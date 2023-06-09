Android 14 will let you know when your battery is super low – Android Police

A new 2% alert will give you one last chance to find your charger

Now that the developer preview for Android 14 is out, we’re learning more and more about what to expect from the next version of the OS, including a new tidbit we picked up today about battery life — and specifically, when you’ll get an alert that you’re running out of it. If you’re one of those folks who likes to live life on the edge, with Android 14 you’ll see a “Very low battery” notification when you have just 2% battery life left, as sort of a last-ditch attempt to get you to plug in your device before it shuts down.

With Android 13 you’re sent a notification at both 20% and 10% battery, suggesting it might be time to find a plug or turn on battery saver. While 10% battery is definitely low, it’s possibly not so low that you’ll stop using your phone. The 2% warning will probably give you a few minutes to send that last text message and hopefully plug your phone in for real this time before everything shuts down. Here’s what it looks like, thanks to tipster and battery rebel Nick:

Beyond the battery alert, we’ve previously looked at some small media player adjustments, a security tweak that make entering your PIN less of a hassle, better keyboard support, and a new accessibility option that makes your camera’s flash go off when you receive a notification, among others.

If you want to check out the Android 14 developer preview for yourself, it's currently available for the Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6 & 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 & 7 Pro.

If you’re not a Pixel user but still like the idea of getting that last-minute battery notification, you can always get something similar to it on your device now by downloading apps like Battery Alarm on Google Play.

Thanks: Nick

Emily is a news hound and Android enthusiast based in Durham, NC. Her work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, NY Times, Fortune, Fast Company, Lifehacker, Engadget, PC World, Popular Mechanics, Wired, and more.

She loves exciting new apps, unusual gadgets, and single malt whisky.

source