Accessibility settings. The fonts are unreadably tiny and have to be adjusted individually instead of system-wide as on the iPad and iPhone. Which means you have to be able to read the tiny fonts in the labyrinthine settings menus to do it. It also doesn’t seem to support TV or podcast listening accessibility, which ruins my plan of using the big screen for entertainment. I’m probably holding it wrong 😑 but these kinds of issues are why we appreciate an article like this. I’ve basically given up on it but perhaps one day an update will fix things.
PS I really enjoy your podcast and website! I especially appreciate your concerns about security and privacy.
says
Hi Kevin, I’m stuck on how to export the data from the Mimi app in a format that I can import into Setting on my iPhone. I’ve exported the audiogram, and it writes a file to Files, but when I’m in headphone audio customization in Settings and click import, it wants to import a photo or a file of a photo. And when I select the export a file, it just sits importing at 0% I don’t know how to get past this.
says
Hi Roger. You don’t have to export your data or create a file at all. However, since this is private health information, you have to allow the Mimi app to have write access to Apple Health. If I remember correctly, there’s an option for this on the Mimi app under the Settings or your profile. Once you link the Mimi app to Apple Health, your audiogram will be imported and accessible in the AirPods tuning options.
says
Hi Kevin, thank you for the article.
I have total hearing loss in my left ear which means I miss all the conversation from my left.
Can I set the Apple Earbud Pros to use both microphones (L&R) but play the mixed sound through just the right Earbud, and would that sound be a mixture from the left & right microphones? Is there a mono mode and would that achieve the same?
